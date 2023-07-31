Western Gaels grab a vital lifeline with superb win against Glenealy

Brian Keogh and Tom Moran on fire in Intermediate hurling championship battle in Avondale GAA Club

Western Gaels put in a big shift to see off Glenealy in Avondale last Sunday morning.

Glenealy 1-12

Western Gaels chalked up what would be regarded as something akin to a surprise win over hurling specialists Glenealy in the Intermediate championship at Avondale on Sunday.

Coming into this clash, the westside story was not one oozing the greatest confidence, having given three walkovers in the league due to a lack of numbers.

And adding to their woes, they commenced the championship with two-point loss to Arklow Rocks and a six-point defeat to Carnew Emmets (1-17 to 1-11) whereas Glenealy started off with a two-point win over Carnew in their opening game (2-10 to 1-11).

Despite all that, Western Gaels were good value for this seven-point victory which for the most part was engineered by the dynamic duo Tom Moran and Brian Keogh.

This pair of inside forwards were the prickly thorn in the side of Glenealy’s defence throughout with the combined forces of Moran and Keogh accounting for 2-5 between them – a huge slice of their team’s 3-13 total.

Glenealy have been admired for decades as the artists of Wicklow hurling and having beaten their long-standing rivals Carnew by 2-10 to 1-11 in the first game in Group 2, they were reckoned favourites to also claim the scalp of the westerners.

Drawn from Dunlavin, Hollywood, Kilbride and Blessington – places not renowned as hurling strongholds – the men from Western Gaels demonstrated on Sunday that they can swing a camán with the same skill as they can kick the big ball.

The Gaels laid down an early marker; Charley Chamney posted an early wide. Immediately Tom Moran sliced through the Glenealy defence but his shot on goal was deflected out for a fruitless 65.

A dominant hurling force in the county for decades, Glenealy hit the target with their first serious attack, star midfielder Jack Manley converting a free from near the right touchline into an opening point.

Manley was a driving force for Glenealy, their top scorer with 1-5. And he was a huge loss to his team when injury forced his departure midway through the second half at a time when he was needed most if they were to overturn a six points deficit.

Ahead by that opening point by Manley after just five minutes play, we thought Glenealy were on their way.

Moments later Western Gaels’ corner-back Phillip Dunne fouled the ball in his hand and Jack Manley raised a second white flag.

Glenealy in the groove, we thought. Wrong. A minute later Conor Deering – the west side’s full-forward – made a great catch off a free out of his defence, and blasted to the Glenealy net for a fantastic finish.

The west very much awake. Glenealy with a fight on their hands.

Conall Byrne and Brian Keogh shot an excellent brace for the Gaels. Straight away Fionn Luddy and Manley did likewise for the Reds. Western Gaels leading 1-3 to 0-4 at the end of the first quarter, Moran having added to the West team’s tally.

Western Gaels struck another major blow on 20 minutes as Moran sliced the Glenealy defence from the left and blasted to Wayne O’Gorman’s net from close range. Glenealy trailing 0-6 to 2-5. Chamney added to the mountain starting to face Glenealy.

But Manley kept the scoreboard ticking over for Glenealy and they retired for the break believing that a reduced deficit of 0-9 to 2-6 was far from insurmountable.

But Western Gaels were fired up with self-belief at this stage. Three minutes into the new half and Brian Keogh laid-off a pass to his partner in crime Tom Moran. Green flag waving for a third time.

Glenealy in deeper trouble. Still not mission impossible at that stage. From way outfield full-forward Cian Kelly sent the sliotar bombing down on Western Gaels’ goal.

Alan Conyard caught the ball magnificently in midair; the Gaels’ defence grabbed Conyard. Penalty. Manley provided the afters. Net bulging.

Surely this was the spark to light what up to this had been an untypical Glenealy display. Conyard too was starting to make waves for the team from near the eastern seaboard.

But the trouble was the men from the west had the bit between their teeth. And they were not going to let go. Quick fire points by midfielder Luke Byrne and Chamney nullified the effect of Manley’s penalty.

Like the song in the musical Oliver, Glenealy’s had to start all over again. Into the last 20 minutes and Glenealy remained two goals adrift, 3-9 to 1-9.

Not yet mission impossible. But the hill was certainly getting steeper. Alan Conyard was starting to wield his influence for the Reds but into the final quarter and Jack Manley was forced to make his exit, injured. A cruel blow.

Western Gaels up by 3-10 to 1-10. They were not going anywhere. Conyard landed two beauties for Glenealy from frees. But Brian Keogh seemed to say, “anything you can do...”, as he drilled three frees between Glenealy’s sticks.

Western Gaels winners. Now both Western Gaels and Glenealy each have a win in their locker in their group but with the Reds having a game in hand.

But both are very much in the hunt for a semi-final spot.

Western Gaels: James Sinnott; Phillip Dunne, Finn Craul, Michael Long; Conor Manifold, Conall Byrne (0-1), Ben Burke; Seanie Phelan, Luke Byrne (0-3); Charley Chamney (0-3), Peter O’Connell, Mark Reid (0-1); Tom Moran (2-1), Conor Deering (1-0), Brian Keogh 0-4, 3f).

Glenealy: Wayne O’Gorman; Jack Byrne, Stephen Cruise, Emmett Byrne; Charlie Cruise, TJ O’Neill, Andrew Lynch; Fionn Luddy (0-1), Jack Manley (1-5, 4f, pen); Cormac Byrne (0-1), Alan Conyard (0-4, 2f), Aaron Meade (0-1); Declan Conyard, Cian Kelly, James French. Subs: Vinny Flaherty for C Cruise, Stephen O’Brien for J Manley.

Referee: Mick Owens (Avondale)