WATCH as Wicklow U15s to face Limerick in Dermot Earley Cup final this Saturday in Monaleen

The Wicklow team who will face Limerick in the Dermot Earley Michael Glaveys Cup final this Saturday in Monaleen.

The Wicklow Under-15 Academy football team will take on Limerick this Saturday in the Dermot Earley Michael Glaveys Cup final in Monaleen at noon.

Members of the Wicklow Under 15s GAA squad discuss the Dermot Earley Cup final this weekend

It’s been a memorable journey through this season for this talented you side that began on a cold Saturday morning in March when the final panel of 37 were named after the last trial game.

The players benefited from the regional winter S&C program lead by Wicklow Performance GDA Gavin Weir and a team of S&C interns before the 37 playing squad was finalised.

Wicklow played three group games, against Cork, Wexford, and Limerick, only missing out on top spot in the group by virtue of score difference. There were wins against Limerick and a very impressive win away to Wexford in Ferns, as well as a defeat at home to a very well drilled Cork team managed by Conor Counihan.

The Garden County team has improved since that cork game, accumulating in a very mature performance to beat Antrim in the Dermot Earley Michael Glaveys semi-final, and the reward for the Wicklow footballers is an away trip to face a Limerick team who would have learned plenty from their defeat in Aughrim in the group stages.

The Wicklow team have been guided along their journey throughout the year by a management team of Richard Dignam (Rathnew), Sean Behan (Ashford), Eamonn Byrne (Tinahely), Catherine Keogh (St Nicholas), Christy O’Toole (Kiltegan), John Hynes (Annacurra) and Jonathan Daniels (Wicklow GDA).