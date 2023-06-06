Warm welcome for Wicklow GAA delegates as AGB host county board meeting in Ballymoney

Comfy seats, tasty biscuits and smiling faces – what more could you want

The Wicklow GAA plan to visit clubs in every region of the county hit stage two on Monday night when the fun bus rolled into the car park of the beautiful AGB club grounds in Ballymoney.

John Murphy was on hand to welcome delegates and Wicklow GAA officials as they arrived with club chairman Eugene Bentley away on the night in question.

Inside the well-equipped clubhouse seats were laid out for the arriving delegates and copious quantities of tea and coffee and bundles of biscuits were dished out by friendly and welcoming club members.

And although the turnout for this meeting was somewhat smaller than normal, all headed to their vehicles with only positive thoughts for the progressive AGB club.