Unrest over 2023 Intermediate hurling championship format

Three proposals to be put to delegates at next county board meeting

The Intermediate hurling championship draw for 2023 may have to be redrawn. — © SPORTSFILE

The Intermediate hurling championship drawn at the recent Wicklow GAA County Board meeting will now be put before delegates again along with two counter proposals from St. Patrick’s and Glenealy GAA clubs.

The move follows the draw for the championship which seen two groups created, with the perceived stronger teams from Avondale, Bray Emmets, Kilcoole and St. Patrick’s in Group 1 and Aughrim, Carnew Emmets, Western Gaels, Glenealy and Arklow Rocks in Group 2.

However, from the off there was unrest at the format, with Eddie Leonard of St. Patrick’s strongly objecting to the system.

Paul Wilson explained that it was felt that the two teams who dropped down by request from Senior (St. Patrick’s and Avondale) and teams who had been Senior in the last few years should be placed in the same group.

“That’s not very fair, Mr. Chairman,” said Eddie Leonard, who added that such decisions should have been discussed at the county board level.

“This is a draw for a championship,” he added.

“We got permission to come down to Intermediate from the County Board, and so did Avondale, therefore we’re all Intermediate teams,” he added before Damien Byrne interjected to say that the St. Patrick’s delegate had plenty of opportunity to make his views known prior to the draw.

“No, hold on a second,” said Eddie Leonard, “You’re wrong here, you’re wrong. There are nine Intermediate clubs in the county, and it should be an open draw. I accept that two Senior teams that came down last year should probably be in pot one or pot two,” he added.

Damien Byrne said that the format for the draw was sent to the St. Patrick’s club and that they had ample time to come before the executive.

“That’s changing the goalposts, Mr. Chairman,” said Leonard.

Paul Wilson explained that there was a fear that there are two levels in the Intermediate championship and that teams are capable of maybe competing in Senior and teams who can compete at Intermediate.

“In the interests of fairness, it was felt that this was the best way to try to promote the game,” said Paul Wilson.

“It’s trying to stop someone putting up a cricket score on a team,” he added.

However, since that meeting, both the St. Patrick’s and Glenealy clubs have sent in proposals relating to the Intermediate hurling championships and Paul Wilson has confirmed that the championship will now go before delegates at the next meeting where the three proposals, the current one that was drawn at the last meeting and the Glenealy and St. Patrick’s proposals, will be voted on.

The St. Patrick’s proposal would see the Bray Emmets (last year’s IHC winners) and either St. Patrick’s or Avondale seeded in the groups.

Glenealy have called for St. Patrick’s and Avondale and both the 2022 IHC finalists to be seeded in the groups for the championship draw.