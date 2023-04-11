Two from two for Carnew Emmets as Redmond’s major proves vital against Kiltegan

Dan on target with a goal for Scallan’s men

Carnew Emmets 1-13

Carnew Emmets travelled to Kiltegan on Sunday morning last, April 9, to take on the home side in the Senior hurling league having already had a successful outing against Bray Emmets under their belts whereas for Kiltegan it was their first outing.

Following a closely fought encounter the destination of the match points depended in the end on two goal chances - one for each side. Kiltegan’s opportunity came first when Sean Murphy stood over a penalty shot seven minutes into the second half. Murphy got a good strike on the ball, but his rising shot cleared the crossbar for a point.

Six minutes later Wayne Kinsella burst through at the other end and set up an opportunity for Dan Redmond. The corner-forward whipped the ball past TJ Phelan in the Kiltegan net to score the only goal of the game.

Sunday morning in Kiltegan was cold with a sneaky breeze favouring the side playing into the village end. That same breeze left shooting into the opposite goal difficult enough with two accomplished free takers, Brandon Ryan (K) and Enda Donohoe (C) being wide of the mark on a couple of occasions for both. The playing surface was good, if a little sticky, but then we have just come out of the wettest March on record. It’s not June yet.

Brandon Ryan got the home side on the mark in the first minute with a pointed free. The Emmets responded immediately and scored three points from play in the opening ten minutes.

John Doyle with two and Dan Redmond with another score were looking dangerous in the full-forward line. However, Kiltegan settled down and with Aaron Byrne, Ciaran Harmon, Brandon Ryan and Jack O’Toole coming more into the play in the middle third of the field, the home side pulled back to level terms with pointed frees from Sean Murphy and Brandon Ryan.

The Emmets pushed two points ahead again with points from Enda Donohoe (free) and Wayne Kinsella from play. The home side pulled back level again with points from Brandon Ryan (free) and Jack O’Toole.

Enda Donohoe (free) and Sean Murphy exchanged points before the half-time break to leave the scores level at 0-6 each at the break.

Kiltegan turned over to play with the assistance of the breeze and Brandon Ryan had them ahead again with a pointed free after two minutes.

Enda Donohoe levelled again but three quick points from Aaron Byrne, Brandon Ryan and Sean Murphy (from the aforementioned penalty) had the homesters ahead by three points after seven minutes.

However, Carnew immediately put a stop to the home sides surge with points from Enda Donohoe (free) and Eoin Kavanagh.

Midfielder Riain Waters brought the scoreline to 0-11 to 0-9 in favour of the home side but then came Dan Redmond’s goal. It was now the turn of Carnew Emmets to surge forward and further points from Enda Donohoe (free) and John Doyle pushed them into a goal lead as the game moved into the final quarter.

Kiltegan recovered the initiative and clawed themselves back to within a point with two Jack O’Toole points.

Carnew were not for catching, however. John Doyle and Enda Donohoe kept their noses in front to the end despite scores from Brandon Ryan and Eoin Byrne. The Emmets won on a final score of 1-13 to 0-15.

Carnew Emmets: Bob Fitzgerald; John Young, Ruairi O’Brien, Cormac Redmond; Aaron Kinsella, James McGing, Conor Wafer; Justin House, Enda Donohoe (0-6, 6f); Owen Young, John Doyle (0-4), Wayne Kinsella (0-1), John Doyle, Eoin Kavanagh (0-1), Dan Redmond (1-1). Subs: Conall McCrea, Richard Greene, Jake O’Dwyer.

Kiltegan: TJ Phelan; Colm O’Connor, Eoin O’Neill, Stevan Farrell; Aaron Byrne (0-1), Ciaran Harmon, Cathal Fitzgerald; Rian Waters (0-1), Liam Keogh; Brandan Ryan (0-6, 4f), Kieran Conway, Jack O’Toole (0-3, 1f); Steven Coogan, Sean Murphy (0-3, 2f), Eoin Byrne (0-1). Subs: James Boland, Mark Pierce, Rory Finn.

Referee: Liam D. Keenan (Aughrim)