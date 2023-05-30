Top spot for Coolkenno after victory over injury-hit Annacurra

Early goals were significant

Annacurra 1-8

Coolkenno maintained their position atop the Division 2 football league table thanks to two quick goals from Eamonn Rossiter and Pauric Murray in the first half of their top-of-the-table clash with Annacurra on the Carlow border last Saturday evening.

Coolkenno have impressed hugely this season under Seamus McClean’s management, losing only once out of seven games, winning five and drawing the other as they look set for a serious shot at the D’Arcy Sand Intermediate championship a little later in the summer.

The precious pair of majors left the score at 2-2 to 0-2 with 10 minutes played and the sides then traded points from Liam O’Neill and Frank Clune before Robert Davey kicked three unanswered points for Annacurra to leave the score at 2-3 to 0-6 at half-time.

Annacurra's Frank Clune tries to prevent Coolkenno's Jim Cushe from catching this ball.

Annacurra were dealt a blow in the 30th minute as their talismanic full-forward Frank Clune pulled up with a hamstring injury as he was through on goal. This loss coupled with the unavailability of Dillon Doyle and Gearoid Murphy due to the same complaint were blows Joe Murphy’s side could ill afford.

After the break it was all Coolkenno with full-back Jim Cushe scoring an excellent point after continuing his run from deep before Liam O’Neill and Pauric Murphy tacked on scores of their own while substitute Paul Murphy finally stemmed the tide for Annacurra 15 minutes into the second period.

This slow start to the second half meant Annacurra never really looked like coming back, as they struggled with Coolkenno’s blanket defence and their quick progression of the ball out from the back.

Annacurra's Michael Healy is challenged by Coolkenno's Conor Doyle.

Coolkenno had two opportunities to seal the game but squandered both goal chances, with the second being well saved by Bob Fitzgerald in the visitors’ goal.

Annacurra never stopped competing, and in the final minute they were awarded a penalty which was converted by Adam Healy, but it would prove only to be a consolation as the full-time whistle was promptly blown.

The result sees Coolkenno remain on top of the table with an important clash with Ashford up next.

Annacurra dropped down to fifth needing positive results in the remaining matches to reignite their promotion hopes.

Coolkenno: Damien Gerathy; Willie Doyle, Jim Cushe (0-1), Donal Doyle; Sean Curran, John Gregan, Bob Keogh; Niall Bailey, Liam O’Neill (0-2); Pauric Murray (1-3), Conor Doyle, Eoghan Dolan; Eamonn Rossiter (1-1), Ben Jackman (0-1) Conor Walker.

Annacurra: Robert Fitzgerald; Shane Ryan, Euan Harpur, James Keenan; Glen Austin, Alan Byrne, Pauric Doyle; Evan Doyle, Stephen Murphy; Adam Healy (1-1), Michael Healy (0-2, 1f), Shane O’Keefe; Robert Davey (0-4, 2f), Frank Clune (0-1, 1f), Ronan Brennan. Subs: Kevin Healy for F Clune (inj, 30), Stephen Murphy (0-1) for S O’Keeffe.

Referee: Ciaran Fleming (Baltinglass)