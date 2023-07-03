Tinahely take big step towards Division 1 final with comfortable win over Bray Emmets

Tinahely took an important step towards reaching the Division 1 SFL final when they comfortably overcame Bray Emmets in this top four clash played in Tinahely on Friday.

A win would have been equally important for the Bray side but they never really got going and only tacked on a few scores near the end when the result had been well decided.

A stiff breeze blew towards the Kilcommon end in Tinahely and with the visitors having use of this help in the opening half, there was an expectation that Tinahely might have to dig in to keep the scores down.

However, it was the home side who hit the ground running from the throw in and they had four points on the board after five minutes from Alan Dillon, two from James Hederman and another from Daniel Hederman.

Marc Lennon of Bray wins this race for possession with Tinahely's Jason Cush.

Bray Emmets could not get into the groove at all and they kicked a lot of aimless ball forward into their attack where it was gobbled up by an alert home defence, who were very much up for the task in hand throughout.

Alan Dillon added a fifth Tinahely point before Aaron Murphy opened the Bray scoring with a fine long-range effort from outside the ‘45’ after thirteen minutes. The next scoring attempt from Bray didn’t come until twenty minutes - a wide from Des Kelly.

A continuous drizzle didn’t help either side in their control and Tinahely just added one more point from James Hederman before the half-time break.

A mistake in the Tinahely defence when a short kick out was passed back to the goalie led to a simple tap over point for Des Kelly and goalkeeper Steve Carton pointed a ‘45’ to leave Tinahely ahead by 0-6 to 0-3.

This scoreline flattered the visitors, who must have felt that they still had the winning of the game if they could get their act together in the second half.

The opening twenty minutes of the second half was played in a continuous downpour of rain, leaving an already slippery surface that much harder to negotiate.

Bray began the half in a lively fashion. They had brought on Cathal Magee and Shane Lohan at half-time and tried to get momentum going, attacking from their half-backs and carrying the ball forward.

However, they received a hammer blow just five minutes into the half when goalie Steve Carton took down a ball from under his crossbar, only to see Brian Walsh immediately boot the rebound to the net.

Bradley Hickey of Tinahely gains possession ahead of Bray's Rob Walsh.

Tinahely now led by 1-6 to 0-3 and almost got through for a second goal a few minutes later when a cross-field pass from Eoin Darcy put substitute Eoghan Byrne through but Steve Carton saved brilliantly, deflecting the shot over the bar for a point.

Tinahely goalie Alan Nolan was equally adept at his end when he kept out a Brian Nesbitt goal attempt after ten minutes.

Eoghan Byrne pointed again for Tinahely while Cathal Magee and substitute Adam Dixon responded with two points for the Bray Emmets.

However, the home side were playing with the confidence and assurance that a comfortable lead brings.

Noel Mulhall, James Hederman and Jason Cush (two) added four quick points by twenty minutes.

Cathal Magee and Tinahely substitute Matthew Ging exchanged points while the final score of the game came from Ben Kearney to bring the Bray total to 0-7.

Tinahely lost Paddy O’Rourke and Matthew Ging to black cards in the final couple of minutes of a game they won comfortably by 1-13 to 0-7.

Note: Prior to the throw-in at the beginning both sides lined up to observe a minute’s silence as a mark of respect to the Mulhall family, following the death of community stalwart Christy Mulhall, earlier in the week.

James Hedderman of Tinahely gets the ball away as Conall Butler of Bray Emmets closes in.

Tinahely: Alan Nolan; Adam Hadden, Mick Byrne, Kevin Mulhall; Daniel Hederman (0-1), Rory Stokes, Bradley Hickey; Curtis Keating, Brian Walsh (1-0); Patrick O’Rourke, Eoin Darcy, Noel Mulhall (0-1); Alan Dillon (0-2, 1f), Jason Cush (0-2), James Hederman (0-4). Subs: Eoghan Byrne (0-2, 1f), Matthew Ging (0-1).

Bray Emmets: Steven Carton (0-1, ‘45’); Conall Butler, Sam Kearney, Oscar Harty; Ben McCormack, Ben Kearney (0-1), Aaron Murphy (0-1); Bob Walsh, James Healy; Aaron Walsh, Des Kelly (0-1 1f), Marc Lennon; Dave Martin, Brian Nesbitt, Nathan Prunty. Subs: Cathal McGee (0-2), Adam Dixon (0-1).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Baltinglass).