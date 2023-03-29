Tinahely run riot at home against AGB in Division 3 encounter

Daniel Ging accounts for 1-4

AGB 0-7

Tinahely ran riot against AGB on Saturday afternoon, showing that they’re a side hungry for league success in 2023. The hosts were forced to play with 14 men for the majority of the game after Jamie Cullen was dismissed inside the opening ten minutes.

It was Tinahely who got off to a bright start thanks to some fine scoring from Daniel Ging, Niall Gorman and Damian Cullen.

AGB did reply just before the quarter of an hour mark thanks to a free from talisman Mark Hurley.

Daniel Ging continued his impressive showing shortly after and after knocking over a close range free, a brilliant ball from Damian Cullen sent him clean through on goal. Ging made no mistake with his strike, finishing emphatically past Callum O’Neill in the Arklow net.

AGB came close to a goal of their own after conceding when a pinpoint ball from Liam Moore found corner-forward Mark Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald shrugged off a couple of tackles before slotting the ball past goalkeeper Damien D’Arcy, only for full-back Adam Hadden to clear off the line brilliantly.

Mark Hurley added another score for Paul Gahan’s side just before the break to send the sides into half-time with Tinahely leading 1-4 to 0-2.

AGB did look bright for a short period after half-time, reducing the deficit again with a point from Mark Hurley.

Tinahely did fire back shortly after thanks to Austin Brennan’s point from distance. Damian Cullen increased his tally moments later after getting on the end of a great ball from Niall Gorman. Cullen soared through on goal and finished well to increase his side’s lead.

Liam Moore and Mark Hurley added further scores from AGB midway through the second period, but it was the impressive cameo off the bench from Tony D’Arcy that helped Tinahely stretch their lead even more. Darcy fired over two fantastic scores either side of a Daniel Ging point to continue the relentless showing from Kevin Darcy’s men.

A couple of frees from Rory O’Dare and Tony D’Arcy was then followed up with a great team goal being finished off from close range by Austin Brennan.

Mark Hurley and Daniel Lai did find some consolation points for AGB in the dying moments before referee Mick Owens blew his whistle for the final time.

Tinahely: Damien D’Arcy; Larry Keating, Adam Hadden, Callum Mutton; James Tyrell, Jamie Cullen, Odhran Doyle; Patrick Murphy, Niall Gorman (0-1); Oisin Gorman, Damian Cullen (1-1), Bill Kavanagh; Rory O’Dare (0-1,1f), Sean Murphy, Daniel Ging (1-4,2f). Subs: Austin Brennan (1-2) for Bill Kavanagh (31), Tony D’Arcy (0-4,2f) for Sean Murphy (31), Jack Murray for Adam Hadden (55), Cillian Murphy for Damien D’Arcy (55).

AGB: Callum O’Neill; Sean McCarthy, Corey Mills, Daire Furlong; Cian McBride, Conor Gahan, Thomás Lynch; Patrick O’Halloran, Dylan Furlong; Ros McBride, Liam Moore (0-1), Daniel Lai (0-1); Mark Fitzgerald, Mark Hurley (0-5,3f), Neil O’Reilly. Subs: Sean Murphy for Callum O’Neill (31), Daire McBride for Mark Fitzgerald (31), Tom Connors for Cian McBride (43), Adam Mullervy for Sean McCarthy (50).

Referee: Mick Owens (Avondale)