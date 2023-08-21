Tinahely in strong position after seeing off Dunlavin in Wicklow Senior football championship

Tinahely’s footballers have virtually assured themselves a place in the the championship quarter-finals following this two points win oner Dunlavin after a hectic battle at Echelon Park Aughrim on Saturday.

This was do-or-die for the men from the west and, after three straight defeats in a row, Dunlavin look to be knocking on the exit door in the 2023 Senior football championship.

Last time out Dunlavin imploded against Rathnew, missing two second half goals - one a penalty - but Saturday’s performance was what we expect from the westerners, full of fire and passion.

Tinahely had to overcome a cruel blow at the start this match. Just two minutes in and star full-forward Eoin Darcy had to be carried off after going over on his ankle and picking up a nasty ligament injury.

And this came on the back of Rory Stokes, their anchor man in defence, having had to be carried off in a previous championship encounter with a knee injury.

Without two of their best players, it shows the strength and resilience of this Tinahely squad.

Fortunately Matthew Ging, another of their flying squad in attack, was back from suspension to take Darcy’s place and fill the void.

Ging slotted seamlessly into the role of predator and he stamped his name on half of their ten points with a dynamic display.

However the Reds were stunned by the injury and loss of a key attacker and took some time to recover.

Noel Mulhall of Tinahely and Mikey O'Rourke (Dunlavin) battle for possession.

Dunlavin seized the moment. In the opening seven minutes they knocked Tinahely back on their heels as Dunlavin’s razor sharp corner-forward Seán Doyle side-footed to the net for a cheeky goal.

Three times Tinahely had to come from behind to level at half-time 0-6 to 1-3. Dunlavin bombing forward repeatedly with deadly intent.

At times Tinahely’s corner-forward Larry Kinsella was seen funnelling backwards to assist his pressurised defence.

And it was centre-back Cillian McDonald who got the Tinahely show on the road with a morale-boosting point after 11 minutes.

A minute later Seán Doyle struck again for Dunlavin with a terrific answering score from an acute angle on the right. And thus the battle raged between two well-matched teams.

Tinahely’s winger Patrick O’Rourke scythed his way through the the opposing defence, looked to have the goal at his mercy, but left-footed the ball over the crossbar instead.

Cillian McDonald and Matthew Ging levelled up for Tinahely with two rapid fire points at the end of the first quarter. 0-4 to 1-1.

Teams spanceled twice more before the break. Again it was Tinahely who had to come from behind. Matthew Ging was in the groove and he supplied the answers to Eoin Murtagh and Cian O’Sullivan points.

Tinahely were even more refreshed after the interval pep talk. Adam Hadden replaced Conor Hatton. They bounded from the traps, a double from Ging followed an opening point by Patrick O’Rourke and they were up 0-9 to 1-3 after 35 minutes.

It was the first time for the Reds to get their nose in front. Dunlavin dipped into their bench - Adam Byrne coming in for Mark Murtagh on 40 minutes.

Cian O’Sullivan provided further proof that Dunlavin were still very much in this contest with two smashing points from frees.

Back to a one-point game, 0-9 to 1-5. But Tinahely now the front-runners. Their outstanding centre-back Cillian McDonald the powerhouse and conduit for most of their moves.

The Murtaghs the anchor for Dunlavin, especially Eoin at midfield. The two Moran’s, MJ and Tom, on the left flank of the defence, hugely impressive too.

And so the battle raged. Thomas Hedderman stretched Tinahely’s lead to two. Dunlavin’s Cian Sullivan had a bad wide from a free in front of the post but “nailed” the next one immediately afterwards.

Back to a one point game on 45 minutes, 0-10 to 1-6. Dunlavin beefed up with Tom Davis replacing Matt Miley.

Mathew Ging pushing the boat out further for Tinahely with a point. Three between them coming up to the last ten minutes. 0-12 to 1-6. Tinahely also freshened up with Tony D’Arcy for Jason Cushe.

Dunlavin knuckled down. Tom Davis, who had replaced Matt Miley earlier, caught fire and his three smashing points spancelled the teams once again, 0-12 to 1-9.

A nail-biting finish to an absorbing contest.

A minute into injury time and winger Noel Mulhall delivered the “killer” goal for Tinahely.

Dunlavin did not give up, but battled bravely to the last kick of the ball. And they had the last say with a fourth point from Davis.

At the final whistle, the spoils of victory to Tinahely. Heartbreak the lonely reward for Dunlavin.

Tinahely: Alan Nolan; Kevin Mulhall, Michael Byrne, Curtis Keating; Conor Hatton, Cillian McDonald (0-2), Shane Hogan; Brian Walsh, Daniel Hedderman; Patrick O’Rourke (0-2), Jason Cushe, Noel Mulhall (1-0); Larry Kinsella Eoin D’Arcy (0-6, 3f), James Hedderman (0-2). Subs: Matthew Ging for E D’Arcy injured (2), Adam Hadden for C Hatton (ht), Tony D’Arcy for J Cushe (49), Tom Hayden for B Walsh.

Dunlavin: Shane O’Rourke; Matt Miley, Seán Phelan, Tom Moran; Darragh Dillon, Mark Murtagh, MJ Moran; Paul Murtagh, Eoin Murtagh (0-1); Cian Deering, Dylan Prendergast, Mikey O’Rourke; Seán Doyle (1-1), Mark Reid, Cian O’Sullivan (0-4,1f). Subs: Adam Byrne for M Murtagh (40), Tom Davis (0-4,1f) for M Miley (45), Páuraic Carmody for Seán Phelan (50).

Referee: Garrett Whelan (Kiltegan).

SFC Group 1

Team P W L D F A Pts

Tinahely 3 2 0 1 44 34 5

Rathnew 3 2 0 1 41 31 5

St. Patrick’s 3 1 1 1 40 44 3

Baltinglass 3 1 1 1 44 38 3

Eire Og 3 0 1 2 34 35 2

Dunlavin 3 0 3 0 27 48 0