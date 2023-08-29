Tinahely get off to a flying start in the Wicklow LGFA Senior football championship

Ciara Byrne’s 1-9 helps Lorcan O’Toole’s side to a superb victory over St. Patrick's

St. Patrick’s 0-7

The defending Wicklow LGFA Senior champions got their 2023 campaign off to a stunning start when they dismantled a visiting St. Patrick’s outfit in ruthless fashion in the opening game of the competition last weekend. Tinahely, now under the management of Lorcan O’Toole following the departure of Seamus McClean at the end of last season, welcomed the Dunbur Road outfit who very soon they realised that there was little prospect of beating the lions in their den as the home side put on a massive display in the opening half and led by 3-9 to 0-2 by half-time. Twenty-five minutes of that first half were played in torrential rain, but it made little difference to the quality of movement of the ball displayed by the home side.

Tinahely's Jackie Kinch battles with Sophie Porter of St. Patrick's during the SFC clash in Tinahely.

St. Patrick’s were not totally overwhelmed but their lack of scoring power to reward their efforts elsewhere was a failing. They too moved from end to end on occasion but invariably their attacks were repelled and the homesters went quickly back up field. The Tinahely full-forward line was lethal and the bulk of the scoring in the first half came from here. The goals came from Rachel Byrne, Jackie Kinch and centre-forward Eimear O’Brien while Ciara Byrne shot five points. Jackie Kinch and Eimear O’Brien shared the remaining white flags. Playing conditions for the second half improved dramatically once the rain had stopped. The tempo of the game dropped off considerably and Tinahely didn’t seem to have the same sense of urgency about their play. St. Patrick’s started well and had two points on the board from a Niamh Caffrey free and a point from play from Lucy Dunne. However, Ciara Byrne was quick to remind everyone that she hadn’t gone away. By the end of the third quarter, she had added a further 1-3. St. Patrick’s only response came from midfielder Amy Lalor. As the game moved to a conclusion over a pedestrian final ten minutes Tinahely added further points from Jackie Kinch, Ciara Byrne and a point apiece from substitutes Aoife Gorman and Loretto Gilbert. In fairness to the home side, a couple of these scores could have been goals, had they been necessary. St. Patrick’s finished with further points from Rioghna McGettigan and Molly Sweeney.

Tiahely's Eimear O'Brien tries to block Nicole Cawley of St. Patrick's.

Tinahely ran out winners by 4-16 to 0-7 and have served notice to one and all that their title is not up for grabs just yet, Pat’s will have better days, but this was not one of them. Tinahely have a bye in the next round before hitting the road for what should be a cracking game ahgainst Blessington on Saturday, September 9. Tinahely: Shauna Byrne; Ciara Stokes, Sarah Hickey, Emily Hadden; Niamh Kenny, Áine Byrne, Roisin Byrne; Eimear O’Sullivan, Shannagh Goetelen; Sarah Byrne, Eimear O’Brien (1-1), Emily Mulhall; Rachel Byrne (1-0), Jackie Kinch (1-4), Ciara Byrne (1-9). Subs: Aoife Gorman (0-1), Loretta Gilbert (0-1), Zoe Katus. St. Patrick’s: Ellen Griffin; Hanah Lawless, Fiona Trant, Nicole Cawley; Sophie Porter, Lucy Dunne (0-1), Isobel Ledesma; Edel Drury, Amy Lalor (0-1); Holly McSorley, Niamh Caffery (0-2), Rioghna McGettigan (0-1); Niamh O’Brien (0-1), Molly Sweeney (0-1), Eryan O’Brien, Subs: Sinead Burke, Aoife Dunne, Emma Waters, Aoife Caffery. Referee: Brian Foley (Baltinglass)