‘Tight bunch’ of Wicklow Minors ready for Louth challenge

Wicklow Minor manager Jonathan Daniels with his children after the final whistle of the Leinster clash with Carlow.

Wicklow will take on Louth this evening (Wednesday) in the Leinster Minor football championship preliminary quarter-final in Echelon Park Aughrim in a game where manager Jonathan Daniels will be hoping his side bring all the positives aspects from the game in Carlow but leave those less welcome issues well and truly behind.

With the Garden County Under-20s losing out to the Wee County in heartbreaking circumstances in their provincial journey, a win for the Wicklow side on Wednesday would be sweet revenge.

However, securing that passage to a Leinster quarter-final proper won’t be easy. Louth come into this game with three competitive fixtures behind them but only one win and two defeats.

They began their journey with a 1-15 to 1-10 defeat away to Dublin on April 15 before registering a comfortable 2-13 to 0-7 victory over Westmeath at home.

And at the same time as Wicklow were toppling Carlow, the Wee County were falling to a 2-9 to 1-7 loss to Meath.

At the time of speaking to Wicklow manager Jonathan Daniels, the opponents for tonight’s game were unknown, but he has every faith in his side to take another step in this competition in front of what will hopefully be a decent home support.

“We didn’t play to our potential,” said the Blessington native after the game in Netwatch Cullen Park. “I think we’re way better than that. It just got a bit hectic and chaotic, and we didn’t want the game to go like that. When it goes like that, it becomes a bit of a shoot-out. We didn’t want that. It was probably only when we got fresh legs onto the pitch that we were able to get hold of the ball and control things a bit better.

“The message at the start of the game was that breaks win the game and they seemed to win the early breaks and they got the goal from a break. That set us back. Goals haven’t been a problem this year, but when we’ve conceded them, they have been a problem.

“We knew early that we didn’t want to concede early, and we wanted to start fast. We started fast and conceded early. It went against what our game plan was. He came through two or three tackles, then he was dispossessed but we didn’t win the break,“ he added.

Daniels can’t speak highly enough of his charges but acknowledges that they are going to have to do it the hard way.

“It (the win in Carlow) leaves us in a prelim quarter-final. To top our group, we needed to win two matches, and then play a prelim quarter-final of the Leinster championship against a team that only has to win one game in a group of four. So, we’re going to have to do it the very hard way.

“They’re excellent (the Wicklow players). They’re a young group of players. I didn’t know any of them coming in. Didn’t even know any of the lads from the west where I’d be around.

“They had been a Covid group, so they missed a full year in the development squads, came in a little bit raw, little bit fresh and we’ve put a lot of work into them. To be fair, they have responded very well.

“They’re a really tight bunch, a good group, no real super stars. There are three or four 2007s in that group. They’ve knitted in nice and tight. It’s about developing a bit of belief week on week in terms of our training, in terms of us being together and, obviously, getting those two wins have been absolutely huge,” he added.

The uplifting scores by Shillelagh-Coolboy’s Eddie Cullen were just some of the positives to be taken from the game, but they were a joy to watch.

“Someone said to be after, you wouldn’t see those scores in Clones or Croke Park; the outside of the boot from 50 yards out. For a 16-year-old to show that mettle in that kind of a pressurised situation is absolutely phenomenal,” said the Wicklow boss.