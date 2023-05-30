The whole county are behind the Wicklow hurlers ahead of their Nickey Rackard Cup final

Hurling club chairpersons send best wishes to Casey O’Brien’s men

Ahead of this weekend’s hugely significant Nickey Rackard Cup final against Donegal in Croke Park, we asked the chairpersons of the hurling clubs in the Garden County to send us their tributes and well wishes for the Wicklow hurlers!

The entire county is behind you, men. Drive on!

BRAY EMMETS

It may be slightly cliched but nevertheless true to say that victory spawns a thousand fathers and defeat is as isolated as an orphan.

No one knows this better than Casey O’Brien as he leads his Wicklow Senior hurlers into today’s Nickey Rackard final against Donegal in Croke Park.

If anything, there is an expectation that the boys in blue and gold will win though, as we know, there is no God-given right to expect victory. It must be earned.

Fortunately, Casey has great warriors to call on from the clubs of the county and they are proud players who are hungry for progress and know that promotion is the road to travel in that context.

Today is the final step on this year’s journey and under the proud captaincy of John Henderson, the Leinster men will not be found wanting either for skill or effort.

Like other sports such as Gaelic football and indeed rugby, hurling is no longer a game of 15 v 15.

What the current manager has fostered is the importance of the panel and how it’s not necessarily the players who start but those who come on to see things through to the final whistle that counts in the modern game.

Getting a buy-in from players who are stars with their club to this system is not always easy, but it is testament to the good management of the current regime that they have succeeded in doing that.

Donegal have shown they are great competitors at this level, and it will take all that Wicklow has at their disposal to win the day.

However, back-boned by a strong Bray Emmets contingent fresh from winning the Leinster Intermediate club title last season and with stalwarts such as Danny Staunton from Glenealy, Carnew’s Martin O’Brien and the unique scoring prowess of St Pat’s Andy O’Brien, Wicklow will enter the fray knowing they possess sufficient arsenal to take home the spoils.

By the final whistle, we hope they will be celebrating with the thousand fathers of victory and thereby bringing the curtain down on what will be a very successful season for this group.

WESTERN GAELS

Best of luck to the Wicklow hurlers from all in Western Gaels. Make sure and bring the cup down the N81 on Sunday.

GLENEALY

On behalf of all the members of Glenealy Hurling Club, I would like to wish the Wicklow hurlers and their management team the very best of luck in the Nickey Rackard final on Saturday.

It’s a tremendous achievement to be back in Croke Park with a chance of picking up silverware, and we are so proud to have some of our own club stars involved.

It’s took a great effort to get the lads into the final and we have to thank the Wicklow County Board for putting the management team together which is made up of top pedigree Wicklow hurling men.

And with the full commitment of all our hurling clubs this has given us our strongest panel in a long time.

There’s a great buzz around the county and this could be the lift that hurling has been waiting for in Wicklow.

CARNEW EMMETS

On behalf of Carnew Emmets GAA, LGFA and camogie club, I would like to wish the Carnew county hurlers, Jack, Tommy, Padraig, Martin, John and Conall and the rest of the hurling panel the best of luck in the Nickey Rakard Cup final on Saturday.

Having won all the matches in the cup this year and sitting on the top of the table, winning on Saturday afternoon would give them their just reward of winning the Nickey Rakard cup for the first time.

I would like to wish Casey and his management team the best of luck, with our own club man Graham playing his part and using his experience of being a past county player himself.

Éire Óg Greystones

Éire Óg Greystones GAA Club extends every best wish and good luck as you prepare to face Donegal in the Nickey Rackard cup final next week.

Your journey to this point has been filled with determination, resilience, and countless hours of hard work. Each and every one of you has shown immense dedication to the sport, pushing yourselves to the limit in the pursuit of success. Your unwavering commitment has inspired us all and filled us with immense pride.

No matter the outcome, know that you have the unwavering support of this club and the wider Wicklow community. We will be cheering you on from the stands, celebrating your achievements, and standing tall with you in defeat or victory.

A special word of mention to our members, Billy Cuddihy, selector, and John Barry, S&C coach.

Go raibh ádh mór oraibh!

ST. PATRICK’S

St. Patrick’s GAA Club wish our county hurlers all the best in Croke Park at 3pm on Saturday, June 3, especially Andy O’Brien and manager Casey O’Brien ably assisted by St Patrick’s stalwarts Mick Hagan and Eugene Dooley in their quest to bring the Nickey Rackard cup to the Garden County.

A quick return to the Christy Ring Cup would be a welcome boost for Wicklow hurling and well deserved following the efforts of the entire panel and management team. Bring the Nickey Rackard Cup back to the Garden County!

KILTEGAN

On behalf of everyone in Kiltegan GAA Club we’d like to wish Casey and his team the best of luck in Saturday’s final, especially our own squad members Brian, Seanie, Mark and Eoghan.

After a tough year last year, it’s vital we make our way back up to the Christy Ring as soon as possible.

Hopefully we can do this at the first time of asking on Saturday.

Things have improved in hurling this year with most of our best hurlers in the country involved.

I really feel if we can win the Nickey Rackard this year, we need to do our best to retain these players for the next few years while introducing some new blood and build again to the top of the Christy Ring tier where we competed strongly in recent years.

Playing in Croke Park for silverware is always a special day for any county, so best of luck lads and enjoy it.

AVONDALE

On behalf of all in Avondale GAA club we would like to wish Casey and the team all the best of luck in the final. The Garden County is crying out for some success to give us all a lift that is so badly needed.

The hurlers have always given of their best and I am sure that they will not let us down on this occasion. We in Avondale understand the huge effort that has gone into preparing the team for this final, and the sacrifices that everyone has made to get here, especially on those long nights.

So, from Victor and all the committee in Avondale GAA Club, the best of luck and good wishes in your efforts to bring back the laurels to Wicklow,

KILCOOLE

Best of luck to Luke Evans and all the Wicklow Senior hurlers in their quest to with the coveted Nickey Rackard title in Croke Park from all in Kilcoole GAA. To borrow a recent phrase, “hurling needs oxygen”, and these young hurlers are breathing huge life into the game of hurling around the shores of wicklow. The Senior hurlers of Wicklow are inspiring the next generation of hurlers in the county.

This was never more evident from last weekend as Luke Evans has motivated and instilled a level of dedication to the wonderful game of hurling to Finian, Mick, Charlie and Killian who we part of Wicklow’s triumphant Under-16 winning Celtic Challenge team last weekend.

All the best Saturday, boys. Enjoy the hallowed turf of Croke Park, your dedication to hurling and Wicklow deserve the national recognition you’re going to receive.

BARNDARRIG

Best of luck to the Wicklow Senior hurlers this weekend and especially our own Andrew Kavanagh from all at the club.

Having seen Andrew develop his skills from a young age to now, representing his county on the biggest stage gives a great sense of satisfaction and pride to our club members, and no doubt a great source of inspiration for our young members and coaches. Go n-éirí an t-ádh leat Andy.

ARKLOW ROCKS

To the players, management and all people in Wicklow hurling, on behalf of myself and Arklow Rock Parnells we would like to extend our best wishes as you go into what will be your biggest game in recent years.

The whole of Wicklow is behind you. The young people of Wicklow need to have something to aspire to and bringing home the cup will be a massive step in the right direction.

In the words of the late, great Miley Fortune, “hook ’em, block ’em and absolutely Rock ’em”.

KNOCKANANNA

The very best wishes to the Wicklow Senior hurlers in their Nickey Rackard Cup final against Donegal on Saturday in Croe Park from all in Knockananna GAA Club.

AUGHRIM

Best of luck to Dylan Byrne and all the Wicklow hurling team in the final this Saturday from everyone in Aughrim GAA Club.

Fantastic to see Wickow bouncing back this year with an opportunity to bring home a national title.