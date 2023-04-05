The perfect ten for Avondale as impressive sharp-shooter Bea hits St. Mary’s for six

Thursday, March 30, saw the Post Primary LGFA Junior ‘B’ final between St. Mary’s, Arklow and Avondale Community College played at Laragh GAA grounds.

The game originally slated for Pearse Park and moved due to inclement weather conditions was preceeded by the Senior PP Boys semi-final game; also changed to the East Wicklow venue.

Both teams came into the final with a strong reputation having won their semi-finals with some panache. St. Mary’s dispatched Greystones Community College with relative ease while Avondale had a good win over Colaiste Chill Mhantain and benefitted from a walk over from Glenart College.

As noon approached both teams togged out with a full complement and were chomping at the bit to get started.

But just as the lads match finished there was a rain shower which further exacerbated the ground conditions which had been cut up during the previous hour’s football.

Following the toss St. Mary’s opted to play from the Road End towards Glendalough, defending a soggy and mucky goalmouth.

On throw in the game started off at a blistering speed with the St. Mary’s midfield duo of Sadhbh Ward, who played a captain’s part throughout and Siun Byrne working hard up and down the middle to deliver fast ball into the forwards but a slippery ball and heavy ground resulted in the Arklow forwards spurning a number of handy chances.

Both defences were on top with Avondale marshalled by Aime Kearney and St. Mary’s lead by Sophie Keeley in the ascendency making it difficult for the forwards to score.

The Mary’s number three played her usual solid part in the heart of the defence charging out with the ball time and again and goalkeeper Ruby Tracey made a number of fine saves which kept the Rathdrum ladies at bay.

While at the other end the ACC full back was having none of it as she and her colleagues snuffed out attack after attack. Lack of possession meant Robyn Keogh, Mollie O-Leary and Clea Kinsella in the inside line, usually live-wires for Arklow were having a quiet day at the office.

In the opening twenty the lively and very nippy Hazel Byrne saw to it that the Arklow pair didn’t have it all their own way.

She was involved in everything; harrying and hasseling her opponents and going on darting runs herself, her efforts ensured the Avondale forwards had a supply into the danger zone and while a few chances did go abegging, they didn’t disappoint, getting some nice scores including two well-worked goals.

Meanwhile, Ciara Gavaghan and Layla Cahill were proving a thorn in the Avondale side with tricky jinking runs at the Rathdrum back six resulting in a few sweets scores and goaled themselves.

The tit-for-tat continued throughout the first half with space at a premium and chances like hens teeth until the half-time whistle saw the score at 1-3 to 2-3 to the Rathdrum ladies.

Following the break Siun Byrne tirelessly and repeatedly ran at the Rathdrum defence and had a number of long-range efforts from her trusty citeog only to see them fly marginally wide of the target but did succeed in getting a peach right through the centre of the sticks.

Ms Ward, who slotted a nice one herself, likewise carried ball after ball forward but the attacks foundered in the mucky ground as the Rathdrumians cleared again and again.

Ten minutes into the second half it was still close with only one score between them when the Gods of sport intervened.

Bea Clancy, who by her own high standards was quiet in the first 30 came alive and starting small pointed a beauty; then in the space of about three minutes like a woman possessed took on several penetrating runs and, ruthless in front of the goal, finished to the net several times.

Anna Cullen stepped up and significantly strengthened the ACC forward division getting a lot of dirty ball, linking well with Hazel Byrne and dispatching it with purpose to her inside forwards who weren’t shy about finishing off with a score. And she even finished three nice efforts over the bar herself.

Ava Stapleton with one of her many strong penetrating runs also unleashed a rasper past the Arklow keeper.

Sarah Jane McDonnell also made a nuisance of herself in front of the Mary’s goal, chipping in with three tidy points from play.

The last twelve or so minutes saw a goal-fest where the Rathdrum forwards queued up to torment the besieged Arklow backs as they ran at them repeatedly. Some determined individual skills and some intricate interplay resulted in them crashing home four goals on the bounce and put them well out of reach.

Tara Tierney, strong and dependable at midfield for ACC throughout, again raided forward and struck twice. While Aimee Fox stuck a third to break Arklow hearts.

The obviously tired Mary’s team struggled to clear their lines, but constantly encouraged by their skipper not to give up, did succeed in getting the ball forward on a number of occasions; but a number of goalmouth scrambles came to nought as the ACC backs, growing in confidence and determination, and now sensing blood seemed to be omnipresent and blocked and tackled as though their lives depended on it to deny the Arklow girls space and possession in front of the goal. And time was running out.

But Bea being Bea wasn’t finished; despite resolute defending from the St. Mary’s ladies she prodded and poked until she slotted home again to bring her goal tally to six and her teams to ten.

Following the final whistle there were tears of sadness for the gallant St. Mary’s team and whoops of joy from the obviously excited Avondale ladies.

Avondale CC: Louise Murphy, Emily Fleming, Aime Kearney, Aimee Clancy, Chloe Ward, Amy Byrne, Rebecca Cleary, Hazel Byrne, Tara Tierney (2-0), Ava Stapleton (1-0), Bea Clancy (6-1), Aimee Fox (1-0), Belle Ryan, Anna Cullen (0-3), Sophie Jane McDonnell (0-3). Subs: Róisín Kearns for A Clancy, Louisa-May O’Shaughnessy for E Fleming, Lucy Byrne, Caley Smith for R Cleary, Leah Barrett for B Ryan, Allana O’Sullivan, Amber Kennedy, Caoimhe Cullen, Emma Olohan, Faye Manley, Katie Roche, Sophia Stevikova, Louise Morrissey, Rebecca Cahill, Úna McElhinney, Zoey Curran, Emily Higgins. Management: Ms Kieva Murphy and Ms Grainne Conway.

St. Mary’s College Arklow: Ruby Tracey, Cara Conway, Sophie Keely, Aoife Higgins, Megan Wolohan, Amy Hurley, Sinead O Neill, Sadhbh Ward, Siun Byrne, Aimee Wolohan, Ciara Gavaghan, Layla Cahill, Robyn Keogh, Mollie O Leary, Clea Kinsella. Subs: Sophie O Neill, Abby Murphy, Alisa Vuletic, Sophie Hughes, Eimear Devenney for A Hurley, Ruby Whelan for R Keogh, Chloe Byrne for M Wolohan, Abi Nugent, Anna Hyland, Emma Gannon for E Devenney, Cayla Bolton. Management: Ms Michaela Smyth and Ms Chloe Giltrap.