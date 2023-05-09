The Gleeson Cup: the gift that keeps on giving to Wicklow schools football!

A look back of 50 years of highs and lows for Garden County students

The Gleeson Cup is one of the most sought-after cups in Wicklow schools football. Donated by Martin Gleeson who was a native of Stratford and chairman of Dublin VEC at that time, he decided also to have an influence in his home county. With the new cup in tow, a fantastic tournament was born that has seen some of the best footballers from Wicklow and beyond win and lose finals.

The Covid years of 2020 and 2021 denied the students the chance to compete but it was back with a bang in 2022 when Coláiste Bhríde edged out Coláiste Craobh Abhann. Only ten schools have so far managed to get their hands on the Gleeson cup in those 50 years.

Blessington Community College, St Davids, Greystones and Coláiste Chill Mhantáin have one title to their credit. Scoil Chonglais (Baltinglass) have nine, De La Salle from Wicklow got six in their time, Arklow CBS were successful on five occasions while Pres Bray and Avondale Community College have both been top dogs twice. St Kevins from Dunlavin and Coláiste Bhríde top the roll of honour and a win for the Dunlavin school in 2023 will see them join their Carnew counterparts at the top of the charts with 11 titles each.

They have faced off in the blue riband event just twice before, which is amazing given the success of both schools. In 2012 St Kevins edged it 1-10 to 0-12 while Coláiste Bhríde got revenge in 2018 winning 3-9 to 0-10. That win in 2012 was the last time the Dunlavin based school won the Gleeson Cup so they will feel it’s about time they put that right.

Dunlavin were the dominant force in the early years winning the first four titles and defeating Wicklow VS in all four of those finals. They were powered by well-known players like Pat O’Toole, Eamon Dunne, Tom and Joe English, Pat Keogh, Eamon Kealy and, for good measure, Kildare men Ronnie Mackey and current Kildare chairman Mick Gorman.

Arklow CBS broke their stranglehold in 1977 and would also retain the title the following year. Gary Hurley and Pat O’Byrne (Red Lad) gave them a pull around the middle and with Gerry Arthur, Bernard Kavanagh, Tony Synnott and Mick Healy also getting notable mentions. Meath legend Colm O’Rourke was heavily involved at this time in the Arklow school.

1979 marked the only time a school from Blessington won the competition. Local players like Jimmy and John Callaghan, Peter Daly, Tommy O’Hagan, the Geoghegans, Mileys and Mahons from Valleymount had the assistance of Larry and Martin Tomkins to help them achieve their win over Arklow. Arklow were back in 1980 and 1981 to take the next two.

In 1982 another new name was added to the roll of honour when Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass, won their first crown. They beat De La Salle from Wicklow 0-8 to 0-3 with starring roles from Billy Kenny, John Timmins and Kevin O’Brien helping them edge it. This was the first time that neither Dunlavin nor Arklow were represented on final day.

Coláiste Bhríde Carnew got the better of Wicklow VS after a replay in 1983 for their first taste of success. Almost the same group of players repeated the win in 1984 with Patrick Murphy, Miley O’Keeffe, Pat Fleming, Declan Myers, Niall O’Dare starring and in 1984 Anthony Grey was there to help them defeat Arklow CBS.

Arklow were back in 85 with a late Ciaran O’Shea score helping them overcome St Davids from Greystones.

David Lott, Padraig Dalton, Sean O’Shea and the late Joey Lenihan also getting a notable mention.

The Greystones side weren’t to be denied however and took the Gleeson cup for their only time in 1986, defeating Baltinglass in the final. Players like Philip Quinn, Killian Dunphy, Jeffrey Pegman, Pat Brady and Paul and Jim Deere were prominent in the best period in the school’s GAA history. Baltinglass got revenge on Davids in 1987. St Davids also made it to an All-Ireland semi-final in 1986 where Newry defeated them.

The next new name to appear on the cup came in 1989 when De La Salle from Wicklow beat Baltinglass in the final. Powered by players like Deccie Byrne, Ronan and Darren Coffey, Chris Brady, Colin Byrne, Don Doyle, Tommy Murphy and Brian Gleeson it was a fabulous first and sweet revenge for a loss to the same school 12 months earlier. They would complete the last treble of wins in this competition when they beat St Kevins in 2002 and again in 2003 before beating St Brendans from Bray in 2004.

Another new name was added to the list back in 2005 when Presentation College Bray won the first of their two titles, beating Abbey from Wicklow in the final 0-11 to 2-04. With stars like Johnny Kinch, Luke Benson, Sean Quinn, Robbie O’Gara and Tom Corr, it was a sweet win, repeated in 2006 when they beat De La Salle in the latest ever final which was a replay and played that year in July.

Avondale finally made their breakthrough in 2008 when they beat Coláiste Bhríde Carnew in their first appearance in a final. A 2-7 to 0-7 win was unexpected as the Carnew students had won all around them in 2008.

Avondale had quality in Chris Murphy, Ronan Phelan Gerry Byrne, Oisin Doyle, Craig McCoy, Conor McGraynor and Steven Olohan to call on and they were full value for their win which they repeated in 2016 in an epic battle with Gaelcholáiste na Mara from Arklow.

In 2013 Coláiste Chill Mhantáin had a dramatic win over Coláiste Bhríde at their first attempt. A late goal from man of the match Graham Merrigan snatching the game from Carnew 2-12 to 1-13. Other star performers on the day were John Crowe, Martin Cullen, Ronan Doyle, Gavin Weir, Simon Bouchier and Adam Cox. There have been some dramatic endings to schools finals over the years but this might just be at the top of the list.

There you have a quick run through when schools won their maiden title. Schools like Gaelcholáiste na Mara, Coláiste Craobh Abhann, East Glendalough, St Brendans and Temple Carraig will seek to be the next new name to make it on to the list and don’t be surprised if it happens sooner rather than later.

John Paul Davis and Niamh Myers and the schools legend that is Jim Murphy have ensured the smooth running of the competition of late. Jim Murphy has been there from the beginning and there aren’t too many who have put the work in at schools level like him anywhere on this island. Men like him have made the Gleeson Cup the sought after trophy it is today. Take a bow, Jim.