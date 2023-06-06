The final countdown... Andy O’Brien heads for the sunset having scored 92-517 for Wicklow

The St. Patrick’s man has played 159 times for the Garden County

Old-timers called it the Railway End, old-timers talked too of the glory of overhead hurling. Well, if the ghosts of those old-timers were hovering around Hill 16 on Saturday afternoon, they would have been transported back in time by the swinging camán of Wicklow veteran Andy O’Brien whose overhead connection on a dropping ball propelled the sliotar into the Donegal net, the turning point of an exciting Nickey Rackard Cup final.

That connection yielded Andy his 92nd competitive goal for Wicklow’s flagship hurlers.

His first-half point down at the Canal End (shot over from beneath the shadow of the Cusack Stand) was the St Patrick’s clubman’s 517th for the Garden County.

Put them together and that astonishing tally of 92-517 comes to a staggering total (goals and points combined) of 793. Accumulated in 159 appearances, it’s a magnificent match average of 5 points a game.

The goals were evenly shared, 32 in the championship (Ring and Rackard Cups), 33 in the league, 27 in the Kehoe Cup (and one year in the Walsh) while the points too have an even enough carve out, 162 championship, 225 NHL, 130 Cup.

Debut: January 30, 2005, Pearse’s Park, Arklow, Kehoe Cup first round v Mayo, right full-forward, scored 0-4.

Swansong: Saturday, June 3, 2023, Croke Park, Dublin, Lory Meagher Cup final v Donegal, full-forward, scored 1-1

Games: 159.

Goals: 93; Points: 517.

Total: 793.

Championship: 32-162 (258) in 45. League: 33-225 (324) in 79.

Kehoe/Walsh Cup: 27-130 (211) in 35.

Total: 92-517 (793) in 159

Match average: 5.00 (4.98 to be exact!).