Terrific Tinahely put Wicklow Senior football champions St. Pat’s in trouble

Tommy Kelly of St. Patrick's tries to break away from the grounded Michael Byrne (Tinahely).

Defending Senior football champions St. Patrick’s find themselves hovering on the brink of losing their crown after two games in their group.

The Wicklow town team - proud holders of the Miley Cup 16 times in their history - took a step backwards rather than forwards in their group on Sunday, roundly beaten by tigerish Tinahely by an eight points margin at Echelon Park Aughrim.

Now hovering over a championship precipice, St. Pat’s must get something from their remaining three group games if they’re to avoid heading out the same exit door for a second time in a matter of weeks.

They were also league champions in 2022 but have been demoted there after winning only one match. The have lost their “General” Podge McWalter who has retired.

In short it has been a disastrous year so far for the sixteen times champions.

It must be said Tinahely were fully deserving of their victory. They led by double scores at half- time (0-8 to 0-4), lost that lead in the space of six minutes of the second half as the Saints looked to be finally getting their act together.

Many a team would have buckled after such a woeful start to the second half, seeing their lead wipe out in a twinkling.

But this Tinahely side bounced back with a vengeance. They scored 1-7 for the remainder of the game while restricting the champions to a meagre six points.

Could they be the dark horses of this year’s championship? No doubt Tinahely ooze talent all over the field. And they were without iconic centre-back Rory Stokes - out with a ligament injury from the previous outing.

St. Pat’s were at sea in the coastal venue from the start. And Tommy Kelly, who was the shinning star last time out, could scarcely get his hands on the ball.

Yet they registered the opening point by joint-captain Bryan Doyle. Centre-back Cillian McDonald quickly countered for Tinahely.

Solid Pat’s full-back Matthew Traynor was constantly driving forward, hoping to spark his forwards to action. Not great success it must be said.

Jordan Pettigrew pointed the Wicklow men back into the lead on five minutes; sharpshooter Eoin Darcy answered immediatly on his way to claiming five of Tinahely’s eight scores in the first half, four of them from frees.

On 14 minutes Tommy Kelly pulled a free wide of Tinahely’s posts. It just wasn’t being his day. Free-taking duties handed to goal-keeper Shane Doyle but he also missed the target.

Tommy Kelly posted another wide before he finally registered for his team St. Pat’s in the 24th minute. Tinahely’s Bradley Hickey fouled, free brought forward for dissent, Eoin Darcy nailed the conversion.

Tinahely starting the second half, double scores ahead 0-8 to 0-4. Wicklow town’s ears reddened in the interval pep-talk they resumed on fire.

Tommy Kelly drilled a free over the Tinahely crossbar in the first minute and he accompanied that with two more in the next five minutes. Had he and St. Pat’s both rediscovered their mojo at last.

What transpired was Tinahely showing their steely backbone in response to the challenge. Thoroughout they were barrelling into midfielder Dean Healy to stop him getting into his groove, not allowing him ignite a Wicklow surge.

Darcy raised a white flag for Tinahely from a narrow angle and McDonald stretched their lead to 0-10 to 0-8 on 40 minutes.

Moments later champions St. Patrick’s in deeper trouble, conceding a penalty. Wing-back Simon Bouchier committed the fatal foul on Eoin Doyle in the act of shooting for goal from the edge of the small square.

For the second time Wicklow’s keeper Shane Doyle saved Darcy’s goal attempt, but Darcy rifled the rebound from the penalty to Wicklow net.

St. Pat’s at sea, Tinahely sailing in clear water. Out in front 1-10 to 0-8 nearing the end of the third quarter.

Winger Conor O’Brien fed Kelly but his shot was blocked. Kelly and Tinahely’s full-back picked up “yellows”. No surrender, the motto of the Reds.

Into the last ten minutes Tommy Kelly got a point from a free. He accompanied that with another point two minutes from the end but it was far too little and too late.

With three group points in the bag after two games, Tinahely are well on their way to clinching a quarter-final spot. One more win should be enough to seal the deal.

Champions St. Patrick’s, with one group point from two starts, are still hanging in there. But they need some better results from the three games to come. They have a tough road ahead.

Tinahely: Alan Nolan; Kevin Mulhall, Michael Byrne, Curtis Keating; Bradley Hickey, Cillian McDonald (0-2), Shane Hogan (0-1); Brian Walsh, Daniel Hedderman; Patrick O’Rourke, Jason Cushe (0-1), Noel Mulhall; Larry, Eoin Darcy (1-11), James Hedderman. Subs: Conor Hatton for B Hickey (ht),Tony Darcy for B Walsh (52).

St. Patrick’s: Shane Doyle; Aidan Dunne, Matthew Traynor, Wayne Doyle; Simon Bouchier, Patrick O’Keane, Cian O’Brien; Dean Healy (0-1), Ronan Murray; Conor O’Brien Ciarán McGettigan (0-1), Alex Sinnott; Bryan Doyle (0-1f), Jordan Pettigrew (0-1f), Tommy Kelly (0–6f). Subs: Johnny Delahunt for A Sinnott (52), Mark O’Brien for C O’Brien (58).

Referee: Stephen Fagan (Baltinglass).