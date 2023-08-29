Sweet victory for Tomnafinogue over Annacurra in Minor ‘A’ football championship

Cracking game of football in Shillelagh on Monday evening

Annacurra 1-10

Two second-half goals helped Tomnafinogue to a sweet victory over a very tasty Annacurra side in this superb Pettitts Minor ‘A’ Football Championship clash played in very poor light in Shillelagh on Monday evening.

The score was relatively evenly balanced at 2-8 to 1-8 in favour of the home side at the end of the third quarter when the excellent Eddie Cullen drilled home to the top corner of TJ Hynes’ net after fine work by Conor Byrne and the sublime Thomas Kelly.

Seven minutes later an unfortunate defensive error saw the ball spill to Conor Byrne in front of goal and, like his ancestors before him, he had the net bulging in a flash to make it 4-8 to 1-9 with nine of normal left and the light fading fast.

Annacurra will look to the black carding of the very impressive Charlie Graham after 13 of the second half, the concession of the four goals, a tally of nine wides and the dominance of Tomnafinogue under the visitors’ restarts over the entire game as key reasons behind this defeat.

But both teams can hold their heads high after producing such an impressive contest of cracking football that had just about everything you could want on a Monday evening, apart that is from floodlights, and one wonders if the twilight had anything to do with some of the errors that occurred on both sides.

Annacurra started superbly, racing out to a 0-4 to 0-0 lead after seven minutes thanks to points from the lively Luke Nolan at centre-forward (a peach off the outside of his right), Sammy Harpur, Micheál Kavanagh and Rhyan Moules.

Paddy Horan Flynn was named at full-forward but operated out the field leaving Darren Fogarty free at the other end to try curtail the potential damage from Harpur and Moules inside.

Almost all four of Annacurra’s opening scores arrived via the loss of Tomnafinogue’s own kick-outs but once Killian Farrell found Conor Byrne for a mark with eight on the clock and the resulting move ended with the midfielder lofting over a fine score from a free to get the group side up and running on the scoreboard, they never looked back in terms of restarts.

It was 0-4 apiece after 18, two Eddie Cullen frees and the score of the night from Thomas Kelly after superb work from Cullen, with Annacurra dropping short and firing wide on several occasions in between.

Both teams were excellent at taking quick frees, and Tomnafinogue’s opening goal arrived when the classy Barry Kealy found Pearse O’Byrne from one such placed ball. The half-forward supplied Conor Doran Bowes who fed Donal Rawson and although the corner-forward’s initial shot was blocked on the Annacurra line, he was clever enough to finish the rebound for a 1-4 to 0-4 lead after 18.

Annacurra would clock up another three wides and a point from Oliver Doyle before a quick free of their own, from Eoghan Murphy, set them on the way to tearing Tomnafinogue apart and Charlie Graham firing a beauty low and hard to the bottom corner of Killian Farrell’s net.

But the home side reacted superbly. Farrell’s kick-out found Pearse O’Byrne and two moves later Thomas Kelly finished past Hynes, 2-5 to 1-5 after 30, with Micheál Kavanagh grabbing a late point to leave just a single score between the sides at the break, 2-4 to 1-6.

Points from Rhyan Moules and Luke Nolan (free) either side of an Eddie Cullen free left the tie finely balanced at 2-6 to 1-8 with 10 gone in the second half but Charlie Graham’s black card after 13 spelled disaster for the visitors with Tomnafinogue bagging 2-2 in those 10 minutes.

With the light fading and their spirits knocked, it was going to take a miracle for Annacurra to rescue this and although they threw everything at the Tomnafinogue rearguard late on their just couldn’t find the goals they needed, and the home side held on for a sweet victory.

Annacurra had fine showings from Sé Killoran, Charlie Graham, Eoghan Murphy, Oliver Doyle, Luke Nolan, Micheál Kavanagh and Rhyan Moules while Adam Lifely and Daniel Byrne made impacts off the bench.

Pearse O’Byrne, Barry Kealy, Conor Byrne, Eddie Cullen and Thomas Kelly shone for Tomnafinogue with Killian O’Keeffe putting in a massive shift at the back.

Tomnafinogue: Killian Farrell; Killian O’Keeffe, Cormac Murphy, Darren Fogarty; Lee Dagge, Barry Kealy (0-1), Ryan Walker; Odhran O’Mahoney, Conor Byrne (1-1, 1f); Pearse O’Byrne, Eddie Cullen (1-6, 6f), Milo Quinn; Donal Rawson (1-0), Thomas Kelly (1-1), Conor Doran Bowes. Subs: Cathal Fitzsimmons for K Farrell, Joe Carroll for O O’Mahoney.

Annacurra: TJ Hynes; Sé Killoran, Stewart Davey, George Doyle; Charlie Graham (1-0), Eoghan Murphy, Eoin O’Connor; Evan Byrne, Oliver Doyle (0-2); JJ Byrne, Luke Nolan (0-2, 1f), Micheál Kavanagh (0-2); Sammy Harpur (0-1), Paddy Horan Flynn, Rhyan Moules (0-2). Subs: Adam Lifely for JJ Byrne, Sean Carey for E Byrne, Daniel Byrne (0-1) for R Moules, Jack Wolohan for M Kavanagh

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)