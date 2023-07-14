Support from delegates for new warm-up area in Echelon Park Aughrim

Teams asked to curtail their warm-ups ahead of championship matches this season

The area pictured above is no longer available to use as a warm-up area at Echelon Park Aughrim.

There is no longer a warm-up area available at the end of the car park in Echelon Park Aughrim, according to Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne. Plans are afoot to develop a new facility at the rear of the car park and the project received support from club delegates at last Wednesday evening's county board meeting. However, teams competing in club championship games in Echelon Park Aughrim have been asked to curtail their warm-ups and avoid any sharp turning on the playing surface ahead of games.

Plans to develop a 40x40 astroturf warm up facility at the back of the car park in Echelon Park Aughrim were given the go ahead by delegates at the county board meeting last Wednesday night.

However, clubs were informed that for this year at least there will be no warm-up area in the county grounds and that teams were going to have to adhere to new rules and guidelines when it comes to warming up on the pitch before games.

Teams had been using a patch of land at the end of the car park but that is no longer an option for Wicklow GAA as it is being developed.

“As you are all aware now, we have no warm-up area here in Aughrim,” Byrne told delegates.

“The only warm up area we have is our playing pitch. So, we have to be very conscious (of that). I’m asking all clubs to work with us.

“Some weekends we could have to ask you not to go out and warm up or do the drills that do take place that might go on for 20 or 25 minutes.

“We’re asking you to go out and do a warm-up but not be tearing up the ground.

“This is the only field we have to play on, and the last thing we want is to have to move somewhere else to play matches.

“If you want to have your preparation work done before you come, fair enough, but we don’t have the warm-up area here that we have had for a number of years.

“We are looking at putting something in place, and I want to update ye with it. At the top of the car park, at the Herbst end, we are looking at putting in a warm-up area, and we are in the process at the present moment of getting a price for it. A 40x40 fenced off warm-up area.

Byrne said to delegates that as well as being a useful warm-up area for games in Aughrim, the new facility could also take the pressure off Ballinakill in winter when the weather is bad.

“We’re trying to make it so that it doesn’t affect the car park too much and that we can still use the West gate to exit the grounds.

“I’m asking ye as delegates here tonight to give us the go ahead to put this in place. We won’t have anything this year. It will be 12 months or two years before this is done. We have to go looking for funding. It won’t be cheap,” he added.

One delegate asked if the warm-up time for clubs was going to be limited for the coming championship season.

“We won’t limit it. It will depend on the weather. We have to limit the sharp turning in the drills. Tearing up the pitch. You can go out and do the warm-up, it will be in the area between the dug outs and the stand. You won’t be doing warm-ups in front of the goals,” he explained.

“And who is going to say, ‘you can’t do this’ or ‘you can’t do that’?” asked the delegate.

“Any of the staff working here or any members of management. We have to keep the field. We have to do it. It makes sense,” he added.

There was a query about what type of boots can be worn on astroturf which Damien Byrne said he would come back to the delegates on, while another delegate said that it was a “fantastic idea”.

The proposal was supported by the delegates.