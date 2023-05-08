Super St. Nicholas prove unbeatable in Wicklow Féile Peil na nÓg Group 1 qualifiers

West Wicklow side came through battles with Blessington, AGB, Bray Emmets and Annacurra to secure a place at the national event

Tiarnán De Hál with the Murphy family of Mark, Ian and Angela with the Michael Murphy Memorial trophy.

The Annacurra team who competed at the Division 1 Féile finals in Bray.

The Bray Emmets team who took part in the Division 1 Féile finals.

Referee for the Bray Emmets v. AGB match Pat Dunne with captains Cian Tansey and Luke Cotter.

The Blessington team who competed in the Division 1 Féile finals.

Bray Emmets hosted the internal Wicklow Division 1 Féile Peil na nÓg qualifiers on a beautiful Saturday afternoon last in ideal conditions for football.

Five clubs battled it out over the course of the afternoon to see who would qualify to go forward to represent Wicklow in or around the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Co. Mayo on Saturday, July 1, next.

Coordinator John McCarthy and Bray GAA were very well organised for the day with plenty of stewards, car parking and dressing rooms to accommodate the five clubs along with endless supplies of refreshments laid on for everybody in attendance.

Hosts Bray Emmets along with Annacurra, AGB, Blessington and St Nicholas partook in the round robin of games, ten minutes a half, with whoever topped the group crowned the champions.

In the opening round Bray played AGB, with the Arklow lads taking the spoils on a scoreline of 1-5 to 1-2, Cian Tansey harvesting the 1-5 and Sean Craig firing in 1-2 for the hosts in a lively encounter.

St Nicholas players Danny Farrell, Eoin Miley, Darragh Hussey, Cathal McNamara, Jeremiah Moore and John Tyrrell at the Division 1 Féile finals at Bray Emmets.

Blessington defeated Annacurra 1-6 to 0-3 in the other round one game to get the Blues up and running.

In the second round Blessington defeated Bray on a scoreline of 3-6 to 3-1 with Daniel Smith, Pat and Jack Murray all raising green flags for the N81 side while Ben Donnelly (2) and Sean Craig found the net for Bray,

St Nicholas defeated AGB by 4-5 to 0-2 to complete the second round.

On to the third round and an absolute ding dong battle between AGB and Annacurra ensued, with the Arklow side edging a thriller by the minimum, 1-4 to 1-3.

Indeed, it was full-backs, Riain Murray (AGB) and Ross Weld (Annacurra), who were both immense over the 20-odd minutes.

St Nicholas overcame Bray Emmets by 2-6 to 0-5 in another tight encounter with Bray’s full-back Conor O’Sullivan having a powerful game.

Going into the fourth round, both Blessington and St Nicholas were unbeaten. First up we had Annacurra who put in a huge shift in the opening half, keeping St. Nicholas to 1-1.

However, St. Nicholas upped the ante in the second half to win out 3-6 to 0-2, with Eoin Miley scoring 1-4, Pat Kehoe 1-0 and Ruairi Kavanagh Flood 1-2 while in the other game Blessington beat AGB by 1-9 to 0-2.

In the fifth round Bray Emmets defeated Annacurra 3-7 to 2-3, while the other game set up an all-west derby between the holders Blessington and St Nicholas for the coveted title in a straight shoot-out with both undefeated.

This was winner take all, as score difference didnot apply, and extra-time would have been required in case of a draw.

It was a cagey tight affair between two well-matched teams in a low-scoring encounter as they went toe-to-toe.

Jamie O’Toole and Conor Ellis put in a huge shift along with Rian Keogh who registered 0-2, very unlucky to put one of them inches over the crossbar, as the Blues lead 0-2 to 0-1 at the interval.

For St Nicholas, Ruairi Kavanagh Flood, Ryan Cleary and John Tyrrell stood strong while Cillian Wright scored an outrageous point along with a man-of-the-match performance from Pat Kehoe who chalked of a hat-trick of points to give the Donard-The Glen/Dunlavin combination side the title.

Coiste na nÓg Chairman Tiarnán De Hál and members of the Murphy family presented the late Michael Murphy Shield to the winning captain of St Nicholas Jack Manifold to spark of wild celebrations by the men in the green and gold.

ST NICHOLAS: Donal Metcalfe; Cathal McNamara, Chris Kehoe, Cillian Wright, Daire Metcalfe, Danny Farrell, Darragh Hussey, Eoin Cragie, Eoin Miley, Harry Orr, Jack Manifold, John Tyrrell, Kyle Tipper, Pat Kehoe, Ray Daniels, Ruairi Kavanagh Flood, Shane Hourigan, Stephen Mahon, Tom Byrne.

AGB: Cian Malone; Cian Farrell, Cian Tansey, Cormac O’Donohue, Dominic Chadwick, Riain Murray, Theo Earls, Tiarnan Pierce, Markauss Kazimirs, Jim Connors, Dylan Heffernan, Evan Whelan, Sean Kelly, Kory Merrigan, Brendan Kenny, Aaron Kenna, Jack Hudson, Scott Holden, Riain Lambert, Nicholas Maxwell, Kyle Lennon, Ciaran Redmond.

ANNACURRA: TJ Hynes; Matthew Byrne, Daniel Byrne, Cameron Delaney, Cian Delaney, Dillon Doyle, Daniel Duffy, Benjamin Horan Flynn, Ryan Jordan, Sé Killoran, Michael Lacey, Liam Molloy, Kyle Moules, Keith O’Reilly, Alex Pentson, Ross Weld, Leon White, Jack Wolohan.

BRAY EMMETS: Dan Walsh; Mark McHugh, Conor O’Sullivan, Brodie McNeill, Sean Denver, Luke Cotter, Daire Holmes, Sean Traynor, John McCarthy, Sean Craig, Rob Brennan, Lorcan O’Neill, Ben Donnelly, Leo Sakmon, Alex Coogan, Odhran Bell, Donnacha Clarke, Paul Farrell, Aodhan Heaney.

BLESSINGTON: Owen Vickers; David Caldwell, Patrick Balfe, Tadgh Broe, Ciaran Butler, Patrick Murray, Jamie O’Toole, Cillian Behan, Jack Murray, Harry Lyon, Daniel Smith, Conor Ellis, Alfie Callaghan, Rian Keogh, Conor Fitzgerald, James McCarney, Alfie McDonald, Oisin Kelly, Cian Bruce.