Super Seamus McGraynor stars as Avondale topple Kilbride

Veteran full-forward bags 2-1

Kilbride 1-4

Avondale are set to progress from their group of four to the next phase of the Philip Doyle Junior ‘B’ Football Championship but Kilbride head in the opposite direction to the exit door after their third defeat on Thursday night.

This clash with the ’Dales, who were on home soil, was a do-or-die for Kilbride and they gave it a right good rattle in the first half but a procession of wides, some woeful, cost them dearly.

Having lost heavily to Tinahely and Dunlavin in their first two matches, Kilbride were up for the fight this time and they dominated play in the opening quarter, everywhere that is except on the scoreboard.

Wing back Callum Ashmore was terrific, full-back Niall Donohoe solid, midfielder Fionn McCall the link man and full-forward Shane Carthy threatening.

All they had to show for their early domination was a goal by centre-back Niall Keogh and as many as ten missed opportunities.

Avondale, who beat Dunlavin earlier but lost to fancied Tinahely, had the vital, lethal strike-force in inside forwards Shane Farrar and Seamus McGraynor.

Full-forward Shane Farrar got the show on the road for the ’Dales with the opening point after five minutes and he provided two more companions over the next 12 minutes.

Corner-forward Seamus McGraynor has been a great servant of Avondale teams over the years and on 15 minutes he got on the end of a searing attack down the left flank, firing to the Kilbride net with a perfect finish.

In the final ten minutes of the half Kilbride did discover some of their shooting boots. Conor McNamara, Shane Carthy and Tadhgh Reid split the Avondale sticks with promising points.

Indeed, they would not have been greatly flattered had they led at half-time; instead found themselves trailing 2-4 to 1-3 at the break, Shane Farrar having punctured their net just before Kieron Kenny blew half-time.

And really it was game, set and match just seconds after the restart as Avondale swept into the attack at lightning speed from the throw-in and that man Seamus McGraynor supplying the perfect finish from just right of the Kilbride stricks. The net bulging for a third time.

Kilbride replaced their corner-forwards with Diarmuid Haughian and Aaron Cullen in an effort to get some momentum going.

However, it was Shane Farrar who was in full flow for Avondale as he chipped in with another three points, bringing his total for the match to 1-6.

Seamus McGraynor was denied a third goal by the post. Centre-forward Conor McNamara put his name to Kilbride’s lone-ranger point in the second half.

Avondale: Danny Morley; Kevin Kinsella, Kevin Sheehan, Diarmuid Phelan; Kieran Penn, Karl Phalan, Harrison Penn (0-1); Anthony Byrne (0-1), Ollie Matthews; Caleb Fox, James Quinn, Chris Sillery (0-1); Dan Owens, Shane Farrar (1-6), Seamus McGraynor (2-1). Sub: Ross Merry for K Penn.

Kilbride: Kevin Byrne; Patrick Clarke, Niall Donohoe, Adam Kieran; Tadgh Reid (0-1), Niall Keogh (1-0), Callum Ashmore; Finn Craul, Richard Ward; Mick Russell, Conor McNamara (0-2), Paul Cruise; Darren Killduff, Shane Carthy (0-1), John Behan. Subs: Diarmuid Haughian for J Behan, Aaron Cullen for D Killduff.

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)