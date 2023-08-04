Straford-Grangecon off to a flyer with victory over battling Knockananna in Junior ‘A’ championship opener

Game largely decided by two incidents at the end of the first quarter

The Stratford-Grangecon footballers who defeated Knockananna in the opening game of the Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior 'A' Football Championship in Askinagap on Thursday evening.

Knockananna 1-10

Championship football kicked off in Wicklow with a bang on Thursday night when Stratford-Grangecon got their 2023 Junior ‘A’ campaign off to a flying start with victory over a battling Knockananna following a feisty and hard-hitting encounter in the sublimely beautiful Askinagap.

The game was largely decided in a matter of minutes at the end of the first quarter.

After an electric start by the Knockananna men against the wind during which they opened up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead thanks to points by Alan Doyle (two frees), Padraig Lancaster and Garry Bradley following Stratford-Grangecon’s opener from Colin Byrne, the Slaneysiders began to find their feet and had pulled to within one at 0-5 to 0-4 in the 14th minute through points by Matthew Manley from distance, Conor O’Neill and Manley again leaving the tie finely balanced on a fine evening for football.

Knockananna's Garry Bradley comes under pressure from Stratford-Grangecon's Shane Byrne.

From the resulting kick-out from Thomas Whelan, Stratford-Grangecon’s Mark Murphy, who had an industrious hour for his side, claimed a mark, raising his hand having gathered the dropping ball. However, instead of kicking the ball when play had stopped, Murphy took off up the field and the ball was worked to Diarmuid Cronin who fired home to the back of the Knockananna net.

The Knockananna players and management were irate, insisting that the play should have been brought back for a throw ball, but referee Stephen Fagan allowed the goal to stand.

Worse was to come for Knockananna when corner-forward Joe Kelly was shown a red card for an unrelated foul on Mark Murphy, leaving Knockananna facing a serious struggle for the remainder of the game.

As expected, Stratford-Grangecon made good use of their advantage, deploying Ronan Byrne as their free man in front of the full-back line, and they opened up a 1-10 to 0-6 lead by the break, Mark Murphy with two frees and one from play, Colin Byrne with two and a Diarmuid Cronin point from a mark pushing them seven clear.

Straford-Grangecon's Adam Doyle and Knockananna's Adam Kinsella compete for a high ball in Askinagap.

A major positive for Knockananna was that they had the wind at their backs in the second half and they had created several goal chances in that first half which would have drastically changed the outlook had they been converted.

Knockananna closed to within four after 17 of that second half, 1-12 to 1-8, the goal from the impressive Alan Doyle, but they had also registered six wides in that third quarter, a stat that would come back to haunt them as Stratford-Grangecon used all their experience to manage the last 15 where points from Mark Murphy (free) and Colin Byrne (free) and strong play from Michael Mangan, Ronan Byrne, Shane Byrne, Patrick Cronin and substitute Charles Channing seen them ease out to 1-16 to 1-10 winners.

The accurate restarts from goalkeeper Jason Smyth, albeit with the benefit of having a loose man in front of him, was also a key factor in this victory.

Knockananna lost a second man to a red card following the final whistle when Stephen Fagan flashed a red at Brandon Buggy for remarks made as the teams left the field. The same man had picked up a black card moments before the end of the game as bodies tired and things started to become scrappy.

An uplifting win for Kieran Byrne’s men who will go into their second game, against AGB in Baltinglass next Saturday, on something of a high. Nine wides (one goal chance) and four yellows suggest much room for improvement, but there’s lots to like about this team.

Knockananna's Garry Bradley jumps high.

Knockananna go again on Friday night next when they take on Baltinglass in Coolkenno where, depending on appeals, they may have to plan without the services of Joe Kelly and Brandon Buggy. Eight wides (one goal chance), a shot for goal saved by Jason Smyth and a black, two yellow and two red cards gives Anthony Tracey’s men plenty of food for thought, but they had fine showings from Adam Kinsella, Cathal Sheehan, Aaron O’Neill, Adam Doyle and Padraig Lancaster among others.

Stratford-Grangecon: Jason Smyth; Ronan Byrne, Michael Mangan, Emmett Gibbons; Dylan Hosey, Shane Byrne, Conor O’Neill (0-1); Adam Doyle, Matthew Manley (0-2); Mark Murphy (0-5, 4f), Patrick Cronin (0-1), Nicholas O’Neill (0-1); Ross Coogan, Diarmuid Cronin (1-1, 1m), Colin Byrne (0-5, 2f). Sub: Charles Channing for M Manley (54).

Knockananna: Thomas Whelan; Daragh Whelan, Aaron O’Neill, Paddy Byrne; Alan Byrne, Garry Bradley (0-1), Adam Kinsella (0-1, f); Cathal Sheehan, Padraig Lancaster (0-1); Brandon Buggy, Alan Doyle (1-4, 3f), Ciaron Mooney; Joe Kelly, Tristan Maher (0-2), Stephen Hinchy (0-1). Subs: Noel Byrne for P Byrne (40), Joe Byrne for S Hinchy (60+1, inj).

Referee: Stephen Fagan (Baltinglass)