Stinging criticism levelled at ‘pathetic’ GAAGO livestream from Wicklow’s Nicky Rackard Cup final

Carnew Emmets GAA Club delegate James 'Bear' Doran told the Wicklow GAA county board meeting on Wednesday evening that the livestream from the Nickey Rackard Cup final in Croke Park in early June was "pathetic".

Stinging criticism of the quality of the livestreaming of the Nicky Rackard Cup final between Wicklow and Donegal on GAAGO from Croke Park in June was dished out at Wednesday evening’s Wickow GAA county board meeting in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Casey O’Brien’s charges defeated Donegal by 1-20 to 3-12 in the decider, sealing their return to the Christy Ring Cup at the first time of asking in the process.

A large Wicklow crowd turned up at the GAA headquarters for the game but for those at home or abroad who were unable to attend in person, they could avail themselves of the livestream on GAAGO.

However, one delegate said that the quality of the livestream service for the game was “pathetic”.

“With all the talk about GAAGO going on at the moment, and in light of our hurlers winning the Nicky Rackard Cup – and I don’t expect that game to be getting a lot of coverage – but the livestream of that game, someone must have done it off their phone in the stand in Croke Park. It was pathetic,” said Carnew’s James ‘Bear’ Doran.

“And I think something should be said about it. I’m surprised someone hasn’t said anything about it,” he added.

Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne said that he hadn’t see the livestream of the game.

“Well don’t even bother looking at it,” replied Doran. “It was like someone was in the middle of the Hogan Stand with their phone,” he added.

Damien Byrne told the delegates that county secretary Chris O’Connor would be sending an email to Croke Park on the matter.

The GAAGO service has been in the headlines this week following the appearance of representatives from the GAA and RTÉ before the Oireachtas Media Committee where it was revealed that the most watched GAAGO game attracted around 120,000 views while at the other end of the scale, some games only had a viewership of between 1000 and 1500.