Stephen Byrne shines bright on a good night for Rathnew in Junior ‘C’ clash with St. Patrick’s

St. Patrick's 0-5

There might have been an expectation that this Junior ‘C’ football encounter at Rathnew on Thursday last might develop into the typical local derby with both teams vying for local bragging rights.

Both sides already had wins under their belts in the championship. As is typical in this competition, both sides had a mixture of young and not so young, experienced players, some of whom would be playing to help keep the show on the road.

However, in the opening half, St. Pat’s hardly left the starting blocks. On a still, calm night with hardly a wisp of a breeze, Rathnew played towards the village end in the opening half and were totally dominant, building up to a lead of 1-9 to 0-2 at the half-time break.

Corner-forward Stephen Byrne opened the scoring for the home side in the first minute when a solo run up field by Tom Quinn led to a breakdown by Jim Hunter to Byrne who popped over the point. That was the only actual score by Byrne, but he was hugely influential throughout the game, laying on scores all round him.

Centre-forward Robbie Murphy got through for his opening goal after five minutes. Murphy went on to score with regularity and his pace and accuracy were very much a feature of the game.

Another player who was very prominent in this half was midfielder Cian Hunter who contributed two points (one a free).

Gradually Rathnew built up their commanding lead in a game that didn’t build up to a high level of intensity. Scott Devlin with two points, Robbie Murphy with three and finally John Keogh brought the Rathnew tally to 1-9 at the half-time break.

The St. Pat’s opportunities to score were few and far between. Corner-forward Jack Colaluca and midfielder Adam Heayberd scored a point apiece to leave the score at 1-9 to 0-2.

St. Pat’s improved considerably in the opening 10-minute period of the second half and their attack were now getting on more ball. Goalkeeper Aaron Lynch and half-back Fionn Greene had exchanged positions.

Jack Colaluca and Christy Moorehouse had two points from play. Ronan Connolly, Barry Fitzgerald, Darragh McEvoy and Christy Moorehouse were trying hard in the middle third of the field.

However, Rathnew were still more dangerous and added to their total with points from Cian Hunter (free), Jim Hunter (mark) and an excellent point from the wing by Robbie Murphy. Rathnew led by 1-12 to 0-4 11 minutes into the second half.

We then went through a 10-minute scoreless period as Rathnew seemed content to contain St. Pat’s without conceding scores.

Adam Heayberd broke the deadlock with a point for Pat’s but that proved to be their final score.

The final ten minutes belonged to the home side who added 2-1 without reply. Robbie Murphy finished what had been a fine game for him with his second goal and corner-back Eric Doyle got on the scoreboard with a third goal. Substitute Danny Quinn concluded the scoring with a point from play. Final score: 3-12 to 0-5.

Rathnew: Jim Holly; Eric Doyle (1-0), Chris Healy, Nicky Kearney; Martin Cowap, Tom Quinn, Aidan Ryan; Cian Hunter (0-3.2f), Mick Nolan; Scott Devlin (0-2), Robbie Murphy (2-4), John Keogh (0-1) Stephan Byrne (0-1) Jim Hunter, Richard Quinn, Sub: James Kavanagh, Dale Freaney, Danny Quinn (0-1), Sean Jameson, Dean Breen, Kyle Ryan.

St. Patrick’s: Aaron Lynch; Fionn O’Brien, Ronan Connolly, Barry Fitzgerald; Tom Murphy, John O’Brien, Fionn Greene; Dara McEvoy, Adam Heayberd (0-2); Darren O’Brien, Christy Moorehouse (0-1), Tom O’Brien, Jack Colaluca (0-2. 1f), Barry Lynn, George O’Connor. Subs: Joe Quinn, Paddy Moorehouse.

Referee: Paul Gahan (AGB).