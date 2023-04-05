Step aside Garth, Wicklow footballers will be back in Croke Park!

Wicklow make their way onto the field for a team photo before the Allianz Football League Division 4 final.

Having gotten almost everything the sizable Wicklow crowd had went for it was time to brave the elements and the crowds filtering out in to the soaked city from a sold out Aviva stadium.

The pain of an agonising defeat after a Herculean Wicklow effort was palpable. However, on the plus side this performance against Sligo was worlds away from the last one against the Yeats county.

Full of effort, endeavour, ambition and belief this was a team that has grown in that eight weeks and rose to the challenge. Do we dare to dream that a new dawn may be on the horizon?

Cavan and Fermanagh were a sideshow of little significance at that moment. A noticeable rise in intensity and pace but nothing that Wicklow couldn’t bridge before the next league campaign begins. Nothing lost in defeat and no regrets with Carlow looming.

Wicklow looked right at home at headquarters and foregoing the horrible weather on the day they got the enthusiastic backing of the ever willing GAA public from Wicklow. Bus-loads of excited juveniles roared on their new heroes not deterred by the rain showers that seemed determined to ruin the experience.

It’s a well-known fact that there are many avid supporters in every corner of this county who will row in if the criteria of dedication, genuine effort, a plan a little success are met. It can suck us in and a generate a real belief that one day triumphs that haven’t been attained before will be reached.

Amazingly it was our first footballing outing in headquarters since the league final victory over Fermanagh in 2012. As mentioned in the match report only Dean Healy and Kevin Quinn had graced the hallowed turf in the past.

A joke doing the rounds last week was that Garth Brooks had played there more times than Wicklow! In time all those that were involved will reflect and will want to do it again. Nobody seemed to freeze and the Wicklow start to the game quickly put to bed any fears the occasion could get to them.

Oisin McConville, who will always have fond memories of a stadia that gave him some of his best days, prowled the side-line energetically cajoling and coaching his charges and making the changes to try effect the outcome.

Tony McEntee has had longer with his troops and it showed at times. There seemed little panic from Sligo or McEntee when Wicklow had a fantastic start to the game.

The Sligo display in the third quarter was telling and probably the winning of the game. Wicklow weren’t without chances though and but for a fantastic touch from Daniel Lyons from a Kevin Quinn effort as the clock ticked down things could have been so different. Eoin Darcy showed his nose for a goal drawing a fantastic block close to the end of the first half too.

Those two look a serious threat in the inside line and are developing an understanding that will bear fruit. Supply just needs to be a little more constant.

Wicklow had pressed hard on the Sligo kick early on out unlike the game in Echelon Park where they seemed to let Sligo have uncontested possession from their restart.

It paid dividends with a couple of scores coming from the forward press. The energetic Cillian McDonald, Darragh Fitzgerald, Andy Maher, JP Hurley and Mark Kenny all ran their socks off and forced the errors on the Sligo kickouts that brought those early scores. Should we really have went at them in the time Eddie McGuinness took shelter from the elements? Sligo outscored us in his ten minute binning and had plenty of possession too. Maybe Sligo deserve credit for their game management?

Wicklow swarmed on Sligo in the middle third but the west men ran in three and four man weaves (a training gig we all have done) and this was key to them breaking the Wicklow defensive line.

Luke Towey, Pat Spillane and Sean Carribine excelled in this facet and they created plenty of scoring chances that weren’t taken thanks to some fine and last-ditch defending at times by Malachy Stone and Jacques McCall.

Eoin Murtagh had a plethora of possessions early in the opening half with Sligo electing to leave the Dunlavin man to direct proceedings, something they soon realised was a mistake.

The constant instructions from Mark Jackson could be heard resounding around the caverns of the near empty coliseum and his kicking game has few equals. Tom Maher made his first real appearance of the season and the AGB man made timely interceptions and will have plenty to offer now his injuries seem to have subsided.

At times Dean Healy looked like he may not have been 100 per cent fit but then he stepped up with his customary off the outside of the right boot point. His importance to the group can’t be understated. Sligo had targeted him in possession with three or four pouncing every time he got forward.

Podge O’Toole put in a massive shift and was available for a pass when Quinn’s shot was saved and was also there right at the end when a half chance arrived for the match saving goal.

Another area Sligo particularly excelled was their deliberate intent of exposing a lack of height in the Wicklow full-back line with well placed diagonal deliveries to Niall Murphy. Murphy was on song last Saturday and deserved his man of the match accolade.

He was the only Sligo player to work the umpires in the opening period, notching their 1-3. Paddy O’Keane seemed to pick up a shoulder injury in the closing stages of the first half but battled on to finish out the seventy plus minutes. Hopefully there are no ill effects felt for this weekend.

The subs all tried hard but apart from Cian O’Sullivan who kicked over a late free not much was offered in a real threat to the Sligo goal. I’m sure Oisin will be trawling the county looking for reinforcements for the next campaign and the under-20 members of the squad will also offer more options in the short term.

Overall, a good even battle an enjoyable evening, weather aside!

A win dedicated to Red Óg Murphy on the anniversary of his death was one motivating factor that the Sligo players spoke of after the game. Sometimes football takes a back seat and losing a game isn’t the end.