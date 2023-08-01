St. Pat’s come through an entertaining battle with Avondale

Dunbur Park men look like a serious force in Intermediate hurling championsip

A scoring burst early in the second half proved fatal for Avondale as St. Patrick's powered on to victory.

Avondale 1-16

Some of the credit for this hard-fought victory for St. Patrick’s will probably go to whatever was said among the players and management at half-time when they took their refreshments while trailing Avondale by 1-9 to 0-9, but just as much will have to awarded to St. Patrick’s goalkeeper Chris Moorehouse who save five of the six efforts at goal in the second half from an Avondale team who will be gutted at not having taken something from a game they contributed so handsomely to.

It’s no secret that both these teams are in a kind of hurling purgatory at the present time, strong at Intermediate level but too far off the standard of Senior to compete, and it’s such a shame because both sides have some really good hurlers on display and Wicklow hurling badly needs thriving sides from both proud clubs.

A devastating opening seven minutes of the second half proved the ultimate undoing of the ’Dales, with St. Patrick’s emerging from half-time like men possessed, George ‘Bee’ O’Brien firing past the excellent Ray Nolan after just 15 seconds and Paddy Moorehouse bulging the onion sack after seven to make it 2-12 to 1-7, the points from Andy O’Brien (two frees) and a lovely score from ‘Bee’ O’Brien while Ray Nolan also pulled off a cracking save from Andy in that same timeframe.

While St. Patrick’s were proving merciless at one end, Avondale just couldn’t find the net at the other, with chance after chance going abegging over the course of the second half.

Things had looked so different when Liam Keenan Jnr sounded the half-time whistle with Paul Gahan’s lovely goal after 27 minutes separating the sides and the chance of a win for the ’Dales very much on the cards.

To say that the St. Patrick’s players and their manager Wayne Farrell were unhappy with their showing in the opening 30 minutes would be an understatement, and the discussion that followed outside their dugout set about trying to correct the wrongs quickly and resoundingly.

Things had looked to be going rather swimmingly in the opening few moments as Jimzer O’Brien, Paddy Murphy and George ‘Bee’ O’Brien raised white flags in quick succession to leave the Dunbur Park men 0-3 to 0-0 ahead.

But Avondale steadied the ship. Eugene Dunne was picking up Andy O’Brien at this stage while Dan Owens was keeping tabs of George ‘Bee’ O’Brien but both attackers would switch during the first half and revert again later in the second.

The skillful Craig Byrne fired over Avondale’s pener after five with good work from Ros Ward and Shane Byrne in the build up, an although Tom O’Brien would add another for St. Pat’s at the other end, the ’Dales would push on, Paul Gahan bringing a save from Chris Moorehouse before the wickedly talented Torna Mulconry added two points from frees and Cathal Baker another from play to leave the sides level at 0-4 apiece with 14 gone.

Avondale looked to have suffered a bad blow after 18 when talisman Eamonn Kearns was forced off due to injury, but in his replacement, Zach Cullen, the Rathdrum men have a serious hurler and leader, and he went on to have a superb game, scoring five points and directing affairs with aplomb. Imagine if Avondale could have both men on the field at the one time!

Andy O’Brien had now switched inside, and he fired over three quick points (two frees) but a pair from Mulconry and Zach Cullen’s opener kept Avondale neck and neck with the pre-championship favourites at 0-7 apiece with 24 gone.

Mulconry was proving very capable from the frees and he pushed Avondale ahead for the first time with a sweetly struck effort before the Rathdrum men got a major boost when Paul Gahan finished home after superb work that started with Ray Nolan’s puck-out to Shane Browne, who fed Karl Phelan who supplied Gahan with the all-important final ball.

1-8 to 0-7, 27 gone, big shock on the cards!

Although George ‘Bee’ and Jimzer O’Brien did pull a pair of pints back, the key development in the closing stages of the half was two wides from Avondale when their tails were well and truly up. Ross Ward would fire over to leave it at 1-9 to 0-9 at the break but had they managed to bag those two chances it would have left St. Pat’s facing a steeper climb on the restart.

That electric start by Wayne Farrell’s men left the ’Dales reeling, but credit to them they battled and battled for all they were worth, and had they finished any of their goal chances things could have been very different.

Alas, they just couldn’t find a way past Chris Moorehouse, and when a long effort from out the field landed down on top of Andy O’Brien, both Dan Owens and Ray Nolan committed to the ball but missed, and the shot from Bill O’Brien ended up in the Avondale net to leave it 3-13 to 1-12 with 16 gone.

Avondale and Wicklow footballer Conor Byrne came off the bench early in the second half and, much to the surprise of many people in attendance who were unaware of his hurling ability, proceeded to impress in a big way for the remainder of the game.

But with no majors coming for the ’Dales, all St. Pat’s needed to do was keep the scoreboard ticking over, and they did that with Jimzer O’Brien and Andy O’Brien (two, one free) to leave St. Pat’s winners by 3-17 to 1-16.

A wild pull under a high ball by an Avondale player on a St. Patrick’s defender caused a bit of a coming together at the Rednagh Hill end, but it was sorted quickly, with Bill O’Brien and Karl Phelan being shown red cards, which was unfortunate as the game had been hard and fair up to that point.

St. Patrick’s are a force. They had issues in the first half, and they sorted them.

Any team who can do that has potential to go far.

St. Patrick’s: Chris Moorehouse; Dale Quinn, Gerry Connors, Denis O’Brien; Conor Daly, Michael Connors, Boo O’Brien; Tom O’Brien (0-1), Christy Moorehouse; Billy Joe Connors, Andy O’Brien (0-7, 4f), Paddy Murphy (0-1); Jimzer O’Brien (0-3), George ‘Bee’ O’Brien (1-5), Paddy Moorehouse (1-0). Subs: Bill O’Brien (1-0) for BJ Connors (33), Bonner O’Brien for M Connors (44), John O’Brien for T O’Brien (48), John ‘Dee’ O’Brien for P Moorehouse (50), George ‘Big’ O’Brien for J O’Brien (60).

Avondale: Ray Nolan; Eanna Owens, Dan Owens, Keith Byrne; Shane Browne, Eugene Dunne, Jack Manley (0-1); Cathal Baker (0-1), Shane Byrne; Ross Ward (0-1), Eamonn Kearns, Torna Mulconry (0-6, 6f); Karl Phelan, Craig Byrne (0-1), Paul Gahan (1-0). Subs: Zach Cullen (0-5, 3f, 1 65) for E Kearns (18), Conor Byrne (0-1) for P Gahan (38).

Referee: Liam Keenan Jnr (Aughrim)