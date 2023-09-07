St. Patrick’s prove too powerful for brave Kilcoole in U16 ‘C’ Shield final

Comprehensive win for Dunbur Park outfit

Kilcoole's Megan Kelly cools down on a hot September evening after the 'C' Shield final in Ballinakill.

The Kilcoole U-nder16 team who contested the 'C' Shield final against St. Pat's in Ballinakill.

Eugene Doherty presents the the Under-16 'C' Shield to St. Pat's captain Katie Lawlor after her side beat Kilcoole in Ballinakill.

The St. Patrick's Under-16 camogie team who defeated Kilcoole in the 'C' Shield final in Ballinakill.

Kilcoole 1-2

The camogie girls of St. Patrick’s romped to a comprehensive victory over battling Kilcoole in their Wicklow Under-16 ‘C’ Shield final at Ballinakill on Wednesday night.

Alan Lawlor has assembled a very mature squad of girls at that age group, their maturity embracing all the skills of the camogie game.

This final was played as a 12-a-side match to facilitate and accommodate Kilcoole’s lack of numbers and the girls from the north of the county never gave up even though the Wicklow waves were relentless and overpowering.

St. Patrick’s exploded from the traps and their lethal attackers Emily Carey, Aoife Hunter, Reece Hughes and Caoimhe O’Doherty powered them into a 4-2 to 0-0 lead in the first quarter.

To their credit Kilcoole bounced back up off the canvass to enjoy their best period immediately afterwards.

Entering the second quarter they took the battle to the Wicklow town girls with Aoife Keating opening their account with a point on 18 minutes. Immediately afterwards inside forward Faye Flynn shook the St Pat’s net with a rocket.

Throughout, half-forward Mairead Kruger was constantly catching the eye with her play. At midfield Aoife Keating and Ornagh McDermott were doing their bit.

Sadly, the Kilcoole resurgence was all too brief. St Patrick’s resumed normal service to lead 4-9 to 1-1 at the break, the feature being five rapid-fire points by impressive midfielder Freya Rennick.

Alan Lawlor gave game time to most if not all of his 19-player panel.

And the Wicklow girls continued in the second half where they had left off in the first.

And their super performance was capped by a further four goals from the sticks of Caoimhe O’Doherty, who also got a deflect on Reece Hughes goal bound shot; and Fraye Rennick (2).

Early on Kilcoole switched Hannah O’Brien to goalkeeping duties.

Notwithstanding the fact that St Patrick’s scored eight, Hannah brought off some unbelievable saves in the second half and was one of their outstanding players on the night.

Team captain Katie Lawler banked the Shield’s silver tray after St Patrick’s 8-16 to 1-2 victory.

Referee Eugene Doherty made the presentation on behalf of the Camogie Board, and he paid tribute to both teams.

St Patrick’s: Eddie Rennick; Roisin Leonard, Caoimhe Lawlor; Grace Ryan, Aoife Hunter (1-0); Katie Lawlor, Freya Rennick (2-6), Reece Hughes (1-3); Caoimhe Kavanagh, Kayla Rennick (0-2); Emily Carey (1-4), Caoimhe O’Doherty (3-1). Other members of team of 15: Ashley Browne, Grainne Murphy, Lily Neville. Bench players: Elena Scanlon, Cadhla Teevan, Ciara Lawlor, Emily Cowan.

Kilcoole: Lily Thomas; Shona Kelly, Megan Kelly; Hannah O’Brien, Mia Courtney; Chloe Jones, Aoife Keating (0-1), Ornah McDermott; Ciara Keating, Mairead Kruger (0-1); Faye Flynn (1-0), Ruby Wilson.

Referee: Eugene Doherty