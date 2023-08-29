St. Patrick’s prevail against Stratford-Grangecon in Ballinakill

Jack Dunne on song in refixed Junior ‘A’ fixture

Stratford-Grangecon 1-8

St. Patrick’s were ahead by 1-8 to 0-2 when these sides met in the Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior ‘A’ football championship at Laragh on Friday, August 18. However, Storm Betty intervened, and referee Darragh Byrne called a halt to proceedings in the interests of the safety of all concerned. The refixture was played at Ballinakill on Friday, August 25, in more normal conditions and the game was more evenly contested this time.

Andy O'Brien of St. Patrick's forces his way past Stratford-Grangecon's Colin Byrne.

Rain threatened from start to finish but thankfully the gods were in a more benevolent mood on this occasion, and we got through without a drop. St. Patrick’s enjoyed the bulk of the play in the opening half with Stephen Duffy dropping out to centre-field from early on to direct operations. He was soon joined by Patrick Cronin from Stratford-Grangecon performing a similar role. St. Pat’s got a great start when a Duffy lob in on George O’Brien broke kindly for the corner-forward and, even though he didn’t get a great connection on his kick, it was enough to deceive Jason Smyth and squeeze inside the post. Duffy set up the next score too with a cross-field kicked pass into the path of midfielder Andy O’Brien who scored a good point. Pats were holding a lot of possession in the middle third of the field and waiting patiently to deliver inside to Jack Dunne and George O’Brien. On the other hand, the western lads were struggling to get forward into scoring positions. Ciaran Doyle was marshalling the Wicklow town defence well and there were few scoring opportunities. Colin Byrne took a pass from Diarmuid Cronin and opened the Stratford-Grangecon scoring with a point after 11 minutes. Pats responded with a well worked Jack Dunne point. 1-2 to 0-1 now but Pats weren’t exactly shooting the scoring lights out yet. Jack Dunne struck the post with an effort for a point and the ball was cleared. Stratford-Grangecon got a great lift on 17 minutes when Mark Murphy took advantage of a quickly taken Diarmuid Cronin free to catch the Pat’s defence off guard and he shot a good goal. Despite the level of possession enjoyed by Pat’s thus far, there was still only one point between the sides at 1-2 to 1-1. Stephen Duffy was wide off the post before Pat’s settled into a more productive final ten minutes to the half and they reaped better scoring reward. Andy O’Brien scored his second point while Jack Dunne shot two good scores to finish what had been a good half for him. He certainly knew where the posts were located when given the opportunity. Diarmuid Cronin was just short with a good chance for the western side before Colin Byrne closed the half with a point from play to leave three points between the sides at the half-time break. Stratford-Grangecon appeared to take heart from the fact that despite playing second fiddle in the possession stakes for much of the opening half, they were still very much in the game. They lifted their level of performance in the second half and took the game more to Pats. The Wicklow town lads stayed ahead but could never get safe as Michael Mangan, Shane Byrne, Adam Doyle, Mark Murphy, Pat and Diarmuid Cronin and Colin Byrne all put their shoulder to the wheel and kept the pressure on. Diarmuid Cronin pointed in the opening minute, but Pat’s responded with a Stephen Duffy free followed by Jack Dunne’s fourth point from play. The Dunbur Park side had an escape when a Mick Mangan free-kick broke around the house, could have gone anywhere but eventually rolled wide of the post. Two Colin Byrne points (one a free) kept the pressure on, but Stephen Duffy eased things for Pats with a pointed free. Still, Stratford-Grangecon got their tails up for about ten minutes and points from Colin Byrne, Mark Murphy and another from a mark by Colin Byrne left just a point between the sides at 1-8 to 1-7 with 20 minutes gone. Clearly St. Pat’s were worried, and Paul Earls was now on the field. As in the opening half the Wicklow side enjoyed a better final ten minutes in the half. Andy O’Brien set up Jack Dunne to shoot a point. Stephen Duffy pulled two good point-scoring chances wide of the left post, keeping the pressure on Pat’s. Colin Byrne, from a free, brought the lead back to one point again. Paul Earls took a heavy rattle in a 50/50 clash with goalkeeper Jason Smyth but recovered to extend the lead to two points in the first minute of added time. Stephen Duffy atoned for his earlier misses when he put three points between the sides from a free with the final kick of the game. St. Pat’s were deserving winners, but they could never get into a comfort zone despite leading all the way. Unfortunately for them they lost George O’Brien to a straight red card two minutes from time. St. Patrick’s: Pat Sammon; Mark Evans, Cormac Murnane, Tom Phelan; Mark Whelan, Ciaran Doyle, Niall Earls; Andy O’Brien (0-2), Stephen Jonathon Barker; Chris Kavanagh, Jack Kelly, Reece Kelly; George O’Brien (1-0), Jack Dunne (0-5), Stephen Duffy (0-3, 3f). Subs: Andy Jameson, Colm Byrne, Paul Earls (0-1). Stratford-Grangecon: Jason Smyth; Chris Hanbidge, Shane Byrne, Dylan Hosey; Emmet Gibbons, Adam Doyle, Connor O’Neill; Michael Mangan, Nicholas O’Neill; Ross Coogan, Mark Murphy (1-1), Sean Kelly; Pat Cronin, Diarmuid Cronin (0-1), Colin Byrne (0-6, 2f, 1m). Subs: Larry McGrath, P. Tallon, James Barrett. Referee: Darragh Byrne (Ballymanus)