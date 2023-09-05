St Patrick’s power to Wicklow IHC semi-final with big win over Bray Emmets

Andy O’Brien red card a potential blow ahead of semi-final

Bray Emmets 2-7

While St. Patrick’s enjoyed a comfortable win over Bray Emmets that secures their place in this year’s Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship semi-final against Aughrim, the Dunbur Park men could be facing a different battle in the weeks ahead following the dismissal of star forward Andy O’Brien at the end of the third quarter on a straight red card.

Referee Ciaran Goff sent O’Brien off following an alleged incident close to the goal at the dressing room end of Echelon Park Aughrim.

The Glenealy official made his decision based on information he received from his umpires moments after George ‘Bee’ O’Brien had finished to the back of the Bray net to make it 4-10 to 1-2 for the St. Patrick’s men.

The decision to brandish the red card caused significant anger among the St. Pat’s players and mentors, with substitute John ‘Greengrass’ O’Brien picking up a yellow card 10 minutes later for protesting the decision with the umpires in question on several occasions.

It was such an unfortunate development for Wayne Farrell’s side who were coasting to victory against a Bray team who either just didn’t turn up or weren’t allowed turn up by a superbly intense and focused St. Patrick’s outfit.

George O'Brien of St. Patrick's catches this ball ahead of Bray's Cillian Molloy.

And while Aughrim may feel that their chances of reaching the Intermediate final would be greatly boosted should Andy O’Brien be unsuccessful in any appeal he might bring to Wicklow GAA, they will know all too well that there are numerous other threats to be wary of, with George ‘Bee’ O’Brien turning in a cracking performance against Bray, bagging 2-6 (one free), and other goals from James ‘Bonner’ O’Brien and substitute John O’Brien while their defence and midfield were mightily impressive throughout.

Such was the St. Patrick’s dominance in the early stages of this game, Bray Emmets failed to score until the 18th minute at which point the Dunbur Park men led by 1-6 to 0-0, the goal a sublime strike from Andy O’Brien who gathered Christy Moorehouse’s brilliant puck-out before tearing the Bray defence apart and lashing home to the top corner of Brian McCann’s net.

Bray Emmets deployed Paul Barry as sweeper in behind Andy O’Brien who was stationed at centre-forward and while the hard-working Barry threw everything he had into the role, this St. Patrick’s side have serious quality in their ranks.

In fairness to Bray, it wasn’t as if that opening score was their only chance in those 18 minutes, far from it, they had seven wides on the board before that very welcome point from Tom Cash which will probably go down as half a goal chance while they also had an earlier opportunity of a goal blaze wide of the St. Patrick’s post from the hurl of Oscar Harty. But many of those wides came about thanks to the pressure of the St. Patrick’s defence.

Wayne Farrell’s men were moving along nicely from the start, and bringing a savage energy to everything they did, with Conor Daly, Terry Healy, Billy Joe Connors and Gerry Connors taking no prisoners.

Paddy Moorehouse opened the scoring, and this was added to by Christy Moorehouse. They registered two wides shortly afterwards before Billy Joe Connors and that Andy O’Brien major pushed them 1-3 to 0-0 ahead with 11 gone.

Two excellent scores from George ‘Bee’ O’Brien followed, the second a goal chance, as he and Cillian Molloy were locked in a mighty battle on the edge of the Bray square, and four wides later George collected a pass from Andy before firing over and leaving St. Pats ahead by 1-6 to 0-0.

Billy Joe Connors of St. Patrick's challenges Bray's Oscar Harty.

Tom Cash stopped the rot but savage work from Paddy Moorehouse set George ‘Bee’ O’Brien up for a cracking goal while under enormous pressure and things were looking bleak for Bray as they trailed by 2-6 to 0-1 with 20 gone.

Liam Kenny gave them a shot of hope three minutes later when he flashed home a fine goal through the legs of Moorehouse, but Pat’s seemed to take offence to this and added another 1-3, the goal from James ‘Bonner’ O’Brien to leave it 3-9 to 1-2 at the break with Bray having a mountain to climb in the second half.

A wasteful spell followed the start of the second half, Pat’s firing wide from a goal chance and Bray adding two misses to their tally as Pats switched Andy and George for the early stages of the second half.

There were some hairy moments in the Bray goal 10 minutes in, but Brian McCann proved equal to the challenge. However, when Michael Connors sent a missile down on top of George ‘Bee’ O’Brien, the full-forward somehow managed to catch the dropping ball ahead of Cillian Molloy before turning and firing home to the back of the Bray net.

It was in the aftermath of this goal that something is reported to have transpired in the Bray square. Referee Ciaran Goff went in to speak to his umpires and when he emerged, he flashed a red card at Andy O’Brien with 15 gone in the second half.

Tom Cash fired over when he might have considered a goal chance and he added another from play before Liam Kenny rifled home his second goal to leave it 4-12 to 2-4 for Pat’s with George ‘Bee’ O’Brien (free) and Christy Moorehouse keeping their scoreboard ticking over in between with two fine efforts.

Bray certainly enjoyed a better second half compared with their first and Tom Cash brought them to 2-7 with two frees and one from play, but St. Pat’s were not going to be stopped in any way, shape or form, with two points from ‘Bee’ and a ripper of a goal from John ‘Greengrass’ O’Brien making it 5-14 to 2-7 at the end.

A fine win for St. Patrick’s against the defending champions. but the victory was tainted by the sending off, and all eyes will be on what emerges from the referee’s report and what decisions, if any, that St. Patrick’s make ahead of the semi-final clash with Aughrim after the break for the football championships.

St. Patrick’s: Christy Moorehouse; Denis O’Brien, Gerry Connors; Conor Daly, Michael Connors, John O’Brien (0-1); Tom O’Brien (0-1), Christy Moorehouse (0-2); Billy Joe Connors (0-1), Andy O’Brien (1-1, f), Terry Healy; James O’Brien (1-1), George O’Brien (2-6, 1f), Paddy Moorehouse (0-1). Subs: John O’Brien (1-0) for James ‘Bonnar’ O’Brien (40), George O’Brien for P Moorehouse (45), John O’Brien for Billy Joe Connors (58), Andrew Conway for G O’Brien (60).

Bray Emmets: Brian McCann; Shane Anders, Cillian Molloy, Fiachra Ó Dúnai; Dan Kennedy, Sam Kearney, Alex Bingley; James Byrne, Oscar Harty; Liam Kenny (2-0), Liam Benville (0-1), Sean Kenny; Andy Conway, Tom Cash (0-6, 2f), Paul Barry. Subs: Jamie Ryan for D Kennedy (39), Cillian Ryder for L Benville (45).

Referee: Ciaran Goff (Glenealy)