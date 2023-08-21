St. Patrick’s back in Senior football championship race after win over Baltinglass

Chris Grimes of Baltinglass tries to get a block in on Ciarán McGettigan of St. Patrick's.

Rumours of St. Pat’s demise may have been a little hasty if this performance last Sunday in Echelon Park is any barometer.

The champions of 2022 kept themselves bang in contention to reach the knockout stages with a gutsy win over Baltinglass.

On the other hand, Baltinglass have given themselves a bit of a headache with old rivals Tinahely and Rathnew to come. St. Pat’s have Rathnew next and finish with Dunlavin. Some crackers in store.

St. Pat’s had Gary Duffy back pulling the strings on the sideline and a host of players available that have missed the earlier rounds for one reason or another and it all gelled to deliver a timely win.

They got through for four goals at crucial times and may even had one or two more.

Time and again they went straight through the centre of the Baltinglass back line with ease and played with a vigour and purpose that was lacking seven days earlier in a lacklustre showing against Tinahely.

It was a stop-start affair for the most part with plenty of off the ball niggle and over forty frees awarded over the hour.

It was a Tommy Kelly free for a foul on Johnny Delahunt that opened the scoring in the third minute.

Dan Kelly kicked a free to open the Baltinglass account before Bryan Doyle quickly responded with one of his own and was wide with a very scoreable one moments later.

Jordan Pettigrew got the first St. Pat’s score from play before a fine save from Shane Doyle, who deflected a Jack Kirwan piledriver on to the post before John McGrath grabbed the rebound to slot over.

Tommy Keogh levelled it up at 0-3 each after fifteen. A fragmented period of play followed with yellow cards being dished out and St. Pat’s first losing Mark O’Brien to a head injury and his replacement Conor O’Brien then departed with a nasty looking arm injury.

Ciarán McGettigan then made the first of his darting runs that were to be a feature of the game and his shot was parried over by Mark Jackson.

Matthew Traynor found Delahunt inside moments later and he slotted his mark opportunity. Baltinglass again responded with a brace from McGrath and Tommy Keogh after hard graft by Tadhg O’Toole and Stephen Heaslip in both instances.

St. Pat’s first real goal opportunity came soon after when Delahunt just failed to find Tommy Kelly with a fisted pass that was just too high for the Pat’s dangerman to reach.

He didn’t have the same issue in the 27th minute when Bryan Doyle found him and he finished from close range.

Jackson sailed over a long-range free before Shane Doyle was called into action again to deal with a high ball seeking out Jack Kirwan as Baltinglass sought a goal of their own.

Tommy Kelly and Chris Grimes were the next two in to the ref’s notebook.

It was Pat’s who would find the net before the end of the half. McGettigan took off at speed but was met with a good hit from Billy Cullen but this changed the direction McGettigan was going and left him in one on one with Jackson with cover missing and his shot was too powerful and nestled in the corner.

Another Shane Doyle intervention would see Johnny Keogh kick over the final Baltinglass score of the half although there was some confusion right at the end as a Mark Jackson 45 didn’t seem deserving of any signal from the umpires. St. Pat’s led 2-5 to 0-7 at the break.

Baltinglass would have the wind at their backs in the second half but it was St. Pat’s who got the dream start.

Tommy Kelly had two tap over frees in the opening minutes that drew some displeasure from the Baltinglass support.

Doyle then saved from Kirwan again as their private battle continued with half-time sub Shane Murley sweeping up the rebound and winning a free out.

His introduction brought plenty of cleverness and calmness to the Pat’s cause, winning some badly-needed frees at times and mopping up lots of loose play.

James Fleming who was impressing again for Baltinglass darted forward to set Johnny Keogh up for a point and the same duo would be involved again moments later as Keogh kicked over a free after a great fetch by Fleming and a foul on McGrath.

Keogh kicked his third on the trot to close the gap to three after some tigerish defending by Billy Cullen forced a great turnover.

All their good work was undone in the next St. Pat’s attack as Simon Bouchier found Dean Healy bursting through the middle and his pass to Kelly was timed to perfection and the Baltinglass net was rattling again.

Baltinglass came again to their credit and Dan Kelly pointed a free and was wide with another.

Seán Doody, who was having a decent game in the middle, kicked two fantastic points and Pat’s also lost Matthew Traynor to a black card around this time.

When John McGrath kicked over his third of the day it was 3-7 to 0-14 with three minutes of normal time to play.

St. Pat’s settled again and won a few frees with Patrick O’Keane prominent to get them up the pitch and Jordan Pettigrew pointed to push it back to a three point game. Baltinglass then missed a couple of long-range frees themselves with many finding it strange Mark Jackson hadn’t ventured up to try his luck with them.

John McGrath scored a mark just as four minutes of injury time were announced.

Then as Baltinglass pushed for the equalising goal St. Pat’s broke and they somehow butchered a goal chance with Tommy Kelly flicking it wide.

It was only a temporary reprieve for Baltinglass as seconds later Healy burst through the middle again and his midfield partner Ronan Murray finished gleefully from under the crossbar.

The loss of Arun Daly Danne was badly felt in the Baltinglass full-back line but giving up so many goal chances will be a cause of concern to Kevin O’Brien despite playing with a more defensive system of late. A late Tommy Keogh free for Baltinglass closed out the scoring.

St. Patrick’s: Shane Doyle; Mark O’Brien, Matthew Traynor, Wayne Doyle; Simon Bouchier, Patrick O’Keane, Cian O’Brien; Dean Healy, Ronan Murray (1-0); Cormac Byrne, Ciarán McGettigan (1-1), Johnny Delahunt (0-1); Bryan Doyle (0-1f), Jordan Pettigrew (0-2, 1f), Tommy Kelly (2-3, 3f). Subs: Conor O’Brien for Mark O’Brien (temp), Mark O’Brien for Conor O’Brien (reversed), Shane Murley for Cormac Byrne, James Kavanagh for Mark O’Brien, Ken O’Grady for McGettigan.

Baltinglass: Mark Jackson (0-1f): Karl Furlong, Billy Cullen, Chris Grimes; James Fleming, Paddy Kirwan, Pat Burke; Seán Doody (0-2), Jack Kirwan; Tadhg O’Toole, Tommy Keogh (0-3, 1f), Stephen Heaslip; Dan Kelly (0-2f), John McGrath (0-4), Johnny Keogh (0-4, 1f). Sub: Paddy Whelan for Heaslip.

Referee: Liam Keenan (Aughrim).