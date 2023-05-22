St. Mary’s College shine bright in Leinster Schools Intermediate decider against Clonaslee

Ciara Lancaster’s sharp shooting helps Arklow students to crown

The St. Mary's College team who defeated Clonsalee College from Laois in the Leinster Schools Intermediate camogie final.

Hard work and determination granted St. Mary’s College Arklow their first Leinster camogie dream against a goal-hungry Clonaslee College from Laois.

On Monday, May 15, the Arklow girls made their way to Cloneen GAA Club in Kilkenny to contest the Leinster Schools Intermediate camogie final wher they face the tough opponents from the O’Moore County.

Finishing on a high! The final game for these St Mary's students.

The game set off with a quick-fire goal from the Laois side. St. Mary’s were quick to react with scores of their own.

St. Mary’s and Clonaslee were neck and neck with scores throughout. The Wicklow side worked as a unit, girls supporting one another to great effect.

St. Mary's captain Faith Murphy O'Connor collecting the cup.

Clonaslee’s sixth and final goal put them ahead by two points with only five minutes to go. However, St. Mary’s girls did not drop their heads and drove on to win by two points.

Inspired by Louise Foley and Doireann Killoran holding the half-back line; Caroline McGarry and Áine Byrne driving up through the centre of the pitch and Ciara Lancaster’s sharp shooting, the team worked together to be crowned Leinster champions.

St. Mary’s trainers Sandy Carr and Kate Murphy said they were tremendously proud of the girls for their efforts.

St. Mary's trainers Sandy Carr and Kate Murphy.

“The girls trained hard all year and we are delighted their efforts have been rewarded with silverware - Corn Eimear”, the trainers said. “St Mary’s are the first Leinster Schools Intermediate champions”

Panel: Sinéad McCarthy, Chloe Dore, Faith Murphy O’Connor, Grace Delaney, Doireann Killoran, Louise Foley, Carrie Short, Caroline McGarry, Ailbhe Wood, Ruth Byrne, Ciara Lancaster, Áine Byrne, Erin Byrne, Holly Arthur, Nia Devereux, Abaigh Mabelson, Keela Rock, Catherine Bourke, Ava Wolohan, Erin Bardon, Ellie Duffy, Aoise Dunning, Naia O’Callaghan Royo, Saoirse Chell, Injured: Lizzie Bourke, Abbey Wolohan, Olivia Connell, Eve Short. Subs: Catherine Bourke for Ailbhe Wood, Saoirse Chell for Holly Arthur, Ava Wolohan for Nia Devereux.