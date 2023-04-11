St Laurence’s claim the title

Super Shield success in Bray

The camogie players who took part in the INTO county skills challenge in ballinakill recently.

The St. Peter's team who won Division 5 of the girls’ football Wicklow Times Shield.

The Newtown NS team who claimed the Division 2 title at day two of the girls’ football Wicklow Times Shield that was held in Bray Emmets last week.

The boys football players at the INTO county skills challenge in Ballinakill.

The hurlers who took part in the county skills challenge in Ballinakill.

The St Laurence’s team who claimed the Division 1 crown in Bray last week.

Day two of the girls’ football Wicklow Times Shield was held in Bray Emmets recently with St Laurence’s claiming the Division 1 title after a day of competitive action.

This was the final competition of the girls’ football schedule this year.

There were 24 teams participating from the following schools: Kilmacanogue NS, Newtownmountkennedy PS, Kilcoole PS, Scoil na Coroine Mhuire Ashford, St Laurence’s, St Brigid’s, St Peter’s, St Fergal’s, Greystones ETNS, Greystones CNS, Gaelscoil Na gCloch Liath, Gaelscoil Chill Mhantáin, Roundwood NS, Holy Rosary Wicklow Town and Ravenswell.

The teams were split into six divisions for the competition with the top team in each division crowned winners.

Over the three games played by each team, there was a wonderful exhibition of football skills. Well done to all schools and children who participated.

Thank you to the referees and TY students from Coláiste Raithín who have been very busy the past few weeks refereeing at the blitzes.

Finally, thank you to Dave Barry and Bray Emmets for the use of the facilities and setting up the pitches. See winners and runners up from each division below.

Division 1 – Winners: St Laurence’s, Runners up: Kilmacangogue.

Division 2 – Winners: Newtownmountkennedy PS, Runners up: Holy Rosary Wicklow Town

Division 3 – Winners: Greystones ETS, Runners up: Gaelscoil Chill Mhantáin

Division 4 – Winners: Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath, Runners up; St Laurence’s

Division 5 – Winners: St Peter’s, Runners up: Gaelscoil Chill Mhantáin

Division 6 – Winners: Greystones ETS, Runners up: St Fergal’s

Croke Park Awaits

The county skills challenge final was held on Friday, March 24, in Ballinakill.

The top performing pupils will have the opportunity to represent their school and county during the half-time of selected All-Ireland series games during the summer. What an opportunity!

Thanks to the Wicklow GDAs for running the tests and for all their organisation.

Congratulations to those who qualified:

Boys Football: Harry Kavanagh, Scoil Naomh Íosaif; Kevin McCart, Ravenswell Primary School.

Girls Football: Lily Monahan, Scoil Naomh Íosaif.

Hurling: Simon Lynch, St Joseph’s Glenealy.

Camogie: Lily Foley, Tynock National School; Lilli Hogan, Annacurra NS.

Upcoming Fixtures

North/East Wicklow

Credit Union Cup (Hurling): May 18 at 11.45 a.m. (Venue to be confirmed). One day boys’ nine-a-side hurling blitz. Competitive based games.

Allianz Camogie Day: May 25 at 11.45 a.m. (Venue to be confirmed). One day girls’ nine-a-side camogie blitz. Competitive based games

Sports Day Meeting: Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. in Newtownmountkennedy Primary School

It is imperative that any school participating in Sports Day 2023 is represented at this meeting.

Sports Day: Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. in Charlesland Sports and Recreational Centre (There are strict age limits for Sports Day)

West Wicklow

April 20 - Third/fourth class girls in Baltinglass at 11am.

April 27 – Fifth/sixth class mixed (small schools) Stratford at 11am.

May 4 - Fifth/sixth class boys in Blessington at 11am.

May 25 - Fifth/sixth class girls in Dunlavin at 11am.

June 15 - First/second class mixed in Baltinglass at 11am.

Please send results, reports or photos to pro.cnmb.wicklow@gaa.ie, follow them on twitter @cnmbwicklow.

Keep up to date with all Allianz Cumann na mBunscol news in Wicklow on the website www.cnmbwicklow.ie.