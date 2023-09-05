St. Kevin’s rejoice after blockbuster performance in league decider against Rathnew

Ruthlessness of the St. Kevin’s full-forward line was the difference maker

The St. Kevin's players and coaches with their Under-13 'B' league trophy in Roundwood last weekend.

On National Cinema Day last Saturday, the under-13 footballers from St. Kevins and Rathnew treated us to a blockbuster first half in the Under-13 B league final in Roundwood.

At the break, the scoreline read 2-3 to 0-7 in favour of St. Kevin’s and the play was every bit end-to-end as that suggests. However, sequels are rarely as good as the first effort, and while Rathnew stayed with the west Wicklow side in the second half, Ruari Glennon decided the second half with his captivating performance.

Alex Mernagh, who looks an excellent striker of the football, clipped over a free to kick things off as both sides began to feel their way into the game.

However, the teasing-out process didn’t last long as Sean Byrne got the first of his hat-trick of goals just minutes in when passing home following a goal-mouth scramble.

At this time Rian Abell Ward was impressing down the opposite end, and he would clip over an inventive point as would Mernagh again.

Emmet Harney, a colossus in the midfield, then picked off a loose Rathnew clearance and sent an outrageous pass through to the marauding Byrne who crashed home his second major.

Both sides finished the half with frees, two to Rathnew and one to St. Kevin’s, along with a point each from play coming from a huge Olly Quinn kick for Rathnew and a classy point from Ruari Glennon again.

The second half was played out competitively, but the ruthlessness of the St. Kevin’s full-forward line was the difference maker.

Ruari Glennon looks to have the makings of a really talented inside forward while Sean Byrne remained poacher supreme having finished his hat-trick minutes into the second half.

The two sides then traded frees before Caoimhin Glennon wrote his name all over this final, finding two goals in quick succession and showing serious composure for both finishes.

In between Glennon’s onslaught, Olly Quinn added his second point and rattled the upright in what was one of those halves for the Rathnew side.

To finish the scoring Ruairi Glennon did as he had done all day, took the ball in the corner, shimmied and headed for his first major having had a hand in the vast majority of his side’s green flags.

In the end, St. Kevin’s had that bit more on the day and were worthy league champions. However, there are serious footballers on both sides who will take fair stopping come the championship.

Notable Rathnew performers were Failim Drew Redmond at corner-back and Josh Smullen in goal as both men performed admirably despite the pressure.

St. Kevin’s: Aiden Ryan; Aaron Hendrick, Charlie Gahan; Luke Miley, Senan Crowley, Niall Dowling; Sean Mooney, Finn Kiernan; Emmet Harney, Aidan Burke, Sean Byrne (3-2, 2f); Caoimhin Glennon (2-0), Ruari Glennon (1-2). Subs Stephen Nolan for A Burke (45), Paidi Broe for S Byrne (50), Tommy Clarke for S Mooney.

Rathnew: Josh Smullen; Failim Drew Redmond, Alfie Wallace; Harry Messitt, Drew Mernagh; Olly Quinn (0-2), Alex Mernagh (0-5, 4f); Alexander McKenna, Dylan O’Neill; Shane Doyle, Jude Lawlor; Rian Abell Ward (0-1), Robbie Doyle (0-1, f). Subs: Tiernan Nolan for D Mernagh (36), Simon Lynch for J Lawlor (41), Ronan Merrigan for H Messit (41), Lennon Baker Harney for R Doyle (45), Moises Johnson for S Doyle (45).

Referee: Liam Keenan (Aughrim)