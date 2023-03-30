St Kevin’s march on to Wicklow Schools ‘A’ football decider after semi-final cracker with Pres Bray

Dunlavin students hold off gallant Pres Bray in Laragh

The St. Kevin's CC team from Dunlavin ahead of the Wicklow Schools Senior 'A' football championship semi-final with Pres Bray in Laragh on Thursday morning.

Presentation College Bray 2-11

St. Kevin’s CC Dunlavin booked their place in the Wicklow Schools Senior ‘A’ football championship final by narrowly defeating a gallant Presentation College Bray in a semi-final showdown in Laragh on Thursday morning.

This was a cracking encounter played in the very best of spirits and atmosphere with the Dunlavin students celebrating at the end following a one-point victory at 2-12 to 2-11.

In many ways it’s a shame this competition is robbed of such talented footballers as Liam Egan, Callum O’Connor, Adam Prunty, Colin O’Shea, Oisin McCarthy Murphy, Tom Fox and Robbie Moore who were all really impressive, but there has to be a winner and that was the St Kevin’s side who have quality all over the field.

Starting at the back with goalkeeper Jake Muldowney who has all the ingredients of a top-class netminder, to the electric and hard-as-nails Ciaran Traynor, the accurate Ross Sheridan, Luke Bagnall, Eoin Deering, Rory Corrigan, Shane Corrigan, Bradley Guing and Ciaran Clarke to name just a few, this is a team who won’t fear the winner of the second semi-final between Coláiste Chraobh Abhann of Kilcoole and Coláiste Bhríde of Carnew (to be played after Easter).

St. Kevin's players celebrate after the final whistle.

It was the Bray men who started much the brighter in this game, opening up a 0-4 to 0-2 lead after eight minutes with the breeze at their backs thanks to points from John Fox, Colin O’Shea (2) and midfielder Adam Prunty.

St Kevin’s were losing breaks around the middle at this stage but were kept in touch by a Ross Sheridan free and a stunner from play from Eoin Deering who exchanged a one-two with Ciaran Clarke before firing over sweetly.

The Dunlavin men took over for the next 10 minutes. Eoin Deering slotted a beautiful score off the outside of his right boot thanks to the superb work of Darragh Corrigan back down the field, Bradley Guing fisted another before the full-forward got on the end of a fine move to slip the ball underneath Pres goalkeeper Eoin Khan to make it 1-4 to 0-4 for the St Kevin’s side with 11 gone.

Around this time, the St. Kevin’s manager switched Ciaran Traynor into centre-half back with Martin Byrne moving to the wing and Traynor drew roars of approval from his gaffer as he showed serious pace to get in front of Colin O’Shea for the first ball between them.

The Pres Bray Senior footballers ahead of their Wicklow Schools 'A' semi-final against St. Kevin's on Thursday.

Conditions were excellent for this game and the Laragh pitch was in very good nick considering the weather of late and both sides were fully focused on playing a hard and fair football match which made this encounter a joy to watch.

St. Kevin’s could have inflicted serious damage on Pres not long after their goal, but Eoin Khan stood tall to save from Guing and the Pres defence worked hard to force Dylan Dunning to fire wide moments later before Ross Sheridan dropped over a tasty free to make it 1-6 to 0-4 after 17.

However, things were looking bleak for the Bray students when corner-forward Ciaran Clarke beat three Pres defenders before firing home the second goal of the game for St Kevin’s which was followed swiftly by a point from Luke Bagnall, and all of a sudden, they were 2-7 to 0-5 clear, the Pres Bray point coming from the excellent Oisin McCarthy Murphy.

Another Murphy free was answered by a Sheridan placed ball but Pres were right back in it moments later when Adam Prunty fired in a wicked ball to John Fox, who was in behind St Kevin’s full-back Archie O’Rourke. Fox gathered but Muldowney saved smartly only for the rebound to fall kindly for Robbie Moore who finished to the back of the net with 24 gone in the first half.

A major moment arrived after 27 minutes. Prunty played an intelligent ball into the powerful James Healy who rampaged down on Muldowney in the St Kevin’s goal, but he rifled over the crossbar rather than underneath it, meaning that the teams retired at the break with St Kevin’s leading by 2-8 to 1-7.

The Dunlavin side lost full-back Archie O’Rourle to injury at the break. Martin Byrne moved back to full-back with Eoghan Lawlor coming in off the bench.

St Kevin’s got off the mark with the first score in the opening half but with Kevin Booth sweeping in front of the Pres Bray full-back line, opportunities for the Dunlavin men were hard to come by for a time.

Pres Bray's Adam Prunty is challenged by Eoghan Lawlor of St. Kevin's.

Pres hit the next four points on the trot as they played down towards the dressing rooms. A Murphy free, a point from Liam Egan after super work from Colin O’Shea and Oisin McCarthy Murphy, an excellent effort from Shane Baguley and a second from Liam Egan after a sweeping move up the field reduced the lead to a single point with 14 gone in the second half, 2-9 to 1-11.

St Kevin’s reacted superbly, firing over three unanswered points of their own through a Sheridan free, Shane Corrigan from play after Dylan Dunning was blocked down and another Sheridan free.

But wait! Holy guacamole. Back came Pres Bray. The ball was worked to Colin O’Shea who performed a wonderful skip to buy himself some room before firing a rocket past Jake Muldowney who came painfully close to keeping it out, 2-12 to 2-11, with plenty of time left.

A wide apiece followed as the tension rose around the pitch. It’s a damn shame that these games can’t be better publicised and played at a time when more people can get to see them.

Pres Bray captain Kevin Booth, match referee Kieron Kenny and St. Kevin's captain Rory Corrigan.

Pres Bray were attacking with gusto now. Kevin Booth had an effort blocked by the outstanding Ciaran Traynor, but the ball fell to Oisin McCarthy Murphy who fired off a shot for what looked to be a certain goal in the bottom corner only for Muldowney to somehow get a foot out to save it. Pres kicked the 45 that followed short, and St. Kevin’s cleared.

Pres kept coming but they lost possession to St. Kevin’s who attacked but went short from a free with time almost up.

One more chance you felt. Pres came hunting but they spilled possession to a fiercely competitive St Kevin’s and Kieron Kenny sounded the full-time whistle.

What a game! Heartbreak for Pres who were without some key figures for this game. Absolute delight for St. Kevin’s as they progress to the Wicklow Schools ‘A’ football final where they will face the winners of Coláiste Chraobh Abhann and Coláiste Bhríde Carnew.

Joy for St. Kevin's CC after their victory over Pres Bray in Laragh.

St Kevin’s CC: Jake Muldowney; Dylan Whyte, Archie O’Rourke, Joshua Farrell; Darragh Corrigan (0-1), Martin Byrne, Ciaran Traynor; Ross Sheridan (0-6, 6f), Luke Bagnall (0-1); Eoin Deering (0-2), Rory Corrigan, Dylan Dunning; Shane Corrigan (0-1), Bradley Guing (1-1), Ciaran Clarke (1-0). Subs: Eoghan Lawlor for A O’Rourke (H/T, inj.), Matthew Doyle for S Corrigan (51). Panel: Ethan McNally, Noah Lawlor, Conor Mulvey, Cian Flood, David Peppard, Jack Mooney, Jamie McGrath, John Burke, Ben Joyce, Jim Corrigan, Pat Kehoe, Tom Doyle, Liam McDonnell.

Presentation Bray: Eoin Khan; Ross Hayde, Conall Butler, Ciarán Kelly; Liam Egan (0-2), Callum O’Connor, James Healy (0-1); Kevin Booth, Adam Prunty (0-1); Max Delahunty, Colin O’Shea (1-2), Oisin McCarthy Murphy (0-3, 3f); Michael Prendergast, John Fox (0-1), Robbie Moore (1-0). Subs: Shane Baguley (0-1) for M Prendergast (36), Callum Tully.

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)