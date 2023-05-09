St. Kevin’s manager Denis Ring says ‘cool heads’ will be vital in Wicklow Schools Senior ‘A’ football final

Cork native expects a ‘dogfight’ with Coláiste Bhríde Carnew

It’s an hour from Denis Ring’s native Ballydesmond in north Cork to a place called Tarbert in Kerry where his managerial rival on Wednesday evening, Anthony Holly, hails from, and, funnily enough, both men will be an hour away from guiding either St. Kevin’s CC or Coláiste Bhríde Carnew to a Wicklow Schools Senior ‘A’ title when the ball is thrown in at 6pm.

It’s the Cork man’s second year at the Dunlavin school having been involved in last year’s Junior team who, interestingly, lost out to Coláiste Bhríde in the final, but this year has seen him take control of the Senior side as they look to end something of a famine in terms of Gleeson Cups with their last victory coming in 2012.

Denis is still enjoying a playing career of his own, with his home club, making the trips back for training and matches as Ballydesmond try to bounce back from relegation to Junior in 2022 and he will be no doubt dearly hoping his players can avoid the pain of defeat come Wednesday evening in Echelon Park Aughrim.

St. Kevin’s started their path to the final with a win over Coláiste Chill Mhantáin before coughing up a healthy lead against their opponents in the decider during the early group game.

The St. Kevin's CC Dunlavin team who wil take on Coláiste Bhríde of Carnew in the Wicklow Schools 'A' football final.

“We started training early in the year and our first game was against Coláiste Chill Mhantáin. We had awful trouble with fixtures because of the weather before Christmas. It was a nightmare trying to get games played,” began Denis.

“So, we played CCM and on the day we clicked, and we were a bit strong for them. It was a good, physical battle, but we had the few forwards for them, and we got the win that day.

“We played Coláiste Bhríde then. It ebbed and flowed. Coláiste Bhríde are very strong coming down the stretch. I think we were leading for a lot of that game, but they came strong late on. Both teams were down bodies that day as far as I’m aware.

“We were supposed to play Avondale, but that game didn’t go ahead. We played Pres Bray in the semi-final which was a cracking game. We were probably lucky to come out with the win, they were pushing hard.

“I was delighted for the lads; they were delighted to get the win,” he added.

Last year’s frightful weather threatened to spoil the final, but, thankfully, the players stood up and delivered a cracker in spite of the elements. How does the Cork native see this year’s decider going?

“In fairness to Coláiste Bhríde, they have some great footballers, they’re very tough, physically. It will be a dogfight. It probably won’t come down to desire because both teams really want to win this. It will come down to cool heads down the stretch.

“Both teams are going out to play football. We know they have some really good players, and we have some lovely players ourselves as well, so we’ll try to play football the best way we can,” he said.

Late last week some historical sources were claiming that a Coláiste Bhríde win on Wednesday would see them draw level on 12 titles each since the competition began in 1973. However, it has since emerged that it is St. Kevin’s who have the chance to gain parity at 11 titles apiece should they secure victory. Denis Ring says such details are of little concern to his players.

“To be fair, I don’t think it means anything to lads Coláiste Bhríde have had the more recent success and then you’re going back a bit more (for St. Kevin’s), so personally I don’t think the players really pay any heed to that, as you expect. I just think they want to go out and win the game for themselves, their school and their clubs,“ he said.

A look at the semi-final win over Pres Bray and a glance down the team sheet will tell you that there are some fine footballers on both sides. Team captain Ross Sheridan is a talented young man while the likes of Ciaran Traynor, Jake Muldowney and Bradley Guing have plenty to offer.

“We do have some quality, even the lads who might not get into the first 15, we have some really good players who are chomping at the bit to come in and make a difference. They’re all enjoying it. And a lot of them have been introduced into adult football as well, so that will definitely help them.

“You know what you’re going to get from Ciaran (Traynor). He’s a teak-tough defender. We moved him to six for some of that game (the semi-final against Pres Bray). He’s effective, and he’ll try to be effective wherever you put him. He’ll put the head down and give you his all.

“Ross (Sheridan) is another man who gives his all on the day. He’s a really good man in the dressing room. When he speaks, people listen. And he’s a player who wouldn’t have missed too much training over the last few years, and that’s another example of leadership,” he added.