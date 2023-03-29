St Kevin’s crowned Coughlan Cup champs!

Over 300 players across 14 pitches

The St Kevin's team who were crowned Division 2 Coughlan Cup winners last week.

After an absence of three years, it was a pleasure to see the Allianz Coughlan Cup finals day back in full swing!

Having been graded from day one, all seven divisions proved to be very competitive, with many positions only settled by score difference.

Congratulations to St. Kevin’s Team 1 who were worthy winners of the Division 1 Coughlan Cup. Roundwood N.S. pushed St. Kevin’s all the way in what was a very competitive division. Kilcoole P.S. and St. Laurence’s Team 1 completed this highly skilful group.

St. Cronan’s Team 1 were victorious in Division 2 taking home the inaugural O’Riordan Cup with a fine display of skill and teamwork. Ashford Team 1, Gaelscol na gCloch Liath 1 and Newtown 1 pushed St. Cronan’s all the way with Ashford ultimately claiming the runner’s up position.

This group were a pleasure to watch play with some lovely point taking on display in windy conditions.

With over 300 children playing across the 14 pitches this was a fantastic day for Gaelic Games in the county.

Well done to all the children who competed today and served up a truly magnificent feast of football!

Full results:

Division 1 - Winner: St Kevin’s 1, Runner-up: Roundwood, Placed: Kilcoole, Laurence’s 1.

Division 2: Winner: St Cronan’s 1; Runner-up: Ashford 1; Placed: Newtown 1, Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath 1.

Division 3: Winner: St. Cronan’s 2; Runner-up: St Joseph’s; Placed:

St Laurence’s 2, Gaelscoil na gCloch Liath 2.

Division 4 - Winner: St Fergal’s 1; Runner-up: Gaelscoil Chill Mhantáin 1; Placed: Kilmacanogue 1, St Kevin’s 2, St Pat’s 1.

Division 5 - Winner: Greystones CNS; Runer-up: Ravenswell; Placed: Greystones ETNS 1, Newtown 2.

Division 6 - Winner: Holy Rosary; Runner-up: Gaelscoil Chill Mhantáin 2; Placed: Kilmacanogue 2, Greystones ETNS 2, St. Fergal’s 2.

Division 7 - Winner: St. Peter’s; Runner-up: St. Pat’s 2; Placed: Greystones ENTS 3, Ashford 2.

Many thanks to Dave Barry for his very generous help and support in the setting up and running of the blitz.

We are also very grateful to Bray Emmets for hosting the event and to the student and teacher volunteers who assisted in the refereeing of the matches and presentation of medals and trophies.

Upcoming Fixtures

North/East Wicklow

Girls’ Wicklow Times Shield: Day two of the Girls Football Wicklow Times Shield will take place on Thursday, March 30, in Bray Emmets GAA Club at 11.30am. Please note the slightly earlier time to allow for the competition to finish.

Rules: Nine-a-side, goalkeeper, three points awarded for over the bar, 1 point awarded for under the bar. Two-play rule will apply i.e., one hop/one solo and the ball must be moved on.

Please let Ronan Keddy, Oifigeach Peil na mBan, know via email/WhatsApp (086 3021594) no later than Tuesday, March 28, if your school will be in attendance and, if so, how many teams you will be sending.

Schools are asked to re-confirm their attendance for Day 2 to ensure fixtures are set to include all teams.

Schools will be in attendance on Day 2 that were unable to attend Day 1 due to the rescheduling.

Every effort will be made to place these schools/teams appropriately.

We hope to award trophies and medals to the winners and runners up of each division.

It is vital that the blitz starts promptly so please allow sufficient time to reach the venue, find your pitch, warm up and be ready for a throw in time of 11.30am.

South Wicklow

Third and fourth class boys football cancelled. Unfortunately, this event could not take place due to the conditions of the pitch in Ballinakill.

It is hoped to reschedule it later in the year if possible.

Upcoming Fixtures – West Wicklow

April 20: 3rd/4th Class Girls Baltinglass at 11am.

April 27: 5th/6th Class mixed (Small Schools) Stratford at 11am.

May 4: 5th/6th Class Boys Blessington at 11am.

May 25: 5th/6th Class Girls Dunlavin at 11am.

June 15: 1st/2nd class mixed Baltinglass at 11am.

Please send results, reports or photos to pro.cnmb.wicklow@gaa.ie, follow us on twitter @cnmbwicklow.

Keep up to date with all Allianz Cumann na mBunscol news in Wicklow on our website www.cnmbwicklow.ie.