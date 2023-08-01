Some tough battles ahead in Wicklow Junior ‘A’ football adventure

Knockannanna and Stratford-Grangecon get the ball rolling on Thursday evening in Hollywood

The road to the Fitzgerald Kitchens Junior ‘A’ football championship crown gets underway this Thursday evening in Hollywood when Stratford-Grangecon take on Knockananna in the opening game of the 2023 campaign.

The chances of either side still being involved come county final day would seem to be fairly unlikely given their trajectories in recent years, but both are well capable of taking a scalp or two and the unmeasurable force that momentum can bring can change everything for a team no matter how their form or fortunes have been.

Everything here points to a win for Stratford-Grangecon going on their Division 3 league results, but Knockananna enjoyed a relatively healthy Division 4 campaign, just missing out on a Finan Cup final spot following defeat to Blessington at the same venue just last week.

Some green shoots in this Knockananna team but the overall strength of the Stratford-Grangecon panel should prove too much.

Two seriously fancied teams for this championship are in the the same group as Knockananna and Stratford-Grangecon, they being AGB and Baltinglass.

The Slaneysiders will be tested severely on Sunday when they take on an Ashford side capable of beating anyone at this level while AGB should have too much for a St. Patrick’s side who were toppled by Barndarrig in the Division 3 league final.

Group 2 has some very interesting sides involved.

Shillelagh-Coolboy and Ballinacor lock horns in a game guaranteed to be dramatic on Saturday in Annacurra at 6pm while an Aughrim team with some bright stars take on an experienced Blessington side in Roundwood on Sunday at 2pm.

Expect Rathnew’s second team to be pushed all the way by Bray Emmets in the third game of the group but to possibly have too much, that being in Ashford at 3pm on Sunday.