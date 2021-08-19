Six of the best from Glenealy 

Glenealy 6-11

St Patrick’s 0-12

A devastating opening 10 minutes from Glenealy sent Michael Anthony O’Neill’s men on the path to victory over a struggling St Patrick’s in this feisty Lightning Protection Ireland Senior Hurling Championship clash in Aughrim last Sunday evening.

The Reds led by 3-3 to 0-2 at that stage having proved lethal in front of goal with majors from Gavin Weir, Gary Byrne and Gary Hughes giving them the perfect start and getting Michael Neary’s side off to the worst possible start in a game they just had to win.

It can’t have been easy for Glenealy, taking to the field for a crunch game only days after bidding farewell to their beloved Don O’Gorman who passed away far too soon.

But in perhaps the most fitting way to honour one of their own, Glenealy did so with their hurling, bringing tenacity and passion and skill to bear on the green swathe of Aughrim and raising green flag after green flag in tribute to their fallen colleague, friend and family member.

At 3-3 to 0-2 you worried for Pat’s. The Dunbur Park men had no answer for Gavin Weir, Gary Hughes, Sam O’Dowd, Matthew Traynor and the imperious Danny Staunton while Warren Kavanagh was locked in a ferocious battle with Andy O’Brien.

It says a lot if you can keep Pat’s from scoring even one goal, and that’s what Glenealy did last Sunday evening.

Michael Connors and George O’Brien provided the two points for St Pat’s in those opening 10 minutes, but they would have little joy before the first water break with a Danny Staunton 65 answered by Andy O’Brien’s first score, from a free, to leave it 3-4 to 0-3 with 17 gone.

Michael Neary pulled George ‘Bee’ O’Brien back as a sweeper to try and protect his full-back line, but this left Joey Driver free at the other end.

Things took a turn for the dramatic during the second quarter. Another 1-1 from Glenealy, the goal from Gavin Weir after a defensive meltdown in the St Pat’s backline, was followed by a situation where referee Ciaran Gough ordered Pat’s manager Michael Neary to leave the field. Neary refused to do so, and Gough gave him the three minutes to depart or else the game would be abandoned.

It looked for a time that Michael Neary would not obey the official but after a discussion with Glenealy manager Michael Anthony O’Neill, the Pat’s boss stepped through the gate and off the sideline and the game resumed.

Michael Neary could be heard lamenting the fact that, as he claimed, Ciaran Gough was living in Glenealy, and therefore shouldn’t have been in charge of the game.

In fact, a somewhat heated discussion had been had between Ciaran Gough and Michael Neary and Andy O’Brien prior to the game getting underway as both teams warmed up on the pitch.

The break in play did Pat’s no harm. They went from 4-5 to 0-4 down to trail by 4-7 to 0-8 at the break with the Glenealy goal threat somewhat neutralised although they had a fine point from Sam O’Dowd while Andy O’Brien fired over the four points for Pat’s (all frees) as the Wicklow town men started to find their feet.

Those feet were swept from under them early in the second half when Gavin Weir got in for another goal with a handpass from Gary Byrne being the secret ingredient in the entire move that involved the excellent Matthew Traynor, Paul O’Brien, Gary Hughes and Byrne before Weir applied the finishing touches.

Andy O’Brien kept the Pat’s pulse beating with two points but a wonderful score from Sam O’Dowd and a goal from Gary Hughes that snook in past Paddy Moorehouse in the Pat’s goal well and truly finished this game off as a contest.

In fairness to Pat’s, they battled right to the end and sought goals at every opportunity, but they were also incredibly lucky to finish with 15 on the field.

Glenealy added further points through Danny Staunton (free), Gavin Weir (free) and Weir from play and if Michael Anthony O’Neill was to have any real issue with the last quarter it would be the four wides they hit but overall, they fully deserved this victory and look a serious force going forward in this championship.

Massive game against Kiltegan this weekend to decide who finishes where. Pat’s will have pride at stake when they take on Éire Óg Greystones.

Glenealy: Cian Staunton; Declan Conyard, Warren Kavanagh, Joey Driver; Matthew Traynor, Danny Staunton (0-3, 2f, 1 65), Ronan Manley; Tommy Doyle, Sam O’Dowd (0-2); Paul O’Brien, Alan Driver, Wayne O’Gorman; Gary Hughes (2-0), Gavin Weir (3-6, 3f), Gary Byrne (1-0). Subs: Jack Kavanagh for W O’Gorman, Jamie Byrne for P O’Brien, Robert Byrne for T Doyle.

St Patrick’s: Paddy Moorehouse; Dale Quinn, Jerry Connors, Mickey Griffin; Michael Connors (0-2), Shane Doyle, Chris Kavanagh; Ricky Quinn, Christy Moorehouse; Thomas Connors, Bill O’Brien (0-1), Jimzer O’Brien; Tom O’Brien, Andy O’Brien (0-8, 6f), George ‘Bee’ O’Brien (0-1). Subs: James ‘Bonner’ O’Brien for C Moorehouse, Conor Daly for C Kavanagh, John Connors for Jimzer O’Brien, Christy Moorehouse for J Connors (inj).

Referee: Ciaran Gough (Éire Óg Greystones)

