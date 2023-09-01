Shannon shines as Annacurra see off gallant Éire Óg Greystones to claim Wicklow U14 ‘A’ camogie crown

Deadly Danielle on fire in thrilling county final

Hannah O'Carroll of Éire Óg Greystones gets the ball under control during the Wicklow Under-14 'A' camogie championship final against Annacurra.

Éire Óg 1-6

ANNACURRA were crowned Wicklow Under-14 ‘A’ camogie champions after beating Éire Óg following what was a hellacious, competitive county final in Ballinakill on Wednesday evening.

There were no quarters given between either side as both sets of players went full throttle in search of that cherished championship medal. The game was so often defined by the persistent quality of Annacurra midfielder Danielle Shannon, who ran the show for so much of the clash.

She was not alone, of course. Her midfield partner Georgia Horan was impressive as were both Sophie Cullen and Lilli Hogan in the wing-forward positions. On the flip side, Greystones were inspired by some ferociously determined displays from the likes of outstanding Abigail Breathnach and Dearbhala Kinsella and the explosive Mora Merrigan.

Ivor Lehane presents the Wicklow Under-14 'A' camogie championship trophy to Annacurra captain Danielle Shannon.

On another day, Éire Óg may well have been the ones coming away with the medals such was the number of goal chances that they fashioned. However, Annacurra proved too tough a nut to crack at the end of an incredibly physical game of camogie.

Had Greystones been able to do more with their superior start to Wednesday’s game, the final scoreline may have been quite different. Moya Merrigan put them in front early doors with both a point from play and a free.

However, once Shannon got Annacurra’s first point on nine minutes, the momentum seemed to shift in her team’s favour for the rest of the opening period. They got their first goal on 13 minutes when the ball was dropped towards the Éire Óg square. It deflected towards goal, where Isla Burns did well to parry it away, only for Sophie Cullen to smuggle the rebound home.

Annacurra grew in stature from there. Éire Óg managed only two more scores in the rest of the half, while Annacurra built on that Cullen goal with four more scores to open up a four-point advantage at the break.

Danielle Shannon, Liadan Agnew and Alannah Murphy celebrate Annacurra winning the Under-14 'A' camogie championship.

Éire Óg almost made the dream end to the half when a free from out the field ran into the path of Ailis Walsh one-on-one with Holly Byrne. The forward took the shot on early but for the goalkeeper to bat it away from the danger zone.

Scores were at far more of a premium in the second half when compared to the first. Both sides only helped themselves to 1-2 apiece such was how physically competitive it was. In the absence of plentiful scoring, the second period was defined by jaw-clenching aggression.

Never threatening to venture into the realm of going over the top, both sets of players did not hold anything back in the tackle while showing tremendous fortitude to absorb some massive contact.

Éire Óg's Hannah O'Carroll blocks Annacurra's Georgia Horan.

The only loss from the game was Lilli Hogan, who was forced off with a leg injury.

It took 11 minutes for the first score of the half to arrive through a Danielle Shannon free and, two minutes later, they had their second goal, with Cullen once again being in the right place at the right time to scramble the ball into the back of the net and extend her side’s lead farther.

Pam, Alannah and Michael Murphy celebrate Annacurra winning the Under-14 'A' camogie championship.

An exquisite Aine Ryan free from out on the right-hand side on 46 minutes was the start of Éire Óg’s desperate comeback which also included Ryan firing a goalbound shot inches wide of the post, while Isla Burns denied Millie Byrne at the other end as Annacurra tried to catch Greystones as they piled more bodies forward.

Greystones got their goal on 59 minutes through Kate Coleman, but it was Danielle Shannon who had the final say with a late free.

Annacurra: Holly Byrne; Grace Shannon, Emma Kirwan, Lucy Weid; Kate Healy, Liadan Agnew, Maya O’Driscoll; Danielle Shannon (0-5, 4f), Georgia Horan (0-1); Alison Byrne, Sadhbh Agnew, Millie Byrne; Sophie Cullen (2-0), Alannah Murphy (0-1), Lilli Hogan. Subs: Bethany Chard for A. Byrne, Holly Smyth for L. Hogan, Aimee Jordan for G. Shannon.

Éire Óg: Isla Burns; Faye Healy, Dearbhala Kinsella, Abigail Breathnach; Ciara Browne, Hannah O’Carroll, Teagan Mullally; Aine Ryan (0-1), Kate Meyler; Siofra O’Farrell, Jessica Barrie, Moya Merrigan (0-5, 3f); Grace O’Neill, Ailis Walsh, Layla Whyte. Subs: Kate Coleman (1-0) for F. Healy, Una Kane for A. Walsh.

Referee: Sinead Roche