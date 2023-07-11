SFL Division 2 and 3 league deciders delayed until the championships are completed

Postponed fixtures and expansion of hurling blamed

The SFL Division 2 and 3 finals have been pushed back until the championships are finished.

The finals of the SFL Division 2 and 3 campaigns will not be played until after the football championships are completed it was revealed this week by Wicklow GAA.

Postponed matches and the “expansion” of the Intermediate hurling championship have been offered as reasons for the change.

“It is with regret that I must confirm it will not be possible to play the semi-finals and finals of the Division 2 (Liam Cullen Cup) and Division 3 (Finnegan Cup) cups until after the Championships have been completed,” Paul Wilson told clubs in an email this week.

“Circumstances out of the CCC control, i.e. postponed matches and expansion of the Intermediate Hurling Championship have left the CCC with no alternative but to prioritise the hurling championships which start this weekend.

“The CCC will confirm all qualified teams once all league matches have been completed,” he added.