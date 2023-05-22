Savage comeback sees experimental Wicklow beat Donegal in Nicky Rackard Cup final rehearsal

Victory will send Casey O’Brien’s side to Croke Park showdown in a positive frame of mind

Wicklow 2-17

A sideline cut from Wicklow midfielder Daniel Staunton that ended up in the Donegal net was the key score in this dead rubber in O’Donnell Park on Saturday.

Staunton’s well-struck effort deceived everyone and sailed into the Donegal net to give the visitors the lead for the first time on a score of 2-16 to 1-18 two minutes from time in this game of two halves.

The result, while of no consequence, will surely please Casey O’Brien and his management team as it sends the Wicklow side on to the Nickey Rackard Cup final against the same opposition on the crest of a wave having overturned a significant half-time deficit.

An experimental Donegal side led by 1-14 to 0-4 coming up to the break, however, a lightning 1-2 from Wicklow’s clever corner-forward Mikey Lee narrowed the gap to 1-14 to 1-6 at the break.

Donegal could only manage four points in the entire second half as they took off their stronger players and Wicklow put on some of theirs.

An area of positivity for Wicklow and of concern for Donegal must be the ease with which a much physically stronger Wicklow side won virtually all of the rucks in that half.

Donegal's Danny Cullen looks for options as Wicklow's Mikey Lee closes in. Photo Brian Mc Daid

With both teams already through to the Nickey Rackard final, there was always going to be some shadow boxing on Saturday.

A slightly reshuffled Donegal gave Ciaran Curran his debut at full-back against a vastly changed Wicklow side who played as per programme.

Donegal captain Ronan McDermott, Liam McKinney, Stephen McBride, Michael Donaghue, Conor Gartland and Luke White did not start as Oisin Marley made his first championship start as well.

But significantly, they were minus the influential Declan Coulter whose season is over with a badly broken thumb.

And Donegal manager McCann took off Stephen Gillespie and Ruairi Campbell in that one-sided second half where the Garden County went for it.

The home side had a great start and raced into a 0-5 to 0-0 lead after just eight minutes through points from Marley (2), Sean Ward, Brian McIntyre and the returned Richie Ryan.

Wicklow responded with points from the impressive Padraig Doyle and Mark Murphy, but it was all Donegal as the nippy McIntyre, Ryan Hilferty, Marley and Stephen Gillespie eased them into a 0-9 to 0-3 lead by the 20th minute with Doyle the sole scorer for the Garden County.

It got even better for Donegal when Ward pounced on some hesitation in the Wicklow defence to hammer into the net in the 22nd minute.

Points then flowed from Ward, Marley, Gerry Gilmore and McIntyre to put the home side into a 1-14 to 0-4 lead. However, Wicklow corner forward Mikey Lee exploded into life and hit 1-2 to leave the scoreline a bit more respectable as the home side led by 1-14 to 1-6 at the interval.

My ball! Donegal keeper Dylan Lafferty in control as defender Gavin Browne tussles with Wicklow’s Seanie Germaine.

McCann took off Stephen Gillespie and Ruairi Campbell at the break and put on fringe players in David Carey and Conor Griffin.

Wicklow went the other way and Casey O’Brien brought on regulars like Christy Moorehouse, Jack Doyle and Gavin Weir as they stormed back into the game. Seanie Germaine and Lee made it 1-14 to 1-8 but Donegal replied through Hilferty and Ryan.

Wicklow were growing into the game as Ryan was unlucky to see his rasper come back off the post as a goal at that stage would have been a huge psychological boost to an out-muscled Donegal side.

Donegal could only manage one point in the last 20 minutes as a rampant Wicklow cut their lead significantly.

Moorehouse took over the free taking duties, but they hit seven wides on top of scores from Staunton and Doyle. An Oisin Marley free in the 62nd minute put Donegal into a 1-18 to 1-13 lead.

But it always looked shaky as Wicklow’s stronger bench began to tell.

Staunton, Doyle and Moorehouse were all on target as the away side made a real surge for victory.

Staunton’s freak goal pushed them in front, and they added a further pointed free from Moorehouse to seal an impressive comeback in the second half.

Donegal: Dylan Lafferty, Gavin Browne, Ciaran Curran, Padraig Doherty; Richie Ryan (0-2), Sean Ward (1-3), Ciaran Bradley; Stephen Gillespie (0-2), Ryan Hilferty (0-2); Conor O’Grady, Ruairi Campbell, Brian McIntyre (0-3); Gerry Gilmore (0-1), Danny Cullen, Oisin Marley (0-5, 5fs). Sub: David Carey and Conor Griffin for Gillespie and Campbell (H/T), Stephen McBride for Ryan (67).

Wicklow: Cian Staunton; Dylan Byrne, Bryan Kearney, Tommy Collins; Mark Murphy (0-1), Conell McCrea, Torna Mulconry; Daniel Staunton (1-3), Matthew Traynor; David Maloney, Padraig Doyle (0-3 3fs) Eoin McCormack; Mikey Lee (1-4), Seanie Germaine (0-2, 1f), John Doyle. Subs: Christy Moorehouse (0-3, 3fs) and Jack Doyle (0-1) for J Doyle and Mulconry (48), Padraig Doran for C McCrea (53), Gavin Weir for Lee (63).

Referee: Brian Parke (Antrim).