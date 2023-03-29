Sam O’Callaghan’s wand of a right foot does damage for Kilmac against Hollywood

Centre-forward bags 1-10 in comprehensive win

Kilmacanogue 2-13

Eleven magic spells from the wand of a right foot belonging to Kilmac’s Sam O’Callaghan helped his side to victory on a dark and bitterly cold night in Hollywood where a third-quarter blitz sealed the deal for the lively visitors.

The very impressive O’Callaghan swept over eight frees, two points from play and walloped home a wicked goal after 37 minutes to help Colm Kenny’s side record their second SFL Division 1A victory on the trot.

Jarlath Gilroy’s men looked capable in the opening half and went in trailing by 0-5 to 0-7 at the break having kicked six wides in those opening 30 minutes, but they completely collapsed in the third quarter, conceding 2-4 and then having insult added to injury when corner-back Harry Houlihan was black carded, leaving any chance of recovery beyond slim.

The men from the Sugarloaf look to be a revived outfit this season, following up a narrow but impressive home win against Anthony Grey’s Carnew Emmets in their first league outing with this very impressive showing which was engineered without the services of Simon Doyle for the most part, with the influential playmaker only entering the fray with 10 minutes to go and the game over as a contest.

O’Callaghan’s free-taking was sublime in this game, especially in the first half when he made a mockery of a sweeping cross-field breeze by sailing over some beautiful efforts.

The centre-forward accounted for six of Kilmac’s seven points in the first half (four frees) while Ben O’Callaghan registered the other, that after 10 when he might have gone for goal given that he was one-on-one with Colin Tutty after a sweet pass from Niall Meldon.

Hollywood’s account was opened by the busy PJ O’Keeffe, and they had fine efforts from Charlie Chamney, Stephen Kearney (two, one free) and Mikey Healy to send them in trailing by two but very much still in the game and looking more than capable of pushing on. They had been dealt a blow with the loss of Luka Harney to injury after 16 but Donnacha Halpin had proved an able replacement.

Within 10 minutes of the restart the game was over at 2-10 to 0-5, the first goal from O’Callaghan, the second an unfortunate fumble from Colin Tutty under a dropping ball sent in from Michael Whelan. All members of the goalkeeping club will understand the Hollywood netminder’s situation when he was more than likely thinking one move ahead instead of making sure of the catch. Let he or she who has not dropped a ball over their own goal line cast the first stone.

PJ O’Keeffe gave the small gathering of home supporters something to cheer about when he fired past Ryan Lavery for Hollywood’s goal after 14 and that was followed by a fine point from Stephen Kearney after a ball from Mikey Healy and a wicked shot from Ryan Mulvey that saved by Lavery in the Kilmac goal, but the introduction of Simon Doyle and two subsequent scores from O’Callaghan (two frees) saw the visitors run out comfortable winners on a chilly night in the West.

Kilmac host Avondale next time out while Hollywood travel to face An Tóchar.

Hollywood: Colin Tutty; Shane Kelly, Keith Traynor, Harry Houlihan; Paul Kelly (0-1), Mikey Healy, Robert Kelly; Rob Houlihan, Luke Harney; Andrew Corrigan, PJ O’Keeffe (1-1), Charlie Chamney (0-1); Ryan Mulvey, Stephen Kearney (0-3, 1f), Matthew Kelly. Subs: Donnacha Halpin for L Harney (inj, 16), Rory Corrigan, Ben O’Keeffe for C Chamney (42), Shane Corrigan for A Corrigan (54).

Kilmacanogue: Ryan Lavery; Donal Tuohy, Micheál Masterson, Eoin Tuohy; Stephen Mullery, Gavan Burke, Luke O’Callaghan; John Fox, Robert Conan; Conor Gallagher, Sam O’Callaghan (1-10, 8f), Michael Whelan (1-1); Stephen Flynn, Niall Meldon (0-1), Ben O’Callaghan (0-1). Subs: Conor Power for S Flynn (43), Simon Doyle for M Whelan (50).

Referee: Jason Smyth