Routine win for Rathnew over Dunlavin in Wicklow Senior football championship clash

Rathnew took another step towards embracing Miley for the first time in five years when on Sunday they resoundingly beat disappointing Dunlavin by nine points at Echelon Park Aughrim.

The village team have three points from two starts - held to a draw by Tinahely last time out - but they still need another win at least to be sure of a place in the quarter-finals.

Championship specialists with 34 titles under their belt, Rathnew never like to be away from the victory podium for too long and once they get momentum going they take some stopping.

Sunday’s display was far from the finished article, they were solid in defence and the two first-half goals by lethal corner-forward Eoin Doyle and reliable wing-back William Moorehouse proved to be the knock-out punches.

Dunlavin contributed immeasurably, if unwittingly, to Rathnew’s victory - and their own down fall- coughing up two gilt-edged goal chances in the second period including a penalty miss by the normally very accurate corner- forward Seán Doyle, who blazed wide. A return of a solitary point for 30 minutes in the second half said it all about Dunlavin’s showing after the change over.

They had plenty of the ball, surged forward on the attack quite often, only to overplay their hand. Their efforts foundering on a solid Rathnew defence.

Dunlavin’s eagle eyed corner-forward Seán Doyle was not tuned in for his opening shot, blazing wide from in front of the posts. However winger Cian Deering fired them into the lead with the opening point after three minutes.

Adam Byrne of Rathnew is tracked by Stephen O'Brien (Dunlavin).

And immediately afterwards when Rathnew’s predatory corner-forward Eoin Doyle shook the Dunlavin net, the men from the west fought back to level up 0-6 to 1-3 on 29 minutes.

Making two changes to their programme team, introducing Mark Murtagh at corner-back and starting Shane O’Rourke instead of Dylan Prendergast at centre-forward, they kept pace with their opponents throughout the first half.

Full-forward Mark Reid put Dunlavin a point up after 30 seconds; normally accurate corner-forward Seán Doyle should have doubled their lead but blazed wide from in front of the posts.

However, winger Cian Deering did supply a second lead point before the predatory Eoin Doyle pounced for a Rathnew goal on five minutes.

Jody Merrigan chipped in with a quick supporting point, putting Rathnew 1-1 to 0-2 in the clear after ten minutes.

Dunlavin’s second corner-forward Cian O’Sullivan pulled a free wide of the posts but Mikey Rourke was on target.

The Westerners a mere point adrift 0-3 to 1-1 and very much in this game at that stage.

A point by Eoin Doyle was smartly answered by Sean Doyle minutes later. Rathnew replaced their wing-forward Jack Healy with Jonah Graham. As much of a tribute to the challenge being posed by Dunlavin as an effort to smarten up their strike force.

Left winger Mikey O’Rourke levelled up on 26 minutes, 0-5 to 1-2. And Seán Doyle spancelled the sides a second time three minutes later when he answered JT Hayden’s point for Rathnew.

On the stroke of 30 minutes Willy Moorehouse, a defender turned predator, fired to the Dunlavin net to give his team a one-score lead 2-3 to 0-6 at the break.

Unfortunately that’s as good as it got for Dunlavin, who came to this game off the back of a heavy defeat to Baltinglass.

On the other hand Rathnew, winners of the league and Dunne Cup a few weeks back, went for the jugular in the second period, whereas Dunlavin’s scoring machine seized up completely.

A return of just one point for the second 30 minutes tells the story of Dunlavin’s performance. They had plenty of the ball, attacked but over played their hand completely.

Top scorer Seán Doyle had the honour of adding that lone ranger point to his first half take. Cian OSullivan blazed wide immediately afterwards.

And Seán Doyle put a peno wide.

When things go wrong, they really do go wrong!!!!

Rathnew are not setting the world on fire just yet under Ciarán Coffey they are a work in progress. Their seven second half points were spread amongst Jody Merrigan (0-4) Callum Clarke, sub James Stafford, and Theo Smith.

Rathnew: Ronan Doyle; Conor Lenihan, Jamie Snell, Gary Byrne; William Moorehouse (1-0), JT Hayden (0-1), Adam Byrne; Ciarán Coffey, Theo Smith (0-1); Callum Clarke (0-1), Sam O’Dowd, Jack Healy; Eddie Doyle, Jody Merrigan (0-5), Eoin Doyle (1-1). Subs: Jonah Graham for J Healy (24), James Stafford (0-1)for Eddie Doyle (50), Sean Coffey for C Coffey (53), Sam Healy for Eoin Doyle (54).

Dunlavin: Brandon O’Rourke; Mark Murtagh, Sean Phelan, Tom Moran; Darragh Dillon, Paul Murtagh, MJ Moran; Stephen O’Brien, Eoin Murtagh; Cian Deering (0-1), Shane O’Rourke, Mikey O’Rourke (0-2); Sean Doyle (0-3), Mark Reid (0-1), Cian O’Sullivan. Subs: Dylan Prendergast for S O’Rourke (37), Pauric Carmody for S O’Brien (56).

Referee: Darragh Byrne (Ballymanus).