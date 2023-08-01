Ronan Keddy saves Kilcoole’s day with stunning late point against Bray Emmets in Intermediate hurling clash

Late point earns draw with defending champions

Bray Emmets 0-15

A booming point off the hurl of Ronan Keddy two minutes into injury time at the death of this thoroughly entertaining Lightning Protection Ireland Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 clash earned Kilcoole a fully deserved share of the spoils with Bray Emmets.

At 0-6 to 1-0 in favour of Pat Lee’s Bray side after 12 minutes of enterprising hurling with a sweet goal from the lethal Luke Evans the only reply for Kilcoole, things were looking bleak for Karl Cooke’s men who had suffered an opening day defeat to St. Patrick’s the previous week.

However, the Goosebank men turned in a big shift against a quality Bray Emmets outfit with the sides going toe-to-toe right up to the moment Ronan Keddy fired over that marvellous equaliser to send the Kilcoole players and supporters wild with delight.

With one game remaining in Group 1 of the championship, Kilcoole will need a big win over Avondale to secure a semi-final spot. Bray Emmets sit on three points while Kilcoole are back on one so Cooke’s charges will have to handle the ’Dales comfortably and hope St. Patrick’s do a number of the Bray side if they are to progress to the last four of the competition.

A healthy start for Bray saw them fire over two quick points, the first from {Paul Barry after some sweet one-handed skill from Dan Kennedy and a cracking score from the very impressive centre-back Sam Kearney.

Kilcoole were given a major boost when Ronan Keddy picked out Luke Evans and the superb full-forward fired home past Brian McCann for a big score in the contest of the game.

From that moment until the 12th minute the game belonged to Bray as they laid siege to the Kilcoole posts, opening up a 0-6 to 1-0 lead courtesy of some cracking scores, the pick belonging to Shane Anders and Sean Kenny.

Slowly, Kilcoole started to gain some momentum, helped by the skill and accuracy of corner-forward Willie Cash who had the lead down to a single point in a matter of minutes before Luke Evans collected a Vinnie Quigley ball before firing over a sweet strike to level affairs at 0-6 to 1-3 with 17 gone.

If Willie Cash could do it at one end, Tom Cash was showing his stuff at the other, and his two frees and a single from Cian O’Byrne which were answered by two Luke Evans placed balls left Bray leading by 0-9 to 1-5 at the break.

Kilcoole found their feet early in the second half, charging out to a 1-8 to 0-9 free courtesy of points from Evans (free) and two class scores from Willie Cash who was causing the Bray defence all sorts of issues.

James Byrne, Tom Cash (free) and Cian O’Byrne pushed Bray back in front, with O’Byrne’s effort having to be chalked down as a missed goal opportunity.

A foul on the hard-working Peter Walsh seen Brian McCann drop in a free which broke to Tom Cash and the white flag was waving and Bray were back in front at the end of the third quarter.

But they just couldn’t shake Killcoole who had big games from Paddy O’Brien, Owen Hickie, Charlie Frawley and Ciaran Doyle on the day.

Bray suffered the loss of Dan Kennedy at this point, with Luke Evans leaving two between them shortly after from a free.

An outrageous Tom Cash point pushed Bray back in front after 26 but a fine score from Eoin Keddy after a tidy flick over his Bray opponent’s head and a pressure free from Luke Evans left just a single point between the sides with the game now in injury time.

Brian McCann’s puck-out found Sean Kenny but savage pressure from Luke Evans caused a turnover.

Moments later Ronan Keddy was gathering a quick sideline ball and stroking over from outside the Bray 65 for a wonder score that secured a precious and uplifting draw.

Bray Emmets: Brian McCann; Paul Barry (0-1), Peter Walsh, Cillian Molloy; Dan Kennedy, Sam Kearney (0-1), Gavin Henderson; Cian O’Byrne (0-2), Oscar Harty; Jack Fitzgerald, James Byrne (0-1), Sean Kenny (0-1); Andy Conway, Tom Cash (0-8, 5f), Shane Anders (0-1). Subs: Cillian Ryder for D Kennedy (53, inj).

Kilcoole: Luke Frawley; Paddy O’Brien, Ben Campbell, Fionn Mansfield; Vinny Quigley, Owen Hickie, Evan Cooke; Ronan Keddy (0-1), Sean Byrne; Charlie Frawley, Eoin Keddy (0-1), Kris Carroll; Ciaran Doyle, Luke Evans (1-6, 5f), Willie Cash (0-4, 1f). Subs: Jamie Grehan for V Quigley (48), Senan Rogan for F Mansfield (54).

Referee: Ciaran Fleming (Baltinglass)