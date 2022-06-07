Referee Keenan praised for Munster final performance

Referee John Keenan during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Limerick and Clare at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

JOHN KEENAN earned plaudits for his performance as referee for this past weekend’s Munster hurling final between Limerick and Clare.

John Kiely’s Treaty men eventually outlasted the Banner County 1-29 to 0-29 after over an hour of sublime, edge of your seat hurling between two of the top sides in the country.

For the third time this year, they were deadlocked at the end of extra-time, with Tony Kelly’s scarcely believable sideline cut right at the death sending the two sides into extra-time in Thurles.

Limerick showed their class, resilience and strength in-depth to pull away from Brian Lohan’s men in the extra 20 minutes, however, to win their fourth consecutive Munster title, while they remain on course to win their third All-Ireland on the bounce.

Centre to the action and playing his part in facilitating an all-time classic of a Munster final was John Keenan. The Aughrim GAA stalwart and recognisable face across the Garden County, this was not the first time he had been handed a high profile game over which to preside. Last year, he oversaw the All-Ireland semi-final.

However, in a physical, intense game between two teams operating at their prime, Keenan stood out by taking a backseat to the action and letting it flow as best he could. There were strong tackles and tempers flared at times, but by and large, he came out of Semple Stadium full of credit for a performance that made the events of Sunday happen.

Perceptions were made all the more favourable when cast against the interminable Leinster final between Kilkenny and Galway, which was headlined by the concept of a handshake between Henry Shefflin and Brian Cody.

You needn’t take that from me, either, as he caught the eye of many punters on social media.

Ex-Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy tweeted: “John Keenan played his part in facilitating a game that had everything and deserves a mention too.”

Joe Troy said: “They are always the first criticised, rarely praised, but John Keenan as referee is doing a hell of a good job today to add to that spectacle.”

Eanna O’Reilly added: “John Keenan may not have got every call right today, but he was a country mile ahead of James Owens yesterday. A good ref can allow the game to flow, allow hard tackling & play an advantage when appropriate. Had an enormous effect on the spectacle of the game.”