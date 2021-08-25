Reds show a serious drive

A devastating scoring burst shortly after half-time put Glenealy well and truly in the driving seat in this local derby played in unpleasant conditions in Ballinakill last Friday evening.

Two rapid fire goals, the first from the stick of Alan Conyard, the second a rocket of a shot from Kevin O’Halloran, knocked Bandarrig for six and left them playing catch up for the remainder of the game where, try as they might late on, they just couldn’t break down an abrasive and well organised Glenealy defence.

Much was expected of his fixture with the near neighbours facing off against each other, but it was Glenealy who had the edge throughout this encounter, winning more dirty ball and showing a greater hunger for the battle at rucks and in open play.

Andrew Kavanagh got Barndarrig off the mark with a point after a long delivery from Martin Cullen, but Glenealy struck back through Ross O’Brien after superb work out the field by Lee Kavanagh who epitomised Glenealy’s passion and desire with an excellent performance overall.

The busy Jack Manley increased Gleenaly’s lead from distance after good work from full-back Stephen Cruise, but Andrew Kavanagh benefited from advantage played by referee Darragh Kelly when he was fouled, and he came back to rifle over the free.

The first of 10 Barndarrig wides would follow, a statistic that would come back to bite them in the end and when Alan Conyard fired home the game’s opening goal and Ross O’Brien bagged his second point, we headed for the first water break with Glenealy leading by 1-3 to 0-2 and showing a much greater hunger for the battle all over the field.

Two more Barndarrig wides were chalked up either side of an Alan Conyard free for a foul on Jack Manley but eventually the Kilmacurra men settled through Oisin Doyle after great work from Malachy Stone with 27 on the clock.

A Conyard free was followed by Barndarrig losing full-back Bernard Quinn to injury with Michael Doyle replacing but the teams headed to the relative shelter of their huddles with Glenealy leading by 1-5 to 0-3.

As only Glenealy are capable, they stormed into the second half after the intitial burst from the throw in that saw Cormac O’Callaghan profit from excellent work from Jackques McCall to pioint after 20 seconds.

Kevin O’Halloran went wide and then Alan Conyard flicked home sweetly to the back of the Barndarrig net for a massive boost of a major given the stage of the game and the conditions.

As if that wasn’t good enough, Kevin O’Halloran unleashed a missile towards Michael Crowley’s goal and it wouldn’t have mattered if Crowley had built a wall, there was no stopping this belter. 3-5 to 0-4 after three minutes of the second half and Barndarrig are in awful bother.

The Kilmacurra side’s management team made a number of changes, including switching Malachy Stone to midfield and Liam Dickenson to wing back. And the recovery soon began to a certain extent shortly after the second water break when Paddy Redmond pointed and Andrew Kinsella fired in a goal from a free with six of normal to go, 3-7 to 1-6.

The problem fro Barndarrig was that Glenealy were well able to keep the points flying oevr through the likes of Charlie Cruise and James Byrne so that when Barndarrig grabbed their second goal, from the hurl of Oisin doyle, they were still five in the clear with 28 on the clock.

Glenealy were too shrewd and too strong to allow Barndarrig to recover that close to the end and they pushed on, finishing deserved 3-12 to 2-7 winners on a bad night in Ballinakill.

Glenealy: Glen O’Gorman; TJ O’Neill, Stephen Cruise, Emmet Byrne; Cian O’Neill, Nigel Driver, Lee Kavanagh; Liam Dehora, Jack Manley (0-1); Kevin O’Halloran (1-0), James Byrne (0-1), Aaron Meade; Alan Conyard (2-7, 6f), Charlie Cruise (0-1), Ross O’Brien (0-2). Subs: Vinnie O’Flaherty, Jack Byrne, Killian Hogan.

Barndarrig: Michael Crowley; Kevin Cullen, Bernard Quinn, Tom Doyle; Shane Whelan, Martin Cullen, James Quinn; Johnny Devereux, Liam Dickenson; Paddy Redmond (0-1), Jacques McCall, Oisin Doyle (1-1); Andrew Kavanagh (1-4, 1f), Cormac O’Callaghan (0-1), Malachy Stone. Subs: Michael Doyle,

Referee: Darragh Kelly (Carnew Emmets)