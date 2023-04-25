Rathnew topple Baltinglass in SFL Division 1 battle

A strong final quarter for the home side

Sean Doody of Baltinglass gets away from the challenge of Rathnew's Gary Byrne.

Baltinglass 1-7

Rathnew played host to Baltinglass in a well-contested Division 1 football league encounter played at Rathnew on Friday night last where goals from Jordan Graham, Theo Smyth and Jack Manley ensured that the home side had a comfortable winning margin of nine points at the end.

However, as we approached the midway stage in the second half, Baltinglass had reduced a half-time deficit of six points back to two and it was still anyone’s game. But the final quarter belonged to Rathnew and when Theo Smyth goaled on the 20-minute mark, the home side regained the initiative and ran out comfortable winners in the final ten minutes.

Rathnew began the game at a brisk pace and centre-back TJ Hayden was wide with a scoring attempt in their first attack. Theo Smyth claimed a mark from the restart and placed Jody Merrigan for the opening score.

Rathnew continued to press but the Slaneysiders’ defence were running a tight ship and providing little room for the home attack. Baltinglass full-forward Tommy Keogh brought the sides level with a pointed free after five minutes. Keogh was the go-to man in the visitors’ attack but Jamie Snell was guarding him tightly and his scoring opportunities were very limited.

Jody Merrigan, the Rathnew full-forward, was having a little more success and had four points in a row on the scoreboard by the 16th minute. Two of those were from frees.

Tommy Keogh reduced the gap when he claimed and converted a mark to leave the home side ahead by 0-4 to 0-2. Rathnew corner-back Adam Byrne came forward to stretch his side’s advantage with an excellent score but Dan Kelly, from a free, reduced the leeway again.

Eddie Doyle entered the fray around the 20-minute mark, coming on for the injured Jonah Graham. Merrigan added another point (his fifth) and Rathnew struck a decisive blow as the game entered the final five minutes of the half.

An Eddie Doyle scoring attempt dropped short into William Rogers in the visitor’s goal. The custodian lost the ball and Jordan Graham was on hand to punch to the net.

Baltinglass half-back Pat Burke scored the Slaneysiders’ fourth point as the game entered the added time period, but Eddie Doyle had the final say with a Rathnew point to leave the home side ahead by 1-7 to 0-4 and looking comfortable.

Baltinglass had their best period of the game in the third quarter of the game, gaining a lot of possession in the middle third. With their half-backs and midfielders pushing forward they raised their game considerably.

Apart from a Jordan Graham effort which rattled the crossbar after five minutes, Rathnew found themselves on the defensive, but they were leaving little room for the Baltinglass attack.

They had no score to show for their efforts until 10 minutes when Tommy Keogh set up centre-forward Stephan Heaslip for a well-worked goal from close in. When Keogh added a point from a free it left the home side just two points ahead 1-7 to 1-5.

Rathnew had not scored in the second half but an Eddie Doyle point from a free after 15 minutes plus another from William Moorehouse brought the home side to life again.

When Theo Smyth netted their second goal and Jack Manley quickly added a point, Rathnew regained control of the game. Dan Kelly pointed a free in response for the visitors and Tommy Keogh added a point in added time but Rathnew’s third goal, from Jack Manley, at the end of normal time left the home side comfortable winners on a final score of 3-10 to 1-7.

Rathnew: Dylan Keogh; Adam Byrne (0-1), Jamie Snell, Conor Lenihan; W. Moorehouse (0-1); JT Hayden, Gary Byrne; Ciaran Coffey, Theo Smyth (1-0); Jonah Graham, Sean Coffey, Toby Curran; Jack Manley (1-1), Jody Merrigan (0-5, 2f), Jordan Graham (1-0). Subs: Eddie Doyle (0-2), James Stafford, Mark Doyle, Cillian Clarke, Ross Quinn.

Baltinglass: William Rogers; Sean Parkes, Aaron Daly Danne, Paddy Kirwan; James Fleming, Bill Cullen, Pat Burke (0-1); Sean Doody, Tadgh O’Toole; Lee Furlong, Stephan Heaslip (1-0), Niall O’Connor; Jack Fleming, Tommy Keogh (0-4, 2f), Dan Kelly (0-2, 2f). Subs: Tommy Cullen, Jack Bookle, Mick Dowling, David Gethings, Hugh O’Toole.

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)