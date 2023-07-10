Rathnew rally to claim Dunne Cup crown after cracking final against Bray Emmets

Blistering opening to second half key for Coffey’s men

Bray's Padraig Doyle gets his shot away as Rathnew's Sam O'Dowd closes in.

Bray Emmets, who were defeated by Rathnew in the Dunne Cup final.

The Rathnew footballers and supporters after their victory over Bray Emmets in the Dunne Cup final in Echelon Park Aughrim.

Bray Emmets 0-10

Rathnew’s footballers have not won the Senior championship’s Miley Cup for five years and they haven’t embraced the league trophies for three years, but on Sunday at Echelon Park Aughrim they made up for it by securing a superb league double, adding the Dunne Cup to the Herbie Hill Cup they won for the league proper.

And in both instances, they snatched the titles from the hopeful clutches of a reinvigorated Bray Emmets who look to be playing their best football in many a long day if not ever.

Probably buoyed by the successes of their hurlers, Bray’s footballers are no longer collapsing when the going gets tough; instead, they are scrapping for everything with opponents right to the final whistle,

They led the field in the league right up to the last match only to be deprived of Herbie Hill by Rathnew with their final match win over Éire Óg Greystones.

On Sunday, after a truly dominant first half, Bray again looked on course to lift the Dunne Cup for the ‘Top Four’ section but once again their cherished dreams of a trophy were dashed by the men from the village thanks to a blistering 10-minute spell at the start of the second half.

From the start on Sunday, we were treated to end-to-end football by the two teams; backs and forwards interchanging roles whether on the offence or defence. In the modern game, positions on the field are fluid.

Bray’s impressive wing-back David Martin got the show on the road in the first minute with an excellent point. Moments later their corner-forward Rob Walsh, tracking back in defence, thwarted Rathnew with a timely turnover.

The other corner-forward, Des Kelly, converted a free before Eddie Doyle put Rathnew on the board after seven minutes to leave it 0-2 to 0-1.

Before the off, Rathnew had made five changes to the programme team, but the first half belonged to wind assisted Bray Emmets. And Des Kelly was on fire as he banged over six glorious points from play and frees.

Rathnew’s midfielders Ciarán Coffey and Theo Smith were not dominating against the effective Rory Breslin and Padraig Doyle.

Bray included several hurlers in their starting 15 and Eoin McCormack demonstrated he can also shoot straight with the big ball, aiming high between the Rathnew sticks for an excellent score.

But Rathnew’s Eoin Doyle put a free wide of the posts on the left. The men from the village were just not gelling in the opening 30 minutes.

In stark contrast Des Kelly was firing on all cylinders for Bray.

Against that, struggling Rathnew were restricted to three points in the opening 30 minutes, Bray full value for their 0-8 to 0-3 interval lead.

Rathnew were out first for the second half, and you could see they were pumped up from the interval pep-talk.

Furthermore, they had gone to the bench to smarten up their performance. James Stafford replaced Sean Coffey and Jonah Graham came on for Ross Quinn.

The end result was Rathnew exploded from the traps. For the first 10 minutes Bray could not get a look-in, could not get even a whiff of the action.

Rathnew hit the Emmets with wave after unrelenting wave of attacks. Now it was the turn of Eoin Doyle to sizzle. In eight minutes Rathnew had drawn level at 0-8 apiece, Doyle responsible for all but one of those lightning strikes.

The other corner-forward Jody Merrigan entered his name on Rathnew’s scoresheet. And the worst was yet to come for Bray.

Under severe pressure, Bray conceded a penalty which Eoin Doyle effortlessly dispatched as he sent Paul O’Keeffe diving in the wrong direction.

Another time Bray might have collapsed under the weight of those hammer blows. But this Bray outfit appear to be made of sterner stuff.

Shane Smith’s charges got back up on the horse and took the fight to their opponents once more. John Hendeson, another of Bray’s star hurlers, took up the cudgels, replacing Dara Lohan.

He fed his centre-back James Healey who bounded up the right flank before pulling the trigger. But his intended goal shot screamed across the face of the Rathnew posts and wide on the other side.

Rathnew’s keeper Ronan Doyle came to the rescue, pushing another goal attempt around the post and out for a fruitless 45.

Earlier at the other end, James Stafford saw his punched effort from a cross in front of Bray’s posts saved by Paul O’Keeffe.

Though the scoring rate dropped for the final 20 minutes, the battle raged to the end. Perhaps fittingly, Des Kelly pointed two frees for Bray and Eoin Doyle did likewise for Rathnew.

But it would be Rathnew who held on to claim the crown, winners of a thoroughly entertaining game by 1-10 to 0-10.

Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne presented the Dunne Cup to Rathnew’s captain Theo Smyth and paid tribute to both teams on a sporting match.

Rathnew: Ronan Doyle; Adam Byrne, Jamie Snell, Gary Byrne; William Moorehouse, JT Hayden, Sam O’Dowd; Ciaran Coffey, Theo Smyth; Ross Quinn, Sean Coffey, Callum Clarke; Eoin Doyle (1-8, pen, 6f), Eddie Doyle (0-1), Jody Merrigan (0-1). Subs: James Stafford for S Coffey, Jonah Graham for R Quinn.

Bray Emmets: Paul O’Keeffe; Connall Butler, Sam Kearney, Ben Kearney; Shane Lohan, James Healey, David Martin (0-1); Rory Breslin, Padraig Doyle; Eoin McCormack (0-1), Ronan McMahon, Daire Lohan; Rob Walsh, Brian Nesbitt, Des Kelly (0-8, 5f). Subs: John Henderson for D Lohan, Conor Dowling for B Nesbitt.

Referee: Jason Smyth (Stratford-Grangecon)