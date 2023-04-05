Rathnew earn bragging rights with win over badly depleted neighbours St. Patrick’s

Rathnew picked up their first win from three starts in the Senior Football League Division 1 on Sunday, when they racked up an 11 points away victory over their parish neighbours St. Patrick’s in a game that was not as one-sided as the score would seem to suggest.

A badly depleted Wicklow town outfit failed to convert at least five good chances into scores over the two halves when points would have done real justice to the efforts their weakened side put in.

Only six of the team that won the Senior football title less than six months ago were on duty for this match. Two players tied up with the county team, at least two more have emigrated since, two on the injured list, some more still to report for duty this year including ageless Paudge McWalter, the beating heart of St. Pat’s.

Most times any opponent needs to be playing at their best to take on the men from the village. Notwithstanding St. Patrick’s frailties on this occasion, Rathnew will gladly accept the bragging rights resulting from getting one over on their parish neighbours.

Wing-back William Moorehouse pointed Rathnew into the lead in the first minute but thereafter they found it both difficult and challenging to raise flags. St. Patrick’s defended in numbers, at times getting all 15 players behind the ball to close off every avenue for their opponents.

Eoin Doyle doubled Rathnew’s lead on ten minutes, St. Patrick’s spurned two opportunities of levelling up from frees. Rathnew just 0-2 ahead at the end of the first quarter, indicating the stern defence of St. Patrick’s. Midfielder Theo Smith shot a fine brace for the winners. Ageless James Stafford, operating at centre-forward, raised a white flag, Eddie Doyle wrapped two more around it and Rathnew were in “clear water”, ahead 0-7 to nil at the break.

Despite the heavy rain over the previous 24 hours the pitch was holding up well. Now availing of a gentle breeze, St. Patrick’s restarted in whirlwind fashion,full-forward Jordan Pettigrew spitting the Rathnew’s posts twice from frees.

But Rathnew’s raiders cleaned out the vault in the next minute with Eddie Doyle blasting to the net, providing the perfect finish to a sweeping attacking move. Pettigrew missed the target with a St. Patrick’s free. The story of this game.

Midfielder Ciaran Coffey got in on the scoring act for Rathnew too. Coffey and his full-forward brother Sean is a 50-year link that the family has with Rathnew football stretching back to brilliant midfielder Moses Coffey in the 1970s.

Bryan Doyle brought the St. Patrick’s tally to four points with a swiftly executed double. But Rathnew finished the final ten minutes down to 14 men after Sean Coffey picked up a black card for a crunching tackle.

Rathnew: Dylan Keogh; Killian Clarke, Conor Lenehan, Gary Byrne; William Moorehouse (0-1), Sam O’Dowd, Callum Clarke; Theo Smith (0-2), Ciaran Coffey (0-1); Toby Curran, James Stafford (0-1), Jody Merrigan; Eoin Doyle (0-1), Sean Coffey, Eddie Doyle (1-5).Subs: Ronan Manley for G Byrne, Jack Manley (0-1) for J Stafford, Sam Healy for C Lenihan Jonah Graham for J Merrigan.

St. Patrick’s: Shane Doyle; Mark Evans, Shane Morley, Aidan Dunne; Cal Kelly, Cian O’Brien, Mark O’Brien; Simon Boucher, Bryan Doyle (0-2); Ryan McConnell, Luke Rampersaud, Alex Sinnott; Ciaran McGettigan, Jordan Pettigrew (0-2), Conor O’Brien. Subs: Paul Marah for R McConnell, P Kelly for A Sinnott, Mark Whelan for L Rampersaud.

Referee: Dara Byrne (Ballymanus).