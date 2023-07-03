Rampant Rathnew see off Blessington to reach Dunne Cup decider

Rathnew have qualified for the Dunne Cup final following their second win in the “top four” competition on Friday night when defeating Blessington by double scores at Merrymeeting.

But who will their final opponents be? Bray Emmets had the opportunity to clinch the spot at Tinahely on Friday night but they fell flat and crashed to a 0-7 to 1-13 defeat.

This means that Tinahely and Rathnew must now play their postponed match (due to the sudden death of Tinahely’s Christy Mulhall) to hopefully bring clarity to the final pairing.

Rathnew were always in control of last Friday’s encounter. However Blessington were far from full-strength, but after their interval pep talk the men from from the west upped their game considerably, outscoring their opponents until Mark Doyle’s late goal.

Darren Coffey also put some of his reserve troops into battle and they went on the attack from the off.

James Stafford was positioned in the front line at full-forward, where he was hoovering up ball and feeding his colleagues.

Ciarán Coffey and Theo Smith were dominating the midfield area and William Moorehouse was impressive in a defence that was choking every atempt at attack by Blessington.

Stafford posted an early wide from the left, but his flanker Eddie Doyle was on fire as he drilled six points between the posts, two from frees, getting the trajectory spot on in a tricky cross-field wind.

Rathnew 0-6 in front before the end of the first quarter. Blessington yet to register. A tigerish, attacking wing-back Brian Bohan remedied that deficiency with two rapid fire beauties.

Blessington's Conal Gallagher is outnumbered against Rathnew.

Still the village boys continued their “merry dance”. Eddie Doyle harvested his seventh point; Willy Moorehouse snuffed out a Blessington blast before firing over a glorious point at the they other end.

Midfielder Adam Boland was working hard for the Blues, adding their third point.

Stafford, Ross Quinn and Mark Doyle countered for Rathnew on the treble to lead decisively at the break 0-11 to 0-3.

Following the interval pep talk, Blessington were a different team. Their defence was tighter, their forwards sharper. In short, there was pep in their step.

For 28 minutes of the second period, Blessington outscored their opponents by 5 points to 4.

Eoin Keogh of Blessington on the move.

Full-forward Curtis Geraghty kicked off Blesso’s resurgence with a point inside two minutes; corner-forward Jordan Nolan landed an excellent brace, and there were also singles from centre-back Luke O’Brien and midfielder Eoin Keogh.

Rathnew’s lead marginally pared 0-14 to 0-8. Still at no stage was Rathnew’s overall dominance under serious threat.

Sean Coffey raised a white flag on 54 minutes and Mark Doyle fired to the net with just two minutes to go as if to emphasise Rathnew’s overall dominance.

Curtis Geraghty had the last say for Blessington guiding a free between the sticks. However the league is over for them; their focus will now switch towards the championship which will be coming up in a few weeks time.

Rathnew: Dylan Keogh; Conor Lenihan, Jamie Snell, Ronan Manley; William Moorehouse (0-1), J T Hayden (0-1), Sam O’Dowd; Ciarán Coffey (0-1), Theo Smith; Ross Quinn (0-1), Sean Coffey (0-1), Callum Clarke; Mark Doyle (1-1), James Stafford (0-1), Eddie Doyle (0-8). Subs: Sam Healy for R Quinn, Olly Byrne for JT Hayden, Jody Merrigan for C Coffey, Rory Byrne for C Lenihan, Sean Meskill for T Smith.

Blessington: Mikey O’Toole; Stephen Bohan, Conal Gallagher, Adam Smith; Brian Bohan (0-2),Luke O’Brien (0-1), Aaron Curran; Adam Boland (0-1), Eoin Keogh (0-1); Dan Cooney, Jack Cotter, Ethan Cotter; Kevin John Rogers, Curtis Geraghty (0-2), Jordan Nolan (0-2). Subs: Ronan Finan for J Nolan, Dylan Friel for KJ Rogers.

Referee: Liam Keenan (Aughrim).