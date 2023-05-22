Rachel Byrne bags 2-6 as Knockananna see off Kiltegan to reach Wicklow Senior league final

Camogie powerhouses will take on Bray Emmets in the decider

Knockananna's Erin Moules clears this ball as Kiltegan's Jackie Byrne and Clare Kealy try to block.

Kiltegan 1-2

Knockananna have occupied their lofty perch in Wicklow camogie for some years.

In the normal order of events, this situation won’t last forever, and some other club will emerge to knock them off the pinnacle.

Based on the evidence of this Wicklow camogie league semi-final, played in Knockananna on Tuesday night last, May 16, that time has yet to come.

Kiltegan have made great progress in recent years, but this was a bad night at the office for them. Goalkeeper Rebecca Donegan and full back Faye Corrigan were defiant all through and prevented a higher goal tally but could do little to reduce the points count.

The level of combination and understanding, gleaned from their years together, meant that Knockananna were always comfortable. Points from Rachel Byrne, Sarah Byrne (2) and a goal from Sinead Byrne left them ahead by 1-3 to nil after 10 minutes.

Sophie Bermingham, Sara Jane Winders and Tanisha Daly Danne battled strongly to bring Kiltegan into the game. Bermingham landed a long-range free after 13 minutes, but it proved a temporary slowdown of the home side.

Kiltegan's Sarah Jane Winders looks to clear her lines against Knockananna.

Further points from Rachel Byrne (2) Ciara Byrne (2) and Aimee Maher had their side ahead by 1-8 to 0-1 with still 10 minutes to go in the first half.

Sophie Bermingham gave Kiltegan some reward for their effort when she drilled home a penalty, but further points from Rachel Byrne (2) and Ciara Byrne (2) ensured that Knockananna had an unassailable lead of 1-12 to 1-1 at half-time.

The second half began in the same vein with two early points from Aimee Maher and Rachel Byrne before Sophie Birmingham scored a point from a free in response.

It was to be the only score for the Kiltegan girls in this second half.

The tempo of the game dropped off and the scoring rate slowed somewhat but eventually Knockananna made the breakthrough for goals.

Knockananna's Alice Mulhall challenges Kiltegan's Fiona Hobson.

Rachel and Sinead Byrne netted in the space of a minute midway through the half.

Kiltegan’s Faye Corrigan, Rosie Keogh, Sophie Bermingham, Tanisha Daly Danne and Amber House continued to battle but Rachel Byrne got a fourth goal for the home side before referee John Keenan’s final whistle.

Kiltegan lost Sophie Bermingham to injury late on as Knockananna ran out easy winners on a final scoreline of 4-18 to 1-2.

Knockananna's Shannagh Goetelen and Emily Mulhall in a tussle for possession with Kiltegan's Clare Kealy.

They move on to meet Bray Emmets in the league final,

Knockananna: Erin Byrne; Emily Mulhall, Aine Byrne, Alice Mulhall; Eimear O’Sullivan, Emily Hadden, Niamh Byrne; Shanagh Goetelen (0-1), Aimee Maher (0-2); Eimer Breslin, Rachel Byrne (2-6,2f), Roisin Byrne (0-2); Sarah Byrne (0-2), Ciara Byrne (0-5), Sinead Byrne (2-0). Subs: Grace Mulhall, Jackie Kinch, Aisling Fleming, Ciara Byrne, Emer Mutton.

Kiltegan: Rebecca Donegan; Ailise Ryan, Faye Corrigan, Emma Byrne; Miriam O’Keeffe, Rosie Keogh, Sophie Kavanagh; Sophie Bermingham (1-2), Tanisha Daly Danne; Sara Jane Winders, Fiona Hopson, Jackie Byrne; Claire Keeley, Laura Corcoran, Amber House. Subs: Ciara Boland, Millie Cullen, Noeleen Fleming, Moya Cremin.

Referee: John Keenan (Aughrim)